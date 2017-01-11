Tyler sentenced to 42 years

UNION COUNTY — After having already spent 17 years or nearly half of his life in prison Ashley Tyler may very well spend the rest of it there after being sentenced to 42 years in prison for murdering his stepmother.

On Nov. 19, 2015, two co-workers of Rebecca Tyler became concerned when she did show up for work and went to her home at 1303 River Road, Union to see if she was all right. When they arrived there around 11:30 a.m., they found the 61-year-old’s lifeless body in the back bedroom of her home. She had been shot three times — once in the abdomen, once in the chest, and once in the head — with what would later be determined to be a handgun.

The case was investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and in the course of doing so, investigators sought to question Rebecca Tyler’s stepson, Ashley Tyler, about when he had last seen and spoken with his stepmother. Initial attempts to contact Ashley Tyler were unsuccessful as investigators were unable to find him leading the Sheriff’s Office seeking a warrant for his arrest.

The warrant was sought because Tyler, who at the time was 40 years old, is a registered sex offender and required by law to notify law enforcement of his place of residence and/or any change of residence. At the time they were seeking to question him Ashley Tyler was supposedly to be living at 2206 Lockhart Highway, but as he could not be located there and had not notified law enforcement that he’d moved, the Sheriff’s Office sought and obtained a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

Ashley Tyler’s status as registered sex offender stems from his being convicted in 1997 of criminal sexual conduct first-degree and lewd act on a child. He was also convicted of that time of kidnapping and first-degree burglary. He served 17 years in prison on those charges before being released in 2014.

Efforts to locate Ashley Tyler were unsuccessful until Nov. 30, 2015 when the Sheriff’s Office received a tip that he was at his daughter’s home in Fountain Inn. Acting on that information Sheriff David Taylor contacted the Lauren County Sheriff’s Office that day and asked that they take Ashley Tyler into custody. He was taken into custody by Laurens County deputies and held until Taylor and two deputies arrived to take him back to Union County.

Ashley Tyler was subsequently charged by the Sheriff’s Office with failure to register as a sex offender, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and murder.

Denied bond, Ashley Tyler remained a prisoner in the Union County Jail until Aug. 19, 2016 when he and another inmate escaped, triggering an 18-hour manhunt that ended when the two were recaptured the next day in the Buffalo area. They were brought back to the jail where they were charged with escape and subsequently denied bond on that charge. Both were then transported to the Spartanburg County Jail.

Ashley Tyler returned to Union County Tuesday morning, this time to the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse where, in a hearing before Judge Robert Hood of Columbia, he pleaded guilty to murder in his stepmother’s shooting death in 2015 and to escape for the 2016 jailbreak.

The hearing began with Tyler entering his guilty pleas followed by Deputy Solicitor John Anthony telling Hood that both the state and the defense had agreed that the sentences to be handed down on the charges would be concurrent. The remainder of the hearing would see Anthony and Public Defender Rick Delaney making their respective cases concerning the length of the sentences Tyler would receive.

Under state law, escape carries a mandatory sentence of one year with the possibility of a sentence in excess of that up to 15 years.

Murder carries a mandatory prison sentence of 30 years with the possibility of a sentence in excess of that up to life imprisonment.

There is no parole for murder and so any sentence must be served in its entirety.

In making the case for the maximum possible sentence, Anthony reviewed the facts of the case beginning with the finding of Rebecca Tyler’s body by her co-workers; Ashley Tyler’s subsequent arrest in Laurens County for failure to register as a sex offender; how Rebecca Tyler had let her stepson in her home and how he subsequently killed her.

Anthony said Ashley Tyler had taken his stepmother into the bedroom and then shot her while she was sitting on the bed. He said Ashley Tyler then stripped his stepmother’s gown off her body and then took her car driving it away from the house and into the woods. Anthony said Tyler deliberately did this to make it look like the person who’d killed his stepmother had tried to steal her car and accidentally ran off the road. He said once that was done Tyler threw her nightgown into the woods.

The weapon used to kill Rebecca Tyler was determined to be a .32 that Anthony said Ashley Tyler had had in his possession.

