Crime in Union County

The Union Public Safety Department reported the following arrests this past week.

— Kevin Wayne Haney, 29, 820 Flat Drive, Buffalo, charged Dec. 16 with shoplifting (enhanced).

— Casey Alexander Tucker, 24, 128 Bird Street, Union, charged Dec. 17 with driving under suspension, open container of beer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Carla Lynne Henderson, 53, 1208 West Main Street #12-A, Union, charged Tuesday with driving under suspension.

— Da’Kaita Donshae Cornwell, 22, 209 Lawson Avenue, Union, charged Tuesday with two counts of breach of trust.

— Joshua Clay Willard, 26, 231 Hancock Street, Union, charged Wednesday with no SC driver’s license.

— Christopher Scott Vanderford, 27, 1934 Santuc-Carlisle Highway, Union, charged Wednesday with shoplifting.

— Michael Tyrone West, 27, 920 North Church Street, Union, charged Wednesday with shoplifting.

The Union Public Safety Department reported the following incidents this past week.

Counterfeiting

— On Sunday, an officer was dispatched to 319 North Duncan Bypass (Pizza Hut) in reference to fake money.

The complainant said that he had delivered pizza to two black males at a residence on Chambers Avenue. He said the men gave him a hundred dollar bill and he gave them their pizza and their change. The complainant said that when he returned to Pizza Hut the bill was discovered to be a fake. He said the store called the number from which the pizza had been ordered only to be told by the person on the other end of the line that they had not ordered any pizza.

The report states the officer took the fake bill and took it back to the Public Safety Department where it was placed in the evidence box.

Theft

— On Dec. 17, an officer was dispatched to 318 Old Buffalo Road (C-N-W Auto Sales) in reference to a theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories.

The victim said someone had jacked up a green Honda Civic that was parked on the side of the building and taken a tire and rim and left the vehicle on a block.

The report states the officer noticed the vehicle was sitting on a block with its right rear tire and rim gone.

The victim said he was at the car lot on Dec. 16 around 6:30 p.m. and returned there around 11 a.m. the next day. He said he did not notice the rim and tire were gone until around 4 p.m. that day.

The report states the stolen items have a combined value of $200.

Shoplifting

— On Dec. 17, an officer was dispatched to 515 North Duncan Bypass (Shoe Show) in reference to a shoplifting.

The complainant said that a black male had stolen two pairs of shoes. She said the man had asked to try on the two pairs of shoes and then wanted to try on a third pair. The complainant said that whlle an employee went to get the other pair the man left the store with the first two pairs. She said she did not know who the man was, but that he was very tall, possibly 6’4, adding that he got into a white Crown Vic.

The report states that the stolen items were a pair of Nikes valued at $60 and a pair of Filas valued at $30.

Vandalism

— On Monday, an officer was dispatched to a residence on Axel Street in reference to a vandalism.

The victim said that sometime between 12 a.m. and 6:46 a.m. that day someone had scratched her blue 2005 Kia Sorento on all sides, the back, and the hood. She said she didn’t know who would commit such an act.

The officer advised the victim that a report would be done and the case turned over to investigations. He then took photos of the damage done to the vehicle.

The report states an estimated $2,000 damage was done to the vehicle.

Larceny

— On Dec. 19, an officer was dispatchd to 303 Thompson Boulevard (Enmark) in reference to a gas drive-off.

The complainant said that an employee had a customer come in and pay for $5 worth of gas no pump No. 5. She said there were some other customers in the store at that time and that the man had walked out to his vehicle which was at pump No. 8. The complainant said he picked up the nozzle and the clerk turned on the pump, not realizing the man had only paid for $5 worth of gas. She said the man pumped $25.13 worth of gas into his car, then drove off heard north on Thompson Boulevard.

The report states that the vehicle was a gray or silver Jeep or some type of SUV. It further states that a review of the store’s surveillance video revealed the vehicle had a dent in the driver’s door.

The video was uploaded onto a flashdrive and taken as evidence by the officer.

— On Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a residence on Pine Street in reference to a larceny.

The victim said that he was expecting a package from Amazon on Tuesday, but the package was never delivered. He said he contacted Amazon about this and was told that the package had been delivered and had been left on his front porch. The victim said he wasn’t sure whether the package was delivered by UPS or Fed Ex. He said that the missing package contained an XBox 1S which he said is valued at approximately $219.

— Also on Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a residence on North Mountain Street in reference to a larceny.

The complainant said that his parents had their portable heater stolen from them sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. when someone walked into their screened in porch and took it. He said he last saw it that morning and when he went to use it that evening it was gone.

The stolen item is described in the report as a grey and red propane Mr. Heater Bran Portable Buddy that emits between 4,000 and 9,000 BTU per hour. The complainant said that the heater is valued at around $80.

The case has been forwarded to investigations.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests this past week.

