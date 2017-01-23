Brothers charged with armed robbery

UNION COUNTY — Two brothers are both charged with armed robbery for allegedly robbing a man with one also charged with assault and battery for a high and aggravated nature for allegedly beating and shooting him as well.

Nathaniel Edward McAbee, 19, 502 Drugstore Street, Buffalo, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Jonathan Michael McAbee, 21, 347 Lee Road, Jonesville, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with armed robbery.

The incident report states that on Saturday, Jan. 14 a deputy spoke with a man who said he was driving his moped on a Flat Drive when he was flagged down by Nathaniel “Nate” McAbee. The man said that McAbee’s brother, Jonathan McAbee, was driving a yellow Mustang and that Nathaniel was a passenger. He said that when he stopped to see what Nathaniel wanted, he confronted him about some other subjects.

During this time, the man said Jonathan remained in the car but re-positioned it, leading him to think they had planned something. He said that Nathaniel then pulled a pistol out of his waistband, pointed it at him, and demanded that he “Give me everything you got.” The man said he told him he didn’t have anything, and that Nathaniel them demanded he turn over his cellphone. He said he told him now and tried to drive off, but Nathaniel fired the pistol at him, hitting him just above the left eye.

When that happened, the victim said he found out the gun was some sort of BB or pellet pistol. He said that as he was driving off Nathaniel “pistol-whipped” him on the back of his head.

The report states the deputy observed and photographed visible injuries on the victim including a knot and a cut above his left eye which was still bleeding, and a knot and a scrape on the back of his head.

The victim provided the deputy with a written statement and was issued a victim’s form.

The report states the deputy was to meet with a magistrate to obtain warrants charging Nathaniel McAbee with armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. It further states that he would also meet with a magistrate and obtain a warrant charging Jonathan McAbee with armed robbery.

The McAbees were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Resisting Arrest

Nathaniel McAbee is also charged by the Sheriff’s Office with resisting arrest.

The incident report states that a deputy went to a residence on Pine Street in the Buffalo area to serve a warrant on McAbee. As the deputy was exiting his vehicle, McAbee, was setting on the porch, took off running and the deputy chased him, telling him he was under arrest. McAbee was arrested following a foot chase and transported to the Union County Jail. A warrant was then signed on McAbee for resisting arrest.

Child Abuse

A Union man was arrested this week and charged with allegedly abusing a child in early December.

Joseph Lamar Smith Jr, 28, 194 Peacewood Drive, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with unlawful conduct towards a child.

The incident report states that on Dec. 6, 2016, an officer spoke with the complainant who had come to the Public Safety Department in reference to child abuse. The complainant with the officer concerning what she said was her grandson being abused by his father. The officer then took the complainant and the child into the interview room and spoke with them further.

The report states the complainant said she’d picked up her grandson from his father’s house around 6 p.m. the previous evening. The complainant said the child was crying and telling her to look. She said they had to get home and pick up her husband from the hospital. The complainant said that when they got home she had the child take off his clothes and she found bruises on his face, back, and leg. She said he could not go to school because he was so sore.

The report states the complainant said she took a picture of the child’s back and after taking her husband to the doctor and doing other tasks, brought the child to the Public Safety Department to make a report. She said Smith, the child’s father, did the abuse.

The report states the officer filled out a victim’s advocate form and had the complainant write a statement and then took pictures of the child’s injuries. The officer then called dispatch to have the Department of Social Services personnel on call contact him. A DSS staff member then called the officer and spoke with him concerning the abuse. The officer advised the DSS staffer of the abuse and that the child lived with his grandmother. The DSS staffer then said she would call her supervisor and call the officer right back. When she called back, the report states the DSS staffer said that she would not be coming out tonight because the child was safe. She said she would go to the complainant’s home the next day and put a safety plan in place.

The officer then advised the complainant the DSS would be contacting her the next day and come to her residence. He also advised her that a report would be done and turned over to investigations.

Smith was taken into custody just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

Drugs

Methamphetamine

A traffic stop resulted in a Union man ending up under arrest and in jail after law enforcement personnel found what appeared to be a glass pipe of the kind used to smoke meth.

Cedrick Roderus Woods, 25, 401 Lakewood Drive, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with possession of methamphetamine.

The incident report states that on Thursday, Jan. 12, two deputies were called to meet with two Chester narcotics officers who asked for assistance on a vehicle stop along the Beltline Road near Sims Drive. Upon arrival the deputies were told that the officers had stopped this vehicle for a minor traffic violation when they observed in plain view in the rear passenger’s side floorboard area a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine. The officers could also see burnt residue still inside the pipe.

