Tyler pleads guilty to murder

UNION COUNTY — Ashley Tyler will spend more than four decades in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his stepmother in 2015.

Tyler, 41, pleaded guilty to murder before Judge Robert Hood of Columbia in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse this (Tuesday) morning.

The murder charge against Tyler stems from the fatal shooting of his stepmother, Rebecca Tyler, 61, who was found dead in her home at 1303 River Road, Union, around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 19, 2015. Rebecca Tyler had been shot three times including once in the abdomen, once in the chest, and once in the head.

Ashley Tyler was taken into custody in Laurens on Nov. 30, 2015 and transported to the Union County Jail where he remained until Aug. 19, 2016 when he and another inmate escaped, triggering an 18-hour manhunt that ended when he and the other inmate were recaptured in the Buffalo area. Both men were returned to the Union County Jail but were subsequently transferred to the Spartanburg County Jail where they remained until their respective hearings.

At his hearing this morning, Ashley Tyler also pleaded guilty to escape.

After receiving the guilty plea and hearing from Deputy Solicitor John Anthony, Public Defender Eric Delaney, Union County Sheriff David Taylor, Rebecca Tyler’s daughter, and from Ashley Tyler himself, Hood sentenced Tyler to 42 years in prison on the murder charge and 15 years in prison on the escape charge. In handing down the sentences, Hood included credit for the 407 days Tyler has already spent in jail. The sentences will run concurrently.

Under South Carolina law there is no parole for murder so Tyler will serve the balance of his sentence in its entirety.

For more about this story see Wednesday’s edition of The Union Times and on our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Ashley Tyler (center) waits to plead guilty to murder and escape during a hearing this morning in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse. Tyler pleaded guilty to the 2015 shooting death of his stepmother and to escaping from the Union County Jail in 2016. He was sentenced to 42 years in prison for murder and 15 years in prison for escape. Standing beside Tyler are Deputy Solicitor John Anthony (left) and Public Defender Eric Delaney (right). http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TylerCourt2-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Ashley Tyler (center) waits to plead guilty to murder and escape during a hearing this morning in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse. Tyler pleaded guilty to the 2015 shooting death of his stepmother and to escaping from the Union County Jail in 2016. He was sentenced to 42 years in prison for murder and 15 years in prison for escape. Standing beside Tyler are Deputy Solicitor John Anthony (left) and Public Defender Eric Delaney (right).

Sentenced to 42 years in prison

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.