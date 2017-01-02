Two charged with resisting arrest

UNION COUNTY — Two men are facing resisting arrest charges with one accused in one incident of hitting a Union Public Safety officer in the face and the other accused in a separate incident of spitting at Union County Sheriff’s deputies and threatening to kill them and their families.

Sunday

Michael Davidson Johanneck, 33, 614 Flat Drive, Buffalo, was charged Sunday by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with reckless driving, disorderly conduct, throwing bodily fluids, threatening the life of a public employee, and resisting arrest.

The report states that a deputy was dispatched to 1126 Main Street in the Buffalo Community in reference to a disturbance. Dispatch advised that the person causing the disturbance left in a white in color truck with no bumper, a decal with “Nor Cal” and an orange in color bear on the back window.

The complainant said that a white male subject came in to the store causing a disturbance. He said that the subject had tried to purchase beer but that he’d told him he couldn’t because it was Sunday and they couldn’t sell him any beer. The complainant said the many got upset and began cursing him and continued yelling and cursing at him when he was leaving. He said the man then came back in and intentionally knocked over a chip display onto the floor.

The report states the responding deputy then looked at the store’s surveillance video with sound and saw the white male walk into the store and go back to the beer section. The deputy could hear the complainant tell the man he could not buy beer on Sunday and could also hear the man cursing at him and walk out the front door. He also saw the man walk back in, start yelling and cursing at the complainant, and then pull down the chip display, walk out and get in his white color Dodge truck. When the subject left, the report states he spun his tires and left out of the parking lot is a reckless manner.

While the responding deputy was at the incident location, the report states another deputy checking the area for the vehicle found it parked in front of what turned out to be Johanneck’s residence. The deputy who found the vehicle went to the residence and asked where the driver of the vehicle was and was directed to the man who turned out to be Johanneck who was then detained until the responding deputy could arrive.

The report states the responding deputy recognized Johanneck as the man in the video and placed him under arrest. After being handcuffed, the report states Johanneck became very disorderly, refusing to walk, and struggling with the deputies. After being placed in a patrol vehicle, the report states Johanneck began hitting the passenger side window, first with his head and then with his feet.

To prevent or limit damage to the vehicle, deputies had to further restrain Johanneck by shackling his feet and fixing the shackles to a point in the vehicle where he could not raise his feet high enough to strike the window. During this, the report states Johanneck tried to kick one of the deputies and tried to spit on them both. This forced one of the deputies to lay across Johanneck to restrict his movements and use his forearm to face him away from him and the other deputy.

The report states that during this Johanneck threatened several times to kill the deputies.

Once restrained, Johanneck was transported to the Union County Jail. The report states that during this time Johanneck continued to threaten to kill the deputies and began threatening to rape and kill their wives and kill their children. He said he would do this by cutting their throats while they slept and cutting off their heads.

When they arrived at the jail, the report states the deputy transporting Johanneck had to assist the jailers in placing him in a restraint chair.

Monday

Robert Victor Dillard Sr., 65, 1236 North Arthur Boulevard, Union, was charged Monday by the Union Public Safety Department with disorderly conduct, assault and battery third-degree and resisting arrest.

The incident report states that an officer was dispatched at 7:45 p.m. Monday to Dillard’s residence on North Arthur Boulevard in reference to a disturbance and an assault.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he spoke with the victim who said that Dillard, who she said had been drinking, came into her residence and started arguing with her. The victim said that Dillard kicked her in the stomach and picked up a baby scooter and hit her in the head with it.

The report states the officer tried to talk to Dillard, but he would not listen to anything the officer was saying. Another officer then arrived on the scene and while the first officer was standing on the sidewalk at his patrol unit taking the victim’s statement, Dillard came to the front door, opened it, and began being loud and boisterous and using profane language. The second officer warned Dillard, but the report states Dillard continued cursing.

The first officer then instructed the second officer to arrest for disorderly conduct. The report states the second officer started toward Dillard who started backing up into the residence saying he was not going anywhere. Both officers than attempted to arrest Dillard and he began resisting the officers. The first officer then told Dillard to turn around and place his hands behind his back.

