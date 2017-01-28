Man charged with armed robbery

UNION COUNTY — One man has been arrested and another is being sought in connection with an armed robbery that occurred shortly after the beginning of the New Year.

Marcus Dijon Spears, 122 Sunny Acres Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with armed robbery.

The warrant for Spears’ arrest states that he robbed a man of $200 in an incident that occurred on Columbus Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

It further states that another suspect presented a handgun toward the victim during the incident.

The Public Safety Department has not released any further information about the incident because it is still under investigation and the second suspect is still being sought.

Strong Arm Robbery

A man ended up in jail after allegedly attempting a strong arm robbery.

Christopher Lynn Bradburn, 24, 130 Lovers Lane, Whitmire, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with strong arm robbery.

The incident report states that officers responded to the Days Inn, 101 Tosches Creek Circle, on Friday, Jan. 20 in reference to an attempted strong arm robbery.

While en route to the scene, officers were informed by dispatch that the suspect had ran toward the In and Out oil changing business at 520 Rice Avenue across from the Days Inn. Officers were further informed that the suspect was a white male wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. They were then informed that another officer was out with a subject matching that description in the parking lot of the Family Pharmacy located at 528 Rice Avenue.

The report states that the subject was identified as Bradburn.

Officers then arrived at the Days Inn and another officer transported Bradburn to the Public Safety Department headquarters to speak with investigators. The case was turned over to investigations.

Bradburn was charged later that night.

Violence

Assault

— A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with assault and battery in connection with an incident that occurred Thursday, Jan. 19 at Union County High School.

The incident report states that the accused was walking down the hallway at the high school when she saw another student who she went up to and asked why she was talking about her on Facebook. The other student said that she had not put anything about the accused on Facebook, that another girl had done it.

The report states the accused then pushed the other student down, got on top of her and hit her several times in the head with her fist.

Another student, described as a good friend of one of the victim, went over and pulled the accused off of her. The third student told school officials including the School Resource Officer that she’d only see the accused throwing punches during the assault.

The report states the accused was then placed under arrest and charged by the SRO with assault and battery. It further states that the accused’s mother signed a custodial promise to have her daughter in Family Court at a later date.

— A Union woman was arrested and taken to jail after allegedly attacking another woman with a knife.

Lekeesha Vantresse Smith, 41, 1044 Shoal Creek Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with assault and battery third-degree.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, Jan. 24 a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Neal Shoals Road in the Union area in reference to disturbance. The victim said she got into a verbal altercation with Smith who became upset with her and was yelling, grabbed a knife, and became very aggressive. She said that Smith toward her aggressively while swinging her arms back and forth with the knife in her hand. The victim said that Smith told her to get out of the house or she was going to cut her.

The report states a witness was also in the room when the incident occurred. The witness told the deputy her was trying to hold the victim back to prevent her from being assaulted by Smith. The witness and the victim both said that Smith had left the residence and went to a neighbor’s house.

The report states another deputy arrived on the scene and located Smith who said that there had been a verbal altercation but that she’d hadn’t picked up a knife.

The report states that Smith appeared to be slightly intoxicated and had a can of beer in her hand while speaking with deputies. The deputy advised Smith that because of her intoxication a statement would not be accepted at that time. He advised her that a judge would be contacted and a warrant would be pursued.

The report states the victim and the witness both filled out a voluntary statement.

Smith was arrested and charged on Thursday, Jan. 26.

— A Union woman ended up in jail after she allegedly used her car to hit and run off the road a car with a woman and two children in it.

Alesha Denee Gossett, 35, 104 Hunters Run Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with assault and battery first-degree.

The incident report states that on Sunday, Jan. 22, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hunters Run Road in the Union area in reference to a dispute between neighbors.

When they arrived, deputies spoke with the complainant who said that she’d left her residence and was driving her blue Ford Fusion with her 9-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter up Hunters Run Road toward Webber Lake Road. The complainant said her neighbor, Alesha Denee Gossett, was waiting at her house right up the road in a gray 4-Door Honda. She said Gossett pulled out and tried to hit her several times and ran her off the road several times.

The report states that when deputies arrived Gossett was not there.

The complainant said she was fearful for her life as well as her children’s lives.

Deputies spoke with a judge and the report states a warrant was signed on Gossett for assault and battery first-degree.

Gosset was arrested and charged later that night.

— A Union woman was arrested and taken to jail after allegedly punching another woman in the mouth.

Misty Gale Palmer, 1362 Monarch Highway, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with assault and battery third-degree.

The incident report states that one Sunday, Jan. 22, the complainant called 911 to report a dispute at her residence on Monarch Highway in the Union area.

When the deputy arrived the complainant came outside the house and told him that she’d been assaulted by Misty Palmer.

The report states the complainant was bleeding from her mouth and holding with a rag. The complainant said that Palmer was still inside the building.

The deputy went in the building and the report states found Palmer to be very irate and cursing at her boyfriend. He then placed Palmer in investigative detention until he could get more information about the incident. She was placed in the back seat of the patrol vehicle and watched by other deputies while the responding deputy received information from the victim.

