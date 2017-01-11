Fire destroys mobile home

JONESVILLE — A Jonesville home was destroyed after becoming fully engulfed by a house fire Sunday evening.

Union County Emergency Services — including fire departments, police and EMS — were dispatched to a mobile home at 181 Hardy Road in Jonesville around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

A reporting deputy said he spoke with the owner of the home, and the owner said he was watching TV when he noticed smoke coming from the wall behind his wood stove, where the stove pipe entered the wall. The homeowner said he attempted to put water on it, but the amount of smoke drastically increased and forced him to evacuate the home. That was when he asked a neighbor to call 911.

The owner of the home said he was unsure what year the mobile home was manufactured, but he moved into it in 1974.

Derik Vanderford|The Union Times A mobile home at 181 Hardy Road, Jonesville, was fully engulfed by flames after a fire spread from a wood stove in the home on Sunday evening. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ifire1.jpg Derik Vanderford|The Union Times A mobile home at 181 Hardy Road, Jonesville, was fully engulfed by flames after a fire spread from a wood stove in the home on Sunday evening. Derik Vanderford|The Union Times A mobile home at 181 Hardy Road, Jonesville, was fully engulfed by flames after a fire spread from a wood stove in the home on Sunday evening. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ifire2.jpg Derik Vanderford|The Union Times A mobile home at 181 Hardy Road, Jonesville, was fully engulfed by flames after a fire spread from a wood stove in the home on Sunday evening.

Homeowner attempted to extinguish blaze

By Derik Vanderford dvanderford@civitasmedia.com

Derik Vanderford can be reached at 864-762-4128.

Derik Vanderford can be reached at 864-762-4128.