The report states that as they officers were attempting to get control of him, Dillard struck the first officer in the face and pushed him away. The first officer then pulled out his taser and pointed it at Dillard, telling him again to turn around and place his hands behind his back. The second officer also pulled out his taser and pointed it at Dillard as the first officer called on his radio for assistance.

While waiting for assistance to arrive, the report states another attempt by the officers to gain control of Dillard was also unsuccessful and he continued to resist.

The report states that several other officers arrived on the scene and together with the officers already there they were able to grab Dillard and take him to the floor and get him handcuffed and under control. As the officers escorted Dillard out of the building the report states he continued cursing and being irate with them. Even outside Dillard continued to be irate, but officers were nevertheless able to get him in a patrol vehicle and transport him to jail.

Domestic Violence

The Union Public Safety Department also reported arrests in two cases involving alleged acts of domestic violence.

Dec. 23

Sherry Samone Benjamine, 34, 106 Harold Street #B, Union, charged Dec. 23 by the Union Public Safety Department with domestic violence first-degree.

The incident report states an officer was dispatched at 10:41 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23 to Benjamine’s residence on Harold Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Dispatch also advised the officer that the female on the scene was threatening the male subject with a hammer and had poured bleach on him.

When the officer arrived, the report states the male subject said that he and Benjamine had been arguing since 3 a.m. The male subject said that he was attempting to call a friend to come pick him and Benjamine had snatched the phone out of his hand and poured bleach and power Comet on him. He said she then grabbed a hammer and struck him in the chest causing a small bruise.

The officer then spoke to Benjamine who the report states said that she and the male subject had been arguing all night and she was going to start cleaning. Benjamine said she was picking up the bleach when the male subject came in and grabbed it also. She said she was fighting with him over the bleach when it busted and got all over them. Benjamine said she did know anything about a hammer or Comet. She said that the male subject held her down and poured bleach all over her head.

The report states the officer looked for injuries on Benjamine but could not find any. It further states that the officer asked dispatch to send Union County EMS to the scene. Upon arrival, the EMS personnel examined both Benjamine and the male subject for injuries, both of whom declined medical treatment.

The report states that the male subject told the officer that he had grabbed the hammer from Benjamine and threw it on to a shelf above the refrigerator. The officer collected the hammer as evidence.

Another officer took pictures of the scene and the first officer place Benjamine under arrest and she was transported by the second officer to jail for booking. A victim’s advocate form was filled out by the first officer for the male subject. The first officer then cleared the scene and place the hammer into the evidence box.

Monday

Christopher Bernard Sims, 40, 213 May Street, Union, charged Monday by the Union Public Safety Department with domestic violence first-degree.

The incident report states that an officer was dispatched just before 1 a.m. Monday to a residence on Columbus Street in reference to a domestic disturbance with an assault. When en route, officers were advised by dispatch that the subject had left the scene on foot.

When officer arrived, the report states he found the victim to be visibly upset. The victim said that Sims had jumped on her.

The report states the victim had visible bruised on her right hand, a bruise to her left eye, scratches on her neck, and a scratch on her left arm.

The victim said she had caught Sims at his ex-girlfriend’s house and that when he came home he pushed her down during the argument and hit her several times in the head with his fists. She said he then threw her into the kitchen table and when she fell to the floor he began to choke her to the point that it was hard for her to breath. She said Sims then dragged her through the kitchen and into the living room.

The report states that the victim said Sims broke her cellphone when she told him she was going to call 911. The victim said that Sims would not let her go to the door to get help and said that he would kill her. She said that as she was yelling for help, Sims finally let go of her, grabbed his shirt, and ran out of the house and down the street.

While speaking with the victim, the report states the officer was notified by another officer that Sims had been located in an apartment on Cogdill Plaza. The responding officer then asked the officer who’d locate Sims to detain him and bring him back to the residence on Columbus Street.

The report states that the officer subsequently questioned Sims who admitted to breaking the victim’s cellphone, but claimed the victim had pushed him and began to hit him. The officer also interviewed some neighbors one of whom said they’d heard the disturbance but did not know who was doing what. Another neighbor said that they’d heard the female in the residence screaming for help.

