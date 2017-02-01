Elderly man dies in house fire

CARLISLE — A fire that claimed the life of an elderly man Tuesday evening is being investigated by both state and local law enforcement.

In a statement released this morning, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced that he had been called to the scene of a house fire at 138 Dunlap Road, Carlisle.

Holcombe said that the fire, which began sometime early Tuesday evening, had resulted in one fatality. He said the deceased was Acie Johnson, 88, a resident of the home. Holcome said that an autopsy will be scheduled to be performed on Johnson’s body at Newberry Pathology Associates. He said he had no further information about Johnson’s death or the cause of the fire.

At the time of the blaze, Holcombe said there were three people living in the home. He said the other were Johnson’s daughter and her husband, neither of whom were injured.

In addition to the Coroner’s Office, Holcombe said the Carlisle Fire Department, Southside Fire Department, Monarch Fire Department, Santuc Fire Department, and several other volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. Holcombe said the Union County EMS and Union County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Holcombe said that the fire is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Carlisle Fire Chief John Glenn said this morning that his department was dispatched to the scene at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday Glenn said that it was initially reported that a shed was on fire. However, when he reached the scene, Glenn said that the shed and the house were both on fire.

“Originally were were dispatched as a shed in the backyard fire,” Glenn said. “When I pulled up on scene I realized it was more than that and we needed more resources.”

Glenn said he called for assistance and that fire departments from three counties responded to help battle the blaze.

“Buffalo, Jonesville, Kelly-Kelton, Southside, Santuc, and Monarch departments responded,” Glenn said. “We had two fire departments from Chester County that responded and Whitmire Fire Department also responded to fight the fire. We had a total of about 40 volunteers on the scene. We also had someone there from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.”

Glenn said that the additional personnel and equipment were needed because the area does not have any fire hydrants and so water must be brought in by truck. He said the closest hydrant is approximately two miles away and so a steady stream of trucks had to be sent back and forth to it to get more water.

Glenn added that because the steady flow of fire trucks was needed to keep the scene supplied with water, a Norfolk & Southern train had to be halted until the blaze was extinguished.

Those additional personnel and resources were needed as Glenn said the house and the shed were fully engulfed. He said efforts to combat the blaze further intensified when he learned there was someone trapped in the building.

“When I got the scene the house was fully engulfed,” Glenn said. “From talking with people in the yard I figured out that someone was inside.”

That person was Johnson who Glenn said was found just inside the front door of the building. He said that when Johnson’s body was found, the Coroner was summoned.

Glenn said that Johnson’s daughter and husband were also in the building when the fire broke out, but managed to get out safely.

Glenn said that firefighters would remain on the scene until 11 p.m. bringing the blaze under control and extinguishing it. However, he said firefighters were again dispatched to the scene around 4 a.m. today when the fire flared back up. He said that firefighters would remain on the scene putting out hot spots and making sure the fire could not reignite.

