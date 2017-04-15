The significance of the Resurrection

Mathew 28:5 And the angel answered and said unto the women, Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified. 6 He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay. 7 And go quickly, and tell his disciples that he is risen from the dead;

Easter Sunday is an annual holiday celebrated by many christians as “the most holy” of religious holidays. We celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, after he had been crucified and sealed in the tomb. What I would like to know is, what does it mean to you? How would you answer that question if asked, whether you’re at church, work, school, or in the grocery store? Do you have any scripture references? If we’re not careful, we begin to think we can just go to church and listen to a sermon, or hear great music, and we’re set because we agree with what we heard. However, we need to be able to express the foundation of our faith with others.

Are you caught going through the motions of something you know is important, but just don’t have time to focus or plan anything else in your day. Do you reflect on Jesus, and what he did, or do you slip into church at the last minute, slide on the pew and breathe a sigh of relief that you finally made it, and now you can rest, listen to the choir, then maybe even get a quick nap while the preacher gives the message (you figure you probably heard it last year, and don’t really need to focus too much), so your mind begins to wander, and you can almost smell the homemade mac-n-cheese, ham, dressing and chicken, or whatever feast you will shortly partake of???

Well… let’s consider. How does the resurrection of Jesus Christ impact us? Without it, our belief in Christ would be empty, our faith would be meaningless. It had been predicted. Jesus said in John 10:17-18 “17 Therefore doth my Father love me, because I lay down my life, that I might take it again. 18 No man taketh it from me, but I lay it down of myself. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it again. This commandment have I received of my Father.” Not only does it fulfill prophecy, but it verifies our justification. By raising Jesus from the dead, God demonstrated His acceptance of Jesus as a sacrifice for our sins!

The resurrection demonstrates the power available to the Christian (Ephesians 1:18-20). Because he overcame, we can too! We are not dead in our sin, but risen with him, being made new. It also gives us hope concerning our own future resurrection, that we can have eternal life, to live and reign with him. Calvary expresses the love of God, the resurrection explains the power of God.

We must never forget the significance of the Resurrection of Christ. It is victory for us! It verifies the deity of Jesus, that He has all authority. No one can come to the Father but through Him. His blood was shed for the remission of sin. He came to offer abundant life. He went to prepare a place for us, and he will come again!

I pray… “Lord, thank you for loving me so much that you sent Your only Son, Jesus, to take my place, and die on a cross so that I could be set free. Let my life demonstrate that I serve the risen Savior. Help me live so that others see that I posses the hope, peace, and strength, that the reality and power of the resurrection gives.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is the pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