Based on the officers’ investigation, the report states Sims was determined to be the primary aggressor in the incident and was placed under arrest for criminal domestic violence first-degree and transported to jail.

Assault And Battery

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported two arrests in a case involving alleged acts of assault and battery.

Theodore Rogers, 62, 304 Railroad Street #K, Union, was charged Thursday by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with assault and battery third-degree.

Wanda Fay Young, 47, 304 Railroad Street, Union, was charged Thursday with the Union County Sheriff’s Office with assault and battery third-degree and breach of peace.

The incident report states deputies were dispatched to 304 Railroad Street just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a disturbance. The report states that when deputies arrived they found Rogers and Young sitting on the front porch arguing, yelling, and cussing at each other. It further states that the deputies observed that both Rogers and Young were under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.

The deputies then made contact with the victim who the report states said that since deputies had cleared a previous call at the residents around 4:45 a.m. Young had continued to disturb the household throughout the day. The victim said the situation escalated when Young threw a pot of food in the floor and jumped on her during which she sustained a scratch on her upper left arm.

The victim said that her nephew came to her defense and tried pulling Young off of her. She said that Rogers then came and grabbed her nephew around the neck and pulling him away, preventing him from helping her.

The report states that the deputies placed both Rogers and Young under arrest and transported them to the Union County Jail.

Weapons Violation

The Union Public Safety Department arrests in two separate incidents involving alleged weapons violations including one with a gun reported stolen in California.

Dec. 24

Michael Cody Allison, 27, 253 Williford Road, Union, charged Dec. 24 with city bench warrant, simple possession of marijuana, possession of stolen goods, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

The incident report states that shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 officers received a tip that Allison, who the city had an active bench warrant on, was at 908 South Duncan Bypass (Energy Mart) along with a female subject. When the officers arrived they found Allison and the female subject walking toward the checkout counter. Officers explained to Allison that they had a bench warrant for him and that he was under arrest.

While Allison was being patted down by an officer for any weapons, the incident report states the officer doing the pat down found a small plastic wrapper containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in Allison’s right front pants pocket.

The report further states that officers found a black in color ammunition magazine containing what appeared to be several rounds of live ammunition in the left rear pocket of Allison’s pants.

It further states that officers found a black in color handgun in the left front pocket of Allison’s hooded sweatshirt he was wearing at the time of the pat down. Upon making sure the gun was safe, the report states officers discovered it contained an ammunition containing what appeared to be several live rounds of ammunition with another live round in the chamber.

Upon running the gun’s serial number through dispatch, the report states officers were informed that the gun, a black Beretta .25 caliber semi-automatic, had been stolen out of Los Angeles, California.

Allison was then charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of stolen goods, and unlawful carrying of a pistol and transported to jail.

Thursday

Johnathanray Harold Browning, 24, 209 Clark Street, Whitmire, was charged Thursday by the Union Public Safety Department with unlawful carrying of a pistol and carrying a pistol with an obliterated serial number.

The incident report states that an officer received information that drugs were bring brought into Union at the USC Union gazebo. The County Drug Taskforce narcotics officers then set up surveillance in the area and waited. The report states that an officer observed observed a silver Cadillac with a black driver drive by the gazebo several times. The officer then advised his fellow officers that the vehicle was pulling into the gazebo parking lot.

Officers pulled in behind the Cadillac and activated their vehicle’s blue lights for the car to remain stopped. The report states that as one of the officers approached the Cadillac, he could see the driver moving his right arm and appeared to be putting something under the seat. The officer gave commands to the driver, later identified as Browning, to get his hands up and the report states the driver did so, but did not have anything in his hands.

The report states the officer also noticed a white male in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle. He had him get out of the car and placed him in handcuffs for safety. Another officer got the driver out and also placed him in handcuffs.

The report states that one officer then advised another that there was a pistol in the floor where the driver was seated. In addition, the report states officers could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car. A set of digital scales was also found in the car.

