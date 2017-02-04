Weather, taxes, and the Super Bowl

Well, I want you to know as I was cuddled up in my blankets, in bed, a few minutes ago, it dawned on me that I didn’t type this letter. Then I couldn’t fall asleep thinking of all the things I could tell you. So it’s 12:30 a.m. and I’m wide awake.

Crazy Weather

On the radio, this morning, the 2nd of February. the announcers said that the groundhog saw it’s shadow, and we will have six more weeks of this winter weather, and they died laughing. This has been spring most of the winter here in the Carolinas. Not all the states have been so lucky, and I know some of you wished for lots of snow. Who knows, maybe yet.

But I love not knowing how to dress for the day. One day this week, I put on a long sleeve sweater, only to change a little later. The next day I started out with middle sleeve blouse and a jacket, only to remove the jacket in a bit. We might start out with frost in the morning and a couple of hours later, the coats come off and I see people in shorts. It’s crazy. This is why I moved here, I thought the weather stayed warm all year around.

Saturday In York

Saturday night, Chuck and I went to York to their fish camp, and at the next booth was Mert, Jennie Lee, Darlene and Marlene. Small world. So when they were leaving I told Chuck that Myrtis was whispering to the owner, what was she up to?! Always a lot of fun. She told him that if he gave her one of his business shirts, she’d wear it and advertise for him. She got it!!

Later we were at Walmart in York and ran into them again. Again, Mert was having a good time.

I kept leading Chuck to the clearance aisle in the hunting department and finding things for him to buy for himself. He couldn’t believe that I didn’t buy anything, but he zoomed me right past the ladies department. I really wanted to see if they had anything different than Union. After all I do have a gift card to spend. Did you think he was going to buy me something?? Ha!! Well the gift card is from him, that was my Christmas present.

Valentine Treats

I think Melissa from MediHome will be picking up our Valentine treats Tuesday or Thursday of this coming week. So if you want to bring anything, I’ll be in the shop Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all day Tuesday and Thursday. After this we will start collecting for Christmas gifts. It seems early, but not when you think of how many bags to fill for a lot of seniors.

Remember In Prayer

Pray for Sally Hornes’ recovery from double bi-pass surgery, this week. Pray for Paul Childers, who is in the hospital, also. Pray for my friend, Jane, the blonde cashier at Walmart. Pray for Debbie Conard and D.A. McCloud. Thank you.

New Flags

Jeff Sanders, from Woodmen of the World, presented the town two new flags. One can be seen in the playground. Thank you so much.

At The Dentist’s

Wednesday, after my appointment in Chester, I took off for Spartanburg. I got there at 11:15. I went up to Palmento Dental, just for a little adjustment on a partial. Very interesting! They called me in at 2:30 pm.

Now someone came in two hours after me for the same thing and they called him in way before me. What’s up with that?

Anyway, while sitting there I met a couple of interesting women. One’s husband is “Big Chuck” on the Discovery show “Moonshiners.” I’ve never seen it but come this Tuesday, at 8, my curiosity will have me watching, the way she talks these men are funny. Gina said she came across it one night and the things they tried to make and do were crazy. Reality shows!!

Well she entertained me telling me about episodes of just her life. Well, it passed the day away.

After I was through, they want me back next week, and the tech said to make sure I wasn’t put in the junk pile, she told me what the other pile was called, but I was so shocked I don’t remember. I asked her if that’s the pile I was in for it to take over 2 hours. and she said yes. What about that???

Taxes

Tax time and I still don’t have all of my ducks in a row. So this weekend I need to finish getting it all together. Hope you are doing better. I’m always last minute. It just costs so much to have them made out.

Super Bowl

Super Bowl this Sunday, I’ll be glued to the TV. Now you all know I really don’t know what’s going on, but I’m watching anyway. It’s traditional. I’ll tell you about it next week. Of course I have to watch the Puppy and Kitten Bowl first.

Well it’s after 1 a.m., and maybe now I can rest easily, knowing this is sent.

Call me at 864-545-6652. And if you forget the number it’s on the Lockhart page in the phone book under “Connie’s.” Good night.

News Around Lockhart