The Flu, sewage, and New Year’s

Happy Holidays! Hope you had a wonderful Christmas.

We said that we weren’t waiting until the last minute to wrap our gifts, so Christmas Eve day, we finally wrapped the gifts. So our plan didn’t work. Chuck came over and probably was disappointed that we didn’t let him have a gift, but we just wrapped them and like to look at them for a day. Anyway, he came back Christmas for dinner and then we gave him his gifts. I did hear him on the phone Christmas Eve telling someone that Santa hadn’t come yet, when they asked him what he got. Sorry Chuck !!!

The Flu

I didn’t receive any phone calls about missing last week’s paper, but I had one of the terrible flu’s the was going around. Thanks to Roy, who got off of his death bed to get a hair cut. The next day, my throat got scratchy, and the coughing started, along with the sneezing, headachy, etc. I lived on cough drops, Dayquil, etc. And every time I sat down for awhile I’d fall asleep. All I wanted to do was sleep. This flu is going through all the households. Gina had it Thanksgiving and I got it Christmas, who wants it for the New Year??

New Year’s Traditions

Speaking of New Year’s, some of my customers, today, think it’s just terrible that I am not going to eat black eyed peas, collards and hog jowls. So I told them I’d just stay poor. We don’t eat these things up north, and I do know some rich people there also. And I was visiting here one New Year’s Day, and ate these things and still stayed poor. But I love traditions, and you do have them. The only one I remember from the North is whatever you do on New Year’s Day you will do the rest of the year. I try to clean all day. Maybe I need to work at the shop instead.

Sewage Project

Well, as you know I am over the new sewage project that will be taking place at the top of the hill, from Mill Street to S. 3rd. This requires me to go house to house and do Economic Interest papers on everyone whose property is involved.

Because of my busy schedule at the shop for the holidays I only was free on Dec. 26. So I asked Mallory Thomas to help me, she was great. She started a couple of weeks ago and went to some of the houses for me. Then on Monday morning I went to some she missed, then around 3 both of us got together and finished up and even had to go to the owners of the rental property, outside of Lockhart. Thank you all for filling out the paper work.

Then Mallory even organized my paper work. She is really a hard worker and efficient. She’s also running for Council in the March election.

Remember In Prayer

Please pray for Myrtis Young, Rhonda and Johnny Gibson who just lost Doc, battling cancer, this last week.

Pray for the McCutcheon and Massey family for the loss of Cheryl.

Brandy came by and told us that Jeryle Smallwood has been moved to rehab at Greenville Hospital. I saw in the paper that Jeryle won Fireman of the Year at the Monarch Fire Dept. Congratulations.

Mallory and I went by Aiken and Pat Bentley’s the other day and you know he was in a really bad car accident in Spartanburg, it crushed his sternum and damaged his hands, so he’s home but has a long ways to go to mend, please add him to your prayers.

Joanne Latham is in the hospital having tests run since she’s not feeling well, and Laura Dabbs just got out and is home recuperating. Pray for these ladies.

Anniversary

I see that Tony and Lisa Lawson are having an anniversary on Jan. 31. What a way to celebrate News Year’s Eve.

Different Perspectives

An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.

Age Differentiation

Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to.

Resolutions

A New Year’s resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other.

He who breaks a resolution is a weakling; He who makes one is a fool.

Well, I am going to close and maybe have more news next week. So Happy New Year. 2016 went really fast so I hope 2017 stays longer so we can enjoy it longer. But for now I’ll say good night.

Oh, and a reminder that I’m collecting Word Search books for Hospice Valentines.

Thanks and my number is 864-545-6652.

News Around Lockhart