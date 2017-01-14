Thank you Union Lions Club

To the editor:

Thanks to the Union Lions Club!

Our son arrived from Dallas for the holidays with kids in tow. He had on his contact lenses but had forgotten his eyeglasses. When allergies attacked he couldn’t wear his contacts at all and the holidays made it impossible for him to get a new pair before he returned.

I remembered that the mission of my friends at the Lions Club is to provide eyeglasses and hearing aids for those in need. Lion Judy Caston met us at the Lions Club Building and let Jeff “borrow” a pair until he could get back home. Our Christmas was much better because of her and the Lions.

Please support this wonderful organization and its goals with your donations of used eyeglasses and hearing aids so that they can continue to help others.

Sincerely,

Bob Love

Union