— Justin Michael Lawson, 30, 4268 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Jonesville, charged Dec. 16 with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

— Cassandra Lashoun Thompson, 22, 175 Robinson Farm Road #331, Jonesville, charged Dec. 17 with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child by parent.

— John Edward Lienhart, 40, 612 Creekside Park Lane, Lancaster, charged Dec. 16 with driving under suspension.

— Thomas Dustin Heuble, 24, 272 Alexander Road, Whitmire, charged Dec. 17 with breach of peace.

— Haly Grace Shoe, 21, 667 Phillipi Church Road, Union, charged Sunday with breach of peace.

— Sarah Elizabeth Bishop, 46, 312 Wesley Chapel Road, Union, charged Sunday with driving under the influence.

— Bruce Lee Worthy, 38, 136 Lofton Drive, Union, charged Sunday with breach of peace.

— Kenneth Gene Scott, 35, 308 Alman Street #6, Jonesville, charged Tuesday with trespass after notice and unlawful use of 911.

— Richard Nichols Gregory, 39, 1362 Monarch Highway, Union, charged Tuesday with breach of peace.

— Edward Eugene Boulware Sr., 69, 124 Boyd Street, Union, charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.

— Jobie Eugene Justice Jr., 37, 516 T Bishop Road, Jonesville, charged Tuesday with driving under suspension.

— Nicholas Deangelo Forbes, 28, 108 Daytona Drive, Spartanburg, charged Wednesday with petit larceny.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents this past week.

Theft

— On Sunday, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on the Carlisle-Whitmire Highway in the Whitmire area in reference to a motor vehicle theft.

The victim said he noticed his 1995 Chevrolet Conversion van was missing from his yard. He said he at first thought one of his grandchildren might have had it but this turned out not to be the case.

The report states the van is valued at $1,500. It further states the case will be forwarded to investigations. The van will be entered into NCIC as being stolen.

Larceny

— On Sunday, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Lockhart Drive in the Lockhart area in reference to a larceny of guns.

The victim said she had come home from eating with a friend on Dec. 12 to find her rear door had been pried open and her front door was left open. She that on Sunday she got to thinking about her husband’s guns and checked to the gun cabinet and discovered some of the guns were missing. The victim said she was not sure which guns were missing. She said she would get with her son and get an inventory of what is missing.

The report states the stolen items have a combined value of $500.

— On Wednesday, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Mt. Tabor Church Road in the Union area in reference to a larceny of jewelry and other items.

The victim said she was in the process of moving into the house and had been staying in North Carolina while doing so. She said that she left to go to North Carolina on Dec. 9 and returned on Dec. 19. The victim that when she returned she realized she was missing a pink gold Bulova watch with an estimated value of $500; an 18 KT gold antique lattice bracelet with an estimated value of $2,000; an antique wooden jewelry box full of a variety of jewelry with an estimated value of $500; and a Muscata win bottle three quarters of the way full with dimes with an unknown value.

The report states there were no signs of force entry. It further state the case would be sent to investigations.

Vandalism

— On Monday, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Monarch Highway in the Union are in reference to the vandalism of a mailbox.

The complainant said that when he went out to check his mail he notice the mailbox had a shoeprint indentation on the side of it and that the wooden pole on the box was broken. He said that when he left for work the previous night the mailbox was fine.

Deputies took pictures of the mailbox and the incident will be investigated further by the Sheriff’s Office.

The report states the victim said the mailbox and its wooden pole are value at $65.

Burglary

— On Monday, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Monarch Highway in the Union area in reference to a break-in.

The victim said that sometime between 6 p.m. Dec. 18 and 9:30 a.m. that morning, someone came into his residence through the back door the back door. He said that after entering his home the person or persons broke a latch with a lock off of his bedroom door to gain entry to his bedroom.

The report states the victim said the following items were missing from his residence:

• A 22-inch Energy TV set valued at $100.

• An Emerson Blue Tooth Box valued at $125.

• An antique Gilbert Mantle Clock, brown wood grain in color valued at $1,000.

• A brown wood grain in color grandfather clock valued at $200.

• Tattoo equipment valued at $800.

• An electric Yamaha guita in case, green and black in color valued at $2,200.

The report states a victim’s form was issued to the victim and the deput took pictures of the bedroom door and where the mantle clock had been sitting.

Computer Crime

—On Monday, a man spoke with a sheriff’s deputy in regard to a computer scam.

The victim said all the activity had occurred online. He said he had attempted to make an onlin purchase of a 2003 Toyota Camry through E-Bay.

The report states the correspondence was with a “Donna Watson” at “donna23wa@gmail.com.” It further states the victim sent three $500 gift cards as payment for the car but later found our this was a scam involving fraudulent activity. The report states the victim said he had reported this to E-Bay and said they are conducting an investigation. It further states the victim requested that a police report be filed to provide information for them. The report states the victim sent e-maild documents to the Sheriff’s Office to be printed off as documentation for verification of this incident.