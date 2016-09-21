Man charged in Aug. 20 robbery

UNION COUNTY — A Chester man is in jail after being arrested and charged in connection with armed robberies in Union and York counties and in North Carolina.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christopher Clevon Feaster, 40, 958 Colony Road, Chester, has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Feaster is charged in connection with the Aug. 20 robbery of the Lockhart One Stop on the Jonesville-Lockhart Highway in Lockhart on Aug. 20. The robbery occurred just before 10:30 p.m. when a black male wearing black sunglasses, a blue hoodie, and surgical gloves entered the store, pulled a handgun on the store clerk and demanded money from the register. The clerk said she wanted to hit the robbery button but the man told her “Don’t do that or I’ll shoot.” She said he then took all the cash from the register and left the store. It was then that the clerk called 911.

The report about the incident stated that there was approximately $300 in the register at the time of the robbery.

In addition to being charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the press release states that Feaster is charged by the York County Sheriff’s Office with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

The press release states that Feaster is being held in the York County Detention Center on the Union County and York County warrants.

As if that wasn’t enough, the press release states Feaster is also being held on warrants from Gaston, North Carolina where he is suspected of being responsible for as many as 11 armed robberies within that county.

The press release also states that other Upstate South Carolina counties and North Carolina counties are investigating as to whether Feaster is the perpetrator of robberies in their counties as well.

Sheriff David Taylor said that his office worked closely with the York County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the robbery in Lockhart.

“We had been working with York County from the very beginning of this case because of the similarities in crimes being committed in both counties,” Taylor said Tuesday afternoon.

Taylor said that although Feaster is in jail, the investigation is continuing as more evidence is gathered further linking him to the robbery.

“We already have evidence linking him to the crime, but we are still waiting on additional evidence that will further strengthen our case,” Taylor said.

Taylor would not say what that additional evidence is, saying only that it will reinforce the case already built against Feaster by Union County and York County investigators.

Feaster

Feaster facing charges in two states

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

