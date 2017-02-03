Armed robbery suspect sought

UNION COUNTY — Two people have been arrested and a third is being sought by the Union County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an armed robbery in the Pacolet area in January.

In a statement released this afternoon, Union County Sheriff David Taylor said that his office had responded to an armed robbery at a home on Wild Turkey Lane in the Pacolet Community in Union County. He said the armed robbery took place around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Taylor said the victim told deputies that three subjects, one female and two males, came to his residence in a white in color 4-door car. He said the victim told deputies he had spoke with a female that he knew as “Bre Clark,” and she had asked to borrow money from him money. Taylor said the victim stated that when “Bre” arrived, he went outside to see her, and he was confronted with one male at gunpoint and one male with a baseball bat, who lead him back into his residence and took cash from him.

Investigators were called to the scene for evidence collection and to interview the victim. Taylor said investigators were able to gather the names of the suspects, and within hours two of them were in custody and booked into the Union County Jail. He said the two suspects that have been arrested are:

• Breanna Taylor Clark, 19, 1657 Goldmine Road, Spartanburg, charged with armed robbery, burglary 1st-degree, and assault and battery 1st-degree

• Garaell Bryan Williams, 30, 460 Bradley Road, Spartanburg, charged with armed robbery, burglary 1st-degree, and assault and battery 1st-degree.

Taylor said that warrants have been signed on a third suspect and that deputies are looking for Rashall Jamal Tracy, 24, 1470 Quarter Round Road, Pacolet.

If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Rashall Jamal Tracy, Taylor urged them to call CrimeStoppers at 864-427-0800. He said persons who call Crimestoppers can remain anonymous and a reward could be offered.

This story courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