The report states the deputies collect the pipe and secured it in a Best Pack for analysis at SLED.

Wood was then arrested for possession of methamphetamine and transported to the Union County Jail by uniformed Public Safety officers.

The report state’s Wood’s vehicle was towed by B&B wrecker service per rotation.

Marijuana

A Buffalo man ended up in jail after allegedly selling marijuana within a 1/2 mile of USC Union.

Terry Allen David Walker, 22, 716 Bailey Road, Buffalo, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribution marijuana within a 1/2 mile of a school.

The incident report states that on Thursday, Jan. 12 two deputies received information from Union Public Safety officers that there was a man in a white Honda in front of a residence on Pine Street selling marijuana. The deputies, along with members of the Trident Task Force responded to the address on Pine Street and found the white Honda in front of the residence.

The vehicle was empty, but the report states deputies saw its owner, Walker, on the porch of the residence. As the deputies approached Walker, the report states they saw him drop a purple Crown Royal back over the front porch railing. When deputies retrieved the bag, the report states they found it contained several bags of marijuana along with $21 cash.

The report states the items were seized and collected as evidence.

Walker was then arrested and the report states he would be charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana within a 1/2 mile of a school. The latter charge stems from the incident location’s proximity to USC Union.

Two Union men ended up in jail after allegedly being found with marijuana in their possession following a traffic stop.

Daniel Rodelle Gallman, 28, 130 Hill Side Drive, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Decorria Trenard Jeter, 19, 204 Cabin Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The incident report states that while patrolling on on Thursday, Jan. 12 two deputies observed a green Chevy Caprice traveling along Hicks Street in the Union Mill Hill area with its left brake light out. The deputies initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Hicks Street and Rice Avenue by activating their blue lights. The vehicle stopped at the stop sign at that intersection and then made a right turn onto Rice Avenue and then pulled into a parking lot.

The report states the deputies approached the vehicle and found Jeter to be the driver, another individual in the passenger front seat, and Gallman in the back passenger’s side seat. As the deputies began speaking with the occupants the report states they noticed a a very strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

The occupants were then asked to exit the vehicle and while doing so the report states Gallman was acting very suspiciously by not making eye contact and not following instruction from the deputies such as refusing to put his hands on top of the vehicle when told to do so. The report states Gallman also repeatedly kept reaching toward the front of his pants.

In response to this, deputies told Gallman has being placed in handcuffs and detained, but the report states Gallman refused to put his hands behind his back. The deputies then forcibly pulled Gallman’s hands behind his back and handcuffed him.

The report states that deputies then looked at the front of Gallman’s pants to see what he was reaching for and found a six-inch round plastic container hidden there. The report states that the container contained a plastic bag of marijuana, digital scales, and $315 in cash.

Gallman was then placed under arrest for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

As they searched the vehicle, deputies found a black drawstring bag which the report states contained a plastic bag of marijuana, digital scales, and $105 in cash. The report states that Jeter admitted the bag was his.

The third individual from the vehicle was described by the report as being very cooperative and found to not be in possession of any drugs. He was then released and took custody of the vehicle per Jeter’s request.

The report states the items found at the scene were collected and photographed as evidence by the deputies.

Domestic Violence

A Union man ended up in jail after allegedly hitting a woman in the face.

William Nelson Gilkison, 53, 302 2nd Street, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with domestic violence third-degree.

The incident report states that on Saturday, Jan. 14 deputes were dispatched to Gilkison’s residence in reference to a domestic dispute involving an assault. The report states that the called said the caller states that her parents were at that address and that the male was intoxicated and had assaulted the female.

Upon arrival, the report states deputies could hear an argument going on inside the residence as they stood on the front porch. The report states deputies heard a female said “Don’t hit me.” They next heard some movement. They then went inside and the report states they observed a man sitting on the couch and a woman sitting on the bed. The report states the woman looked visibly upset.

The report states the woman was asked by deputies if the man had hit her and she said “Yes, but not hard.” The report states the woman said the man, identified as Gilkison, had hit her on the left side of her face. The report states the deputy noticed redness to the woman’s chin and neck area.

Gilkison was then advised he was under arrest for domestic violence. He was transported to the Union County Jail where he was issued a ticket for domestic violence third-degree.

Assault And Battery

A Union woman ended up under arrest and in jail after allegedly hitting and then pulling a knife on a man.

Crystal Jean Nave, 34, 132 Pine Lane, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with assault and battery third-degree.

