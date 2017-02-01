Smoke detectors save three lives

UNION — It’s been said that smoke detectors save lives and that’s what happened early Sunday morning when three people were able to escape a house fire after being awakened when the smoke detectors in the building went off.

Union Public Safety Department Fire Commander Larry Robinson said Tuesday morning that the firefighters from the Public Safety Department were dispatched at 3:59 a.m. Sunday to a house at 114 Faith Lane.

Robinson said that when they arrived, firefighters found the kitchen and adjacent hallway in the house in flames. He said that firefighters would remain on the scene until 5:10 a.m. putting out the blaze and making sure it did not flare up again.

While the exterior of the building was largely undamaged, Robinson said an estimated $25,000 worth of damage was done to the interior, including fire damage to the kitchen and hallway, and heat and smoke damage to the rest of the building.

Given the level of damage, Robinson said the house is unihabitable at the present time and the American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

A press release issued by the American Red Cross states that the organization’s “disaster-trained volunteers assisted one adult and one child whose home” on Faith Lane “was made unlivable by fire.” It further states that “the Red Cross met the immediate needs of the fire victims by providing financial assistance for temporary lodging and for replacement of food and clothing, along with comfort kits, containing personal hygiene items.”

Robinson said that at time of the fire there were three people in the house including the residents. He said all three were able to escape the building safely because the sound of the smoke detectors in the building going off woke them up.

“Smoke detectors do save lives,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the fire began in the kitchen area near the stove and spread through the kitchen into the adjacent hallway. He said the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In South Carolina, the American Red Cross, on average, responds to a disaster every four hours. The Palmetto South Carolina Region assists over 6,500 individuals people a year, 2,000 of them children, affected by disasters, the majority of those being home fires.

To help neighbors who have been affected by home fires, as well as other disasters, become a Red Cross volunteer or make a financial contribution by calling 864-583-8000 or visiting www.redcross.org/SC.