Anthony also discussed the motive for the killing saying that the reason Ashley Tyler finally gave investigators was that he’d blamed his father’s death in September on his stepmother who he believed had over-medicated him.

Next, Anthony reviewed the facts surrounding Ashley Tyler’s escape.

Anthony then reviewed Tyler’s criminal record that, in addition to the murder and escape charges he was facing, and the 1997 charges for which he served 17 years in prison, include convictions for possession of beer by person under age (1992); minor in possession of alcohol (1995); no SC driver’s license and open container (1996); petit larceny (1996); failure to stop for a blue light, operating uninsured vehicle, no SC driver’s license, driving under the influence, violation of ABC law, and improper display of vehicle license.

The court next heard from Rebecca Tyler’s daughter, Jennifer Bradley, who asked Hood to sentence Ashley Tyler to life in prison.

Bradley tearfully told Hood how her mother had loved and trusted her stepson and had treated him better than anyone in his life ever had. She said that her mother had sent Ashley money even when she didn’t have any and that she herself had tried to help Ashley while he was in prison, going to the expense of arranging for him to get new classes and buying them for him. All this had been in an effort to show Ashley that he was loved with the hope that his time in prison would convince him to turn his life around.

This didn’t happen, Bradley said, pointing out that Ashley had been out of prison for only a year when he hid outside her mother’s home wearing night vision goggles, watching her come home and go in her house, then calling her and telling her he and his girlfriend had had a fight and asking for a place to stay. Bradley said when Ashley knocked at her door her mother had let him in and it was then that he’d pulled out the gun, took her into the back bedroom and shot her. She said that it was the bullet he fired into her head after he’d already shot her twice that proved fatal. Bradley said the thought of her mother laying there watching someone she thought of as son kill her had to have been horrifying.

Bradley described her mother as loving and bighearted and that she had decided to give Ashley her home so he would have a place to live since being a sex offender limited his options when it came to where he could live. She said that because of Ashley’s actions she had lost her mother and her best friend. She said that Ashley deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison.

The court was then addressed by Taylor who said that Ashley Tyler’s killing of Rebecca Tyler was one of the most callous murders he’d seen since becoming sheriff. Taylor said that Ashley Tyler should never see the light of day outside of a prison ever again.

Delaney then addressed the court, telling Ashley’s Tyler’s story, of how he is the father of two children; how he had only a 10th grade education; how he’d already spent 407 days in custody; how as a child his parents had divorced and that he’d went back and forth between his mother and father; how there’d been some abuse when he was 8 or 9 involving his father’s second wife and he’d went to live with his mother in Charleston for a time; and how his father’s death in September 2015 had set him on the path that lead to his shooting his stepmother.

Delaney pointed out that Ashley had been released from prison in 2014 and beyond being under community supervision had received no help in readjusting life outside of prison. He said that this was his situation when his father, the person he was closest to, died. In the aftermath of his father’s death, Delaney said Ashley became obsessed with the idea that his father had been over-medicated by his stepmother and this lead him to blame her for his death. He said it was this thought that sent him on the downward spiral.

Delaney said that Ashley has come to understand that this was not the case, that his father had in fact suffered from heart problems and that this had lead to his death.

Delaney said that Ashley is remorseful and had repeatedly broken down emotionally and said that if he could take back what he’d done he would. He also pointed out that Ashley’s mother was in the court and that while she was not planning to speak she was there to show her son she is there for him and will stand by him.

While Ashley knows he needs to be punished for what he did, Delaney asked that the court to impose the mandatory minimum sentence 30 years on the murder charge. He said that Ashley will turn 42 in another month and will therefore be an old man if released after 30 years. Delaney asked the court to impose the minimum sentence to give Ashley a chance for some life outside of prison.

Before Hood passed sentence, he gave Ashley Tyler an opportunity to speak, and Tyler told his stepmother’s family that he was sorry for his actions and he hoped they could find it in their hearts to forgive him.

With that, Hood then sentenced Tyler to 15 years for escape and 42 years for murder with credit on each count for the 407 days he has already spent in jail.