On Monday, Jan. 16, deputies was dispatched to a residence on Kissy Creek Circle in the Union area in reference to an assault.

When they arrived they spoke to the victim who said that Nave had him in the head with something but he did not know what it was. The report states that the victim had a mark on his head and a small cut on his hand, but he did not want to press charges. It further states that a male roommate said he did not see Nave hit the victim with anything.

Deputies cleared the scene with no action taken, but two hours later were dispatched back to the address for an assault. While en route, the report states dispatch informed deputies that Nave had pulled a knife on the victim.

When the arrived deputies were told by the victim that he was in his bedroom and Nave came into the room and started arguing with him about $10 that was missing. He said that at that time Nave pulled a kitchen knife and put it up to his chest, then threw it down, left the house, and walked down the street.

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following persons this past week.

— Brionna Simone Talley, 19, 611 Pineland Road, Union, charged Friday, Jan. 13 with breach of trust.

— Whitney Michelle Garner, 23, 2123 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Buffalo, charged Saturday, Jan. 14 with driving under suspension and failure to yield.

— Bria Renae Russell, 23, 218 Gilead Street, Jonesville, charged Sunday, Jan. 15 with driving under suspension.

— A 15-year-old juvenile charged Friday, Jan. 13 with larceny of a cellphone.

— Jerome Beasly III, 38, 106 Grove Street, Union, charged Friday, Jan. 20 with violation of beginner’s permit and simple possession of marijuana.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office filed the following charges against the following persons this past week.

— Danielle Lynn Wilkins, 31, 103 Wallace Road, Union, charged Friday, Jan. 13 with driving under suspension, child restraint violation, and driving left of center.

— Bryan Scott Wade, 43, 233 Munroe Street, Union, charged Wednesday, Jan. 18 with trespassing.

— Timothy Edward Willard, 52, 3530 Furman Findlay Highway, Union, charged Friday, Jan. 13 with driving under suspension and disregarding a stop sign.

— Bradley Justin Davis, 31, 687 Center Drive, Taylors, charged Friday, Jan. 13 with driving under suspension and a family court bench warrant.

— Frankie Eugene George III, 33, 1418 Peach Orchard Road, Union, charged Friday, Jan. 13 with disorderly conduct and unlawful use of telephone.

— Kenneth Gene Scott, 35, 308 Alman St., #16, Jonesville, charged Saturday, Jan. 14 with reckless driving.

— Francis Louise Zelano, 26, 525 Bishop Road, Union, charged Thursday, Jan. 19 with driving under suspension.

— John David Hines, 41, 4002 Whitmire Highway, Union, charged Thursday, Jan. 19 with obtaining property under false pretenses.

— Justin Michael Lawson, 30, 4268 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Jonesville, charged Thursday, Jan. 19 with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

— Matthew James Manibusan, 44, 419 E. Rutledge Avenue, Gaffney, charged Thursday, Jan. 19 with financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.

The Union Public Safety Department reported the following incidents this past week.

Strong Arm Robbery

— On Saturday, Jan. 14, an officer was dispatched to 210 East Main Street (WBCU) in reference to a strong arm robbery.

The incident report states dispatch gave out a description of a black male wearing a red hoodie and jeans traveling east on on foot on Main Street toward Family Dollar. Though Public Safety officers were dispatched immediately to the scene, the report states they were unable to locate the suspect.

The report states that the officer dispatched to WBCU spoke with the victim, an employee of WBCU, who said he had arrived at work that morning at approximately 5:45 a.m. and that at approximately 5:50 a.m. a black male came to the front window. The victim said the man asked for gas money and he gave him $5 because he felt sorry for him.

The victim said that after he was given the $5, the man left, but then returned and gave him the money. He said the man told him he needed more than $5. The victim said he told the man he didn’t have anymore money. He said the man then told him to use the ATM down the street to get more money. The victim said the man also wanted to come inside the radio station, but he told him they were closed and that no one was supposed to be inside the building.

The victim said the man then strong armed his way into the radio station. He said the man then refused to leave after being asked to do so. The victim said the man then pulled out his penis and told him that he would have sex with him. He said the man knew his name and threatened to kill his parents and the owner of the radio station if he called the police.

The victim said that he and the man began physically struggling for his wallet. He said the man gained possession of his wallet and took four $20 bills from it. The victim said the man then gave him back his wallet with the rest of his money still inside it. He said the man told him he was leaving and that he had friends waiting for him down the street and that he would blow his car up. The victim said the man then left on foot heading toward Family Dollar on Main Street.