The report states that Browning was arrested for unlawful carrying of a pistol and he and his passenger were both transported to the Union County Jail.

The report states that the gun found in Browning’s car is a Davis Industries .32-caliber semi-automatic, chrome with brown handles. It further states that the officer who took charge of the pistol could not verify a serial number for it and removed its grips and slide. While he could not find a serial number, the report states the officer could see where the rear portion of the handled had been filed or grinded. It states the officer believes this was done to remove the serial number.

Drugs

Arrests in cases involving drugs discovered during traffic stops were also reported by both the Union Public Safety Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Cocaine Possession

Demarcus Darrielle Simuel, 32, 100 Wallace Street, Union, was charged Dec. 23 by the Union Public Safety Department with driving under suspension and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

The incident report states that at 4 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, two officers were at the stop sign on Connector Road when one of the officers observed a silver Hyundai SUV with a headlight on the North Duncan Bypass. The officers then made a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of Toney Road and Duncan Bypass. One officer approached the vehicle from the driver’s side while the other officer approached from the passenger side. The officer was informed by communications that Simuel’s license was suspended.

The report states the driver of the vehicle was identified by one of the officers as Simuel. The officer then went back to the patrol vehicle to call in the information to communications while the other officer continued to watch Simuel. The officer was informed by communications that Simuel’s license was suspended.

As the officer made his way back to Simuel’s vehicle, the report states he observed the other officer was trying to get his attention. The officer made his way to the passenger side of the vehicle and was told by the other officer that he saw Simuel reach into the console on the dash and pull something out which he then placed inside his pants. The officer then walked back to the driver’s side of the vehicle where the report states he observed Simuel’s hands in the waistband of his pants.

Simuel was then placed under arrest for driving under suspension. The report states that in his subsequent search of Simuel the officer found a white powder substance in a small clear bag in his front pocket. The officer also observed text messages being sent on Simuel’s phone as it lay on the hood of the patrol as he was searching him. The report states the officer observed what was possibly drug activity for distribution.

The officer then received permission from Simuel to search his vehicle and the report states that the search turned up three large objects that were duct-taped. The report states the officer unwrapped the objects and found the contained two bags of tobacco and a cell phone in each.

Simuel was then taken to the Union County Detention Center where he searched. The report states the officer searching him found a white powder roack believed cocaine in Simuel’s pants. The officer also seized Simuel’s money which the report states totaled $235 in cash bills and 44 cents in coins.

Possession Of Prescription Drugs

Gerald Dejuan Hughes Jr., 19, 175 Industrial Park Road #5D, Union, was charged Dec. 23 by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with no driver’s license, no taillights, simple possession of marijuana, and three counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

The incident report states that at approximately 8:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, deputies were on patrol on Thompson Boulevard near Dairi-O when they noticed a gray Nissan Maxima without working taillights. The Nissan turned right onto Harwood Heights where deputies made a traffic stop.The Nissan pulled into a driveway and deputies got out and went to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The report states that when the driver let the window down deputies were able to smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the Nissan. It was at that point that the deputy spoke with the driver and told him why he had been stopped. The report states the driver did not have his driver’s license on him and was asked by the deputy for his name and date of birth. The drive then identified himself as Gerald Hughes Jr.

The report states that while the deputy was talking with him, Hughes was acting very nervous. The deputy who had been speaking to Hughes then asked the other deputy at the scene to watch Hughes while he went and ran his driver’s license. The license came back as clear and the deputy went back and spoke to Hughes again, telling him that he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from his car. He then asked Hughes to step out of the vehicle so it could be searched.

Hughes got out of the car as asked, but is described by the report as being very fidgety. The deputy then placed Hughes in investigative detention while his car was searched.

During a pat down of Hughes, the report states the deputy felt a bulge in his pants near his left knee. It states the bulge continued to move down Hughes’ pants leg to where the deputy was able to pull from the bottom of the pants leg a clear sandwich bag. The report states the bag contained a small bag containing green plant material and several different types of pills.

Hughes told the deputy the bag did not belong to him and that the pills were his mother’s. He said he was holding them for her.

It was this point that Hughes was placed under arrest.

