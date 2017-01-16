Guilty pleas heard in General Sessions Court

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge Robert Hood of Columbia in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse this week.

— Shannon Nicole Sanders, 250A Haywood Street, Buffalo, to petit larceny (enhanced), six months with credit for 23 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Timothy Lee Trammell, 118 Trammel Drive, Union, to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (Hydrocodone), 90 days with credit for two days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to possession of a Schedule III controlled substance (Bupreorphine), 90 days with credit for two days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Crystal Anne Garner Haney, 870 Lee Road, Jonesville, to possession of meth, 12 months with credit for one day already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Rembert Danzler Parker Jr., 1427 Boiling Springs Road, Spartanburg, to first offense manufacturing marijuana, three years suspended upon time served and 12 months probation and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Steven Laron Harris, 215 Tate Avenue, Union, to failure to stop for a blue light three years suspended upon time served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs.

— Lorenzo James Gore, 479 Old Union Road, Union, to failure to stop for a blue light, one year suspended upon time served and six months probation and to pay $540.75 in fines and court costs.

— Steven Laron Harris, 215 Tate Avenue, Union, to first-degree domestic violence, five years with credit for four days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Donnie Lee Jackson, 235 Coley Gray Road, Santuc, to failure to register as a sex offender second offense, 366 days and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— John Earl Turner, 215 Belvue Drive, Union, to first offense distribution of marijuana, 75 days with credit for eight days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Carolyn Bea Willard, P.O. Box 132, Buffalo, to possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, to pay $350 in fines and court costs.

— James Kevin Gault, 207 Franklin Street, Jonesville, to forgery, 60 days home detention and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Donald Wayne Harrison, 119B Allen Avenue, Spartanburg, to first offense distribution of a Schedule III controlled substance, six months with credit for 29 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Cody Sean Ingle, 431 Pacolet Street, Jonesville, to possession of meth first offense, one year with credit for 204 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to unlawful carrying of a firearm, one year time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— David Adam Liner, 117 Gregory Street, Union, to first offense distribution of meth, five years suspended upon time served and two years probation and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to first offense possession of meth, two years suspended upon time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Lori Elizabeth McLain, 803 Meansville Road, Union, to first offense possession of meth, two years suspended upon time served and 18 months probation and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Ty Anthony Peters, 3585 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Buffalo, to third-degree criminal sexual conduct, 10 years suspended upon time served, five years probation, to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, to have no contact with anyone under the the age of 18 without permission from the Department of Social Services, and to be entered in to the sex offender registry; to third-degree criminal sexual conduct, 18 months, to pay $128.75, and to be entered into the sex offender registry, sentences to run concurrently.

— Howard Raymond Phillips, 1062 Main Street, Buffalo, to possession of meth first offense, two years time suspended upon time served and 18 months probation and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Trenton Zane Ray, 202 Louise Street, Union, to first offense possession of meth, one year and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to possession of a sawed-off shotgun, one year and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to first offense possession of marijuana, 30 days suspended upon time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Thomas Russell Smith Jr., 726 Rice Avenue Extension, Apt. 6C, Union, to first offense possession of meth, three years suspended upon time served and 24 months probation with credit for 62 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to first offense possession of marijuana, 30 days suspended upon time served with credit for 62 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to financial transaction card fraud, one year time suspended upon time served, 24 months probation, to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and to have no contact with victim’s family, sentences to run concurrently.

— Christopher Scott Sumner II, 2249 Lockhart Highway, Union, to first offense possession of marijuana, 50 days suspended upon time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to first offense possession with intent to distribute meth, seven years suspended upon time served, to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, and to undergo mental health counseling as directed by the V.A.; to grand larceny, three years suspended upon time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to burglary second-degree (non-violent), seven years suspended upon time serve, five years probation and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Travis Earl Bennett, 130 Pettit Road, Gaffney, to first offense possession with intent to distribute meth, 10 years with credit for 107 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Jeremy Jermaine Hughes, 904 Lakeside Drive, Union, to second offense possession of cocaine, 90 days and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Brian William Lee, 1305 Washington Street, Newberry, to possession of a Schedule III controlled substance (second offense), one year and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Daysha Mona Palmer, 303 Spring Street, Union, to bank fraud, three years suspended upon time served, five years probation, and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Justin Morgan Phillips, 1981 Walnut Grove Road, Spartanburg, to unlawful carrying of a pistol, one year suspended upon time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to failure to stop for a blue light, three years suspended upon time served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to possession with intent to distribute meth first offense, 30 months and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Christopher Robert Williams, 4422 Lockhart Highway, Union, to possession of meth, three years time suspended upon time served, 18 months probation, credit for 68 days already served, and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to possession of meth, two years suspended upon time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to possession of meth, two years suspended upon time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Richard Lee Gilliam, 453 Police Club Road, Union, to first offense possession of marijuana, 30 days suspended upon time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to petit larceny (third property offense), four years with credit for 37 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to first offense possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, one year suspended upon time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to resisting arrest, one year suspended upon time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to second offense DUI, one year and a $2,500 fine suspended upon five day and $1,100 with credit for 37 days already served and pay $1,520.84 in fines and court costs; to first offense possession of cocaine, one year suspended upon time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to first offense possession of meth, one year suspended upon time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Gerald Dejuan Hughes Jr., 175 Industrial Park Road, #D5, Union, to first offense distribution of marijuana, five years suspended upon two years probation and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Michael Davidson Johanneck, 619 Flat Drive, Buffalo, to threatening the life of a public employee, 30 days and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to resisting arrest, 90 days and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jeremy Lee Jones, 245 Earle Drive, Greenville, to third offense possession of meth, three years with credit for 688 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to possession of a stolen vehicle ($2,000-10,000) (third property offense), three years with credit for 688 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to resisting arrest, one year with credit for 688 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to second offense possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, one year with credit for 688 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Walter Darnell Spencer, 209 Buffalo Road, Union, to first offense possesion of crack cocaine, three years suspended upon time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to first offense distribution of crack cocaine, three years and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to possession of firearms by a person convicted of a violent crime, three years suspended upon time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to first offense possession of marijuana, 30 days suspended upon time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.