The report states the victim said they had been arguing over medication and the victim had punched her in the face, busting her lip and causing it to bleed. The victim said she wanted to press charges and gave a voluntary statement. Pictures were also taken of the victim’s face.

Palmer was then charged with assault and battery 3rd degree and transported to Union County Jail for booking.

Domestic Violence

— A Union man ended up in jail after reportedly admitting to deputies that he’d rammed a woman’s car with his car because he was angry with her.

Christopher Columbus Thomas Jr., 40, 207 Hightower Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

The incident report states that on Sunday, Jan. 22, deputies responded to a residence on Hightower Lake Road in the Union area in reference to domestic dispute that involved vehicles.

Upon arrival deputies noticed two vehicles with front end damage. One was a white 2015 Honda and the other a silver 2008 JEEP Grand Cherokee.

Deputies spoke first to the victim who said she and her husband, Christopher Thomas had been separated for several months. The victim said that as she was going home she noticed his vehicle was setting on the side of the road and as she went to her residence the headlights came on he started heading towards her. She said Thomas pulled up, got of his vehicle, and began to cuss her.

The victim said she began to back up and Thomas got back into his vehicle and began to follow her. She said he rammed his JEEP into the front end of her Honda causing damage to both vehicles.

The report states deputies then spoke with Thomas who said he did ram his car into the victim’s car because he was mad at her.

Deputies place Thomas under arrest and transported him to the Union County Jail where he was processed. The report states that a deputy would speck with a magistrate and sign a warrant on Thomas. A warrant was subsequently issued for Thomas for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

A victim’s form was issued to the victim and photos were taken of the damage to both vehicles, both of which were towed by Greer’s Wrecker Service at the request of the owners.

Drugs

Meth

— A Union woman is facing drug and drug-related charges after police responding a report that she was passed out behind the wheel of her car found what appeared to be marijuana and meth in the vehicle.

Blair Elaine Fox, 1103 Arthur Boulevard, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with driving without a SC driver’s license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of meth.

The incident report states that on Thursday, Jan. 26 an officer responded to a report of a woman passed out at the wheel of a car at 1237 Arthur Boulevard (Food Mart). Dispatch advised that the woman was attempting to leave.

When the officer arrived on the scene, the report states he spoke with the woman and identified her as Fox. The only then ran her identification and, after doing so, asked her to step out of the car. The report states that the officer noticed Fox had something in her hand. He asked her to open her hand and when she did the report states the officer observed a small white baggie with a small crystal-like substance in her hand.

The officer then detained Fox and read her her Miranda Rights which the report states she waived and agreed to speak to officers. The officer then asked her how she got to DD’s gas station and she said she drove. He then asked her about the baggie and its contents and the report states she replied she did not know what it was. The officer then advised Fox that her vehicle was going to be searched.

In the ensuing search, the report states officers found in the front seat a red grinder. It further states that an officer observed a makeup bag and found a medicine bottle with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana inside. The officer then found a black bottle with a green baggie containing a crystal-like substance in it.

The officer then placed Fox under arrest and transported her to Union County Jail for booking.

Fox’s vehicle was released to a licensed driver.

The report states the arresting officer then went back to the Union Public Safety Department and met with a Union County Sheriff’s deputy who had brought a drug testing kit. The officer used the test kit and got what the report states was a positive identification of methamphetamine for the crystal-like substance.

— A Union woman is facing drug and drug-related charges after allegedly being found with meth in her hospital room.

June Davis Duckett, 51, 609 Happy Valley Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

The incident report states on Sunday, Jan. 22, security personnel from Union Medical Center called and informed deputies they had found something believed to be an illegal drug in a patient’s room.

The supplemental report states that once they were on the scene they spoke with a security officer who said he had been informed about a suspicious substance by a lab technician. The security officer said he then went to the room to speak with the patient, identified as June Davis, about the information he had received. As he was checking the room and its contents, the report states the security officer found a small bag believed to contain meth and a small marijuana pipe.

Looking in a nightstand beside Davis’ bed, the report states the security officer found a cammo bag that a pipe used to smoke meth in it. The report states pipe had some white powder substance and a melted substance believed to be meth.

The report states Davis was released from the hospital and transported to the Union County Jail. It further states that deputies signed warrants on Davis for possession of meth.

Marijuana

— A Union man is facing drug charges after allegedly dealing marijuana within a 1/2 mile of City Park.

Darrel Devonte Epps, 19, 120 North Boyce Street #4F, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with distribution of marijuana and distribution of marijuana within a 1/2 mile of City Park.

The incident report states that Dec. 1, 2016, agents with the TRIDENT Task Force met with an operative of the Task Force and provided the operative with audio and video equipment and recorded government funds in order to attempt to purchase narcotics in the area of Lawson Avenue in the City of Union, SC. The operative was directed to go to an area of a residence on Lawson Ave and look for a group of people who usually hang out on the side of this residence and sell narcotics. Officers had received information about drug activity near this residence and had also made undercover purchases in the past from individuals hanging out at this location, including a prior undercover purchase about 2.5 hours before this one was to take place.