The report states the smaller clear bag in the larger sandwich bag contained 1.8 grams of green plant material, three white in color rectangle-shaped pills, nine white in color round-shaped pills, and 28 blue in color oval-shaped pills. It further states that Hughes does not have a prescription for any of them.

Other Arrests

These arrests were also reported by the Union Public Safety Department this past week.

— Terry Lee Harris, 62, 131 Horseshoe Circle, Union, charged Monday with petit larceny.

— Kathy Earlene Marino, 47, 328 Beltline Road, Union, charged Dec. 23 with driving under suspension and seat belt violation.

— Twaikelly Vinshay Coakley, 43, 3303 Mountainbrook Avenue, Apt. 1, North Charleston, charged Sunday with driving under suspension and speeding.

— Dwayne Rashawn Hardy, 21, 949 Tinker Creek Road, Union, charged Sunday with driving under suspension second offense.

— Ronald Eugene Palmer, 44, 101 Washington Street, Union, charged Wednesday with bench warrant and malicious damage.

— Saqoyia Dalonna Putnam, 17, 3666 Lockhart Highway, Union, charged Friday with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no SC driver’s license.

— Patrick Randel Foster, 19, 2126 Highway 72, Whitmire, charged Thursday with possession of marijuana.

These arrests were also reported by the Union County Sheriff’s Office this past week.

— Dennis Ray Bevis III, 19, 906 Flat Drive, Buffalo, charged Dec. 22 with malicious injury to property.

— Whitney Blake Bevis, 26, 906 Flat Drive, Buffalo charged Dec. 22 with two counts of petit larceny.

— Carrie Jean Parks, 35, 115 Malone Avenue, Union, charged Dec. 22 with disorderly conduct and littering.

— Harry Douglas Edwards Jr., 48, 2624 Lockhart Highway, Union, charged Dec. 23 with breach of peace.

— Michael Jason Linder, 24, 208 Lakeview Heights, Union, charged Dec. 23 with malicious damage to real property.

— Edward Hoyle Sweezy, 63, 139 East Forest Drive, Union, charged Dec. 27 with unlawful use of telephone.

— Robert Lee Brannon, 61, 118 Rifle Range Road, Union, charged Dec. 24 with breach of peace.

— John Wayne Henderson, 46, 829 Meansville Road, Union, charged Dec. 24 with breach of peace.

— Jeffery Scott Henderson, 49, 829 Meansville Road, Union, charged Dec. 24 with breach of peace.

— John Russell Thomas, 29, 124 Pine Forest Road, Union, charged Dec. 24 with simple possession of marijuana.

— Larry D. Edenfield Sr., 61, 505 Monarch Highway, Union, charged Sunday with breach of peace.

— Tracy Renea Howell, 45, 29 Blue Mon Drive, Carlisle, charged Tuesday with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of contraband by a prisoner.

— Shekela Latoya Porter, 35, 123 Short Street, Union, charged Tuesday with disorderly conduct and petit larceny.

— Mindy Leigh Pruitt, 23, 128 John Hart Road, Buffalo, charged Tuesday with disorderly conduct.

— Cameron Nathaniel Jones, 17, 116 C Street, Jonesville, charged Wednesday with simple possession of marijuana.

Incidents

The Union Public Safety Department reported the following incidents this past week.

Vandalism

— On Dec. 24, an officer responded to a residence on Chambers Avenue in reference to the vandalism of a vehicle.

The victim said that he’d gotten a call from his brother asking what was wrong with his vehicle. He said he replied “nothing,” but went outside and discovered the rear passenger window had been busted out.

The report states the officer was unable to find any instrument that could have been used in vandalizing the vehicle.

The victim told the officer that he didn’t know of anyone who would want to damage his vehicle.

The report states the incident was turned over to investigations.

Damage to the vehicle, which is described as a dark blue, four-door 2002 Lexus, is estimated at $300.

Burglary

— On Dec. 22, an officer was called to a residence on Talley Drive in reference to a larceny.