The report states that the victim provided the officer with a voluntary written statement and was issued a victim’s advocate form. The officer advised the victim that a report on the incident would be completed and turned over to investigations.

Shoplifting

— On Thursday, Jan. 19, an officer was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting. The report states the officer spoke with the store’s Loss Prevention Officer who said that a white male had shoplifted some items from the store.

The LPO said the suspect had been dropped off in front of the store by a blue Jeep on Tuesday, Jan. 17. He said the man entered the store, went to the underwear and selected a pair of underwear. He then went to the phone case aisle where he selected two phone cases. The LPO said the man then took one phone case out of its package, concealed it, and then placed the package back. As for the other phone case, the LPO said the man put it, package and all, in his jacket.

As for the underwear, the man took them out of their package and concealed them in his jacket as well. The LPO said the man then left the store without paying for any of the items he’d taken.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents this past week.

Burglary

— On Saturday, Jan. 14, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Arthur Street in the Union area in reference to a break-in.

The victim told deputies she had left her home around 10 p.m. the previous day and when she returned home around 2:45 a.m. that morning she noticed the front window of her home had been broken out. She said she went inside the house and did not not find anything missing and it did not appear anything had been gone through. While looking through the house, the victim said she noticed the back window in her living room had been broken out.

Deputies took pictures of the windows and advised the victim that a report would be done and the case turned over to investigations.

— Also on Saturday, Jan. 14 deputies responded to a residence on Lowry Street in the Monarch area where he was met by the victim who said someone had broken into his home while he and his father were at church. The victim said the only things he could see missing were the following:

• An X Box System with Controller

• A Sanyo 32-inch flatscreen TV

• NBA2K16 game for Grant Theft Auto 5 game case with one disk inside.

The report states the stolen items have a combined value of $500.

— On Monday, Jan. 16 deputies responded to a residence on Prospect Corner Road in the Union area in reference to a break-in. The victim told deputies that he came home and found a window on the side of his house busted out and the back door standing open. He said he had left for work that morning at 5:50 a.m. and returned home at 2:30 p.m. When he left for work he said the window wasn’t broken.

The report states that the victim did a walk-through of his home before deputies arrived and found nothing missing. Pictures were taken of the damage and a victim’s form issued. The incident will be investigated further by the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said that if he found anything to be missing he would call.

— On Tuesday, Jan. 17, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on 3rd Street in the Union area in reference to a burglary. Two other deputies had arrived on the scene prior to the deputy dispatched arriving and together they met with the victim who said he had left his house and left the front door unlocked because he did not know if his wife took her key with her. The victim’s wife said she came home and found the back door open.

Deputies then cleared the house and were initially told by the victim that it did not appear anything had been taken. After they had left the scene, however, deputies were called back after the victim said he discovered that a bottle of his medication which had been half-full when he left the house before the break-in was now empty.

The case was turned over to investigations for further investigation.

Fraud

— On Monday, Jan. 16, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Sprouse Road, Jonesville in reference to fraud.

The victim said she received a letter in the mail from Republic Finance Company wanting her to make a payment on a loan she had made. She said she went to the office of the finance company and spoke with the manager about the loan was advised that a check in the amount of $722.56 had been sent to her address on Oct. 31, 2016 and cashed on Nov. 17, 2016 at a bank in Woodruff. The victim said does remember a check ever coming to her residence from that finance company.

The report states the victim gave the deputy a copy of the cashed check which was to be turned over to investigations. A victim’s form was also issued to the victim.

— Also on Monday, Jan. 16, a resident of Gin Circle in Buffalo reported to deputies that on the following dates someone made purchases with his Woodforest National Bank debit card:

• Oct. 18, 2016 — A $100.78 purchase at the Union Walmart.

• Oct. 18, 2016 — Another $100.78 purchase at the Union Walmart.

• Oct. 19, 2016 — A $43.86 purchase made at the Buffalo Dollar General.

• Oct. 19, 2016 — A $52 purchase made at the Union Dollar Tree.

• Oct. 19, 2016 — A $100.96 purchase made at the Union Walmart.

Shoplifting

— On Monday, Jan. 16, deputies responded to the BP in the Monarch area in reference to a shoplifting. The complainant told deputies that he witnessed a white male wearing an orange Clemson hat take something and stick it in his pocket. He said he could not tell what the item was. The complainant said the man got into a blue KIA and drove around the parking lot several times before leaving the scene.

Deputies then advised the complainant to have a manger pull the surveillance video. The incident will be investigated further by the Sheriff’s Office.