The report states the operative drove an undercover vehicle and made contact with a black male wearing a Nike hoodie with long dreadlocks. The operative was instructed to ask for “AJ,” who is the subject who the report states had sold marijuana in the prior undercover purchase. The black male stated that “AJ” was not there at that time. The black male then got into the vehicle with the operative and had the operative drive up the road.

The report states the black male can be seen on camera weighing out the marijuana on a set of scales that was provided by another unknown subject just before they pulled off from Lawson Avenue. The black male finished weighing out the marijuana and sold the operative the quantity of marijuana in exchange for the recorded government funds.

The report states the black male identified himself as “DJ” during the transaction but also stated his real name was Darrell Jr. The black male then exited the vehicle and the operative met back with an investigator and turned over the audio and video equipment and the marijuana while other Task Force members continued surveillance of the Lawson Avenue area.

The marijuana was sealed in an evidence bag by the investigator and turned over to another deputy upon his arrival back at the Task Force. The deputy placed the marijuana evidence in the evidence locker to be tested by the Sheriff’s Office’s certified marijuana analyst.

The report states that with the video evidence captured by the operative, the deputy was able to identify the black male as Darrell Devonte Epps Jr. It further states that the deputy would be signing warrants for Epps for distribution of marijuana and distribution of marijuana within a 1/2 mile of Park due to Lawson Avenue being within a 1/2 mile of City Ball Park.

Epps was arrested and charged on Friday, Jan. 20.

Financial Transaction Card Fraud

A Union man ended upon in jail after allegedly committing multiple counts of financial transaction card fraud amounting to approximately $1,000.

William Lee Martin Sr., 36, 418 Pineneedle Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department six counts of financial transaction card fraud and one county of financial transaction card theft.

The incident report states that one Jan. 6 an officer was dispatched to a residence on Pineneedle Road in reference to larceny and use of a debit card.

The victim told the officer that she could not find her debit card. She said that she and a friend went to Arthur State Bank to put some money. When they arrived, the victim said she was advised by the bank that she needed to deposit more money to bring her account current. The victim said the bank then printed out transactions for the account and charges had been made with a credit card at various locations as well as withdrawals made from ATMs. She said the bank canceled the card once they found out she did not make the transactions.

The report states the victim said that William Lee Martin Sr., her grandson, had been staying with her and had taken money and checks from her in the past and she felt he took her card and used it. She said Martin had taken approximately $1,000 from her account from Jan. 3 to Jan.14.

The officer then filled out a Victim’s Advocate form and had the victim sign it. He told the victim that a report would be done on the incident and forwarded to investigations. He then obtained a copy of the transactions from the bank and attached the copy to the back of the incident report and dropped it in the investigations locker in the Watch Room.

Martin was arrested and charged on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals this past week.

— Rebecca Nance Sweezy, 37, 311 Maple Street, Union, charged Sunday, Jan. 22 with trespassing.

— Mark Levi Lawter, 33, 127 Hillside Drive, Union, charged Monday, Jan. 23 with two counts of shoplifting.

— Delton Duran Sease, 21, 594 John B. White Boulevard, Spartanburg, charged Wednesday, Jan. 25 with petit larceny.

— Olivia Chavis Sweat, 26, 141 Park Drive, Jonesville, charged Wednesday, Jan. 25 with shoplifting.

— Brittany Chanel Brannon, 29, 122 Bird Street, Union, charged Friday, Jan. 27 with driving under the influence.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals this past week.

— Deasia Monet Neal, 21, 531 McLure Street, Union, charged Tuesday, Jan. 24 with giving false information to police.

— Labarius Bardrekies Hill, 37, 138 Birch Street, Union, charged Thursday, Jan. 26 with reckless driving and driving under suspension.

— Harvey Furman Inman, 63, 106 3rd Street, Union, charged Wednesday, Jan. 25 with disposal of property under lien.

— Anthony Woodson, 50, 1208 West Main Street #1A, Union, charged Wednesday, Jan. 25 with disorderly conduct.

— James Brooks Thomas, 52, 1135 Lakeside Drive, Union, charged Thursday, Jan. 26 with disorderly conduct.

— Michael Wayne Thornton, 33, 332 Dillard Road, Enoree, charged Tuesday, Jan. 24 with breach of peace.

— Joseph Lester Cochran III, 39, 202 Bobo Street, charged Wednesday, Jan. 25 with trespassing.

— Christopher Scott Rogers, 36, 202 Hillcrest Drive, Union, charged Friday, Jan. 20 with unlawful use of telephone.

— Jonathan Maurice Collins, 24, 113 Windy Hill Road, Union, charged Saturday, Jan. 21 with petit larceny and two General Sessions bench warrants.

http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_web1_Public-Safety-4-3.jpg http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_web1_UCSOstar-9-5.jpg