The victim said that she’d came home from work that day around 5 p.m. and spoke with her husband by phone who said she needed to take his brother the $43 that was in the glass cup on the dresser. She said she went to get the money only to discover it was missing along with her wedding band and diamond ring. The victim said they’d been in the cup the previous night when she’d checked on them around 9 p.m. She also said there had been one pill of her daughter’s medication left in the pill bottle and it too was missing. The victim added that they had not locked the doors to their residence.

The report states the stolen items have a combined value of $331.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents this past week.

Larceny

— On Dec. 22, a deputy was dispatched to residence on Flat Drive in the Buffalo Community in reference to some missing items.

The victim said he was missing an RCA 7-inch tablet with an estimated value of $50, $60 in cash money, and an assortment of prescription medication. He said he went to sleep on the couch and placed the missing items underneath the couch cushion before he went to sleep. The victim said the cash was in his wallet under the couch cushion as well. He said he woke up at approximately 2 p.m. on the floor beside the couch to find his wallet was empty and the items were missing from under the couch cushion.

— Also on Dec. 22, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Prather Street in the Whitmire area in reference to the larceny of a shotgun.

The victim said that someone took his 12-gauge single-shot shotgun from his camper located at the end of Mikes Road in the Whitmire area. He said the shotgun is an old Harrington and Richardson with duct tape on the forearm, serial number BA538796, US Patent ENT 3988848. The shotgun is valued at $100.

Theft

— On Dec. 22, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Hightower Lake Road in the Union area in reference to a theft from a motor vehicle.

The victim said he had a Heritage Army .22 caliber pistol stolen from his pickup truck. The pistol is black with wooden grips, model number RR22MB4, serial number R34811. The victim said the pistol was in the original box behind the seat in the truck. It has a .22 magnum cylinder with rat shot in the pistol. The long rifle cylinder was left in the box. The pistol is valued at $200.

Burglary

— On Dec. 24, deputies responded to a residence on Canal Road in the Lockhart area in reference to a break-in.

The victim said he left his residence that morning at 11 a.m. and when he returned around 5 p.m. he could not get his front door to open. He said he kept moving the door knob until he got it open at which time he noticed some damage where it appeared someone had pried it open. The victim said he got to looking around and he noticed he was missing a black in color Amazon tablet with cracks all over the screen valued at $120 and a silver in color Nex 10 tablet with a 10-inch screen that brand new and valued at $140.

The report states photos were taken of the damage to the door and a victim’s form issued. It further stated that the incident will be investigated further by the Sheriff’s Office.

Johanneck http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_JOHANNECK-MICHAEL-DISORDERLY-CONDUCT-RECKLESS-DRIVING-SPITTING-ON-LAW-ENFORCEMENT-OFFICER-RESISTING-ARREST-THREATENING-THE-LIFE-OF-A-PUBLIC-OFFICIAL-1.jpg Johanneck Dillard http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_1DILLARD-1.jpg Dillard Benjamine http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_BENJAMIN-SHERRY-DOMESTIC-VIOLENCE-1ST-DEGREE-3567-1-1.jpg Benjamine Sims http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_SIMS-CHRISTOPHER-DOMESTIC-VIOLENCE-3604-1-1.jpg Sims Allison http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_ALLISON-MICHAEL-SIMPLE-POSS-OF-MARIJUANA-POSS-OF-STOLEN-GOODS-UNLAWFUL-CARRYING-OF-PISTOL-3587-1-1.jpg Allison Simuel http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_SIMUEL-DEMARCUS-DUS-PWID-CRACK-COCAINE-3562-1-1.jpg Simuel Hughes http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_HUGHES-GERALD-OPERATING-VEHICLE-WITHOUT-LICENSE-IMPROPER-TAIL-LIGHTS-SIMPLE-POSS-OF-MARIJUANA-UNLAWFUL-POSS-OF-PRESCRIPTION-DRUGS-3CTS-1.jpg Hughes Browning http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_60045820-1.jpg Browning Rogers http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_ROGERS-1.jpg Rogers Young http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_YOUNG-1.jpg Young http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Public-Safety-1.jpg http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_web1_UCSOstar-9-1.jpg

Crime in Union County