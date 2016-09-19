Crime Reports

The Union Public Safety Department reported the following arrests this week.

— Julie Diane Goode, 63, 303 Gage Avenue, Union, charged Sept. 10 with shoplifting.

— Brianna Kiara-Shauntel Johnson, 24, 120 N. Boyce St., #6H, Union, charged Sept. 9 with shoplifting enhanced.

— Joseph Eugene Rice, 23, 2218 Lockhart Highway, Union, charged Monday with shoplifting.

— A 16-year-old juvenile charged Tuesday with shoplifting.

— Ronald Eugene Palmer, 44, 101 Washington St., Union, charged Tuesday with assault and battery second-degree.

— James Boyd Clark Jr., 41, 280 Rogerstown Road, Jonesville, charged Tuesday with disorderly conduct.

— Ashley Danielle Moore, 28, 815 Linersville Road, Buffalo, charged Tuesday with disorderly conduct.

— Marcus Lashawn Gist, 34, 301 Foster St., Union, charged Tuesday with attempted armed robbery and assault and battery first-degree.

— Kayson David Jeter, 40, 137 Brooklyn Avenue, Carlisle, charged Tuesday with driving under suspension.

— Phillip Ryan Broadus, 22, 136 Horseshoe Circle, Union, charged Wednesday with disorderly conduct.

— Mark Levi Lawter, 33, 127 Hillside Drive, Union, charged Thursday with shoplifting enhanced.

— Lauren Hope Howell, 25, 740 Monarch Highway, Union, charged Thursday with shoplifting.

The Union Public Safety Department reported the following incidents this week.

— An officer was dispatched Sept. 12 to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting that had already occurred. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the store’s loss prevention officer who said that he observed on video a white male enter the grocery door on Sept. 11. He said the man went to the electronics department and was looking around in the game section when he selected an XBox, took the game, placed it on the end cap, and put it down.

Several minutes later the man returned and picked up the game, went to the sporting goods clearance aisle where he opened the package and concealed the game. The loss prevention officer said the man then left the empty game package on the shelf, left the sporting goods clearance aisle, and then met up with the people he came into the store with in the front of the store. He said the man then exited the front of the store through the grocery stores, passing all the points of sale

The loss prevention officer said he recovered the empty game package and took photos of it.

The report states the officer viewed the video and observed the man taking the game, placing it on the end cap, then picking it up and taking it back to the sporting goods section and then leaving. The officer was then given photos of the suspect and the game package along with a copy of the video. The evidence was subsequently forwarded to investigations to identify the suspect.

The stolen XBox is valued at $20.

— An officer was dispatched Tuesday to a residence on Woodlawn Avenue in reference to a break-in. The officer spoke with the victim who said he had just returned home and found his back door open. The victim said that when he went in his home he noticed that someone had been in the attic and that a money order for his rent was missing from his bedroom.

The report states the officer did not notice any signs of force entry at the back door or the windows of the house.

The victim said that there was nothing in the attic for anyone to take and that the only other thing he noticed missing was two watches. He said he did not know who would have broken into his house. He said he left his home on Monday around 12:30 p.m. to his girlfriend’s for the night. He said that he returned home around 8:30 a.m. and that was when he noticed the back door was open.

The officer advised the victim that a report would be done and turned over to investigations.

The report states that the items stolen have a combined value of $195.

— On Thursday officers were dispatched to Kirby’s Tire. Upon arrival one the officers checked the front of the ABC store and then checked other parts of the building while another officer checked the side and back of the building. While they were checking the building, two officers noticed that a window in front had been pried open and was hanging.

One office held the window while two other officers went inside to check the building. They found a shoe print in a chair by the window and also what appeared to be fingerprints on a file cabinet just inside the window. They found no other evidence while walking inside the building.

An investigator was called to the scene and when he arrived dusted for fingerprints and took photographs of the window, the file cabinet, and the chair. The case was turned over to investigations.

— Also on Wednesday an officer responded to a larceny/theft at a residence on South Mountain Street. When the officer arrived the victim told him that someone had stolen his fan from his porch. The victim said he had been using the fan and then went inside around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and then notice the fan was missing from the porch around 11 a.m. that morning.

The victim said the fan is an industrial fan standing approximately four feet tall and black in color, adding that it was heavy and someone would have had to have a truck due to its size. He said he paid approximately $160 for it.

A report about the incident was forwarded to investigations.

— On Wednesday an officer also responded to James Street in reference to an assault. The victim told the officer that he was hit in the head with a brick by an unknown black male.

The report states the officer had EMS come to the scene and transport the victim to the emergency room. The investigation is continuing.

— On Thursday a woman came to the Public Safety Department headquarters to report that her can had been vandalized earlier that day. The victim said that her 2013 silver Ford Explorer’s left front fender had been damaged. She said the damage looked like it had been caused by somebody trying to pry the fender panel.

The victim was then told by the Public Safety officer that the incident would be documented.

Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $400.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests this week.

— Bridgett Diane Yarbrough, 20, 134 Mae St., Roebuck, charged Sept. 9 with filing a false report.

— Mary Jeter, 41, 205 Whitlock Lake Road, Jonesville, issued a ticket Monday for simple possession of marijuana.

— Marus Lashawn Gist, 34, 301 Foster Street, Union, charged Tuesday with possession of crack third or more offense, possession of a controlled substance, and assault and battery third-degree.

— Gage Stevens Millwood, 19, 165 Odell St., Whitmire, charged Tuesday with assault and battery third-degree.

— Timothy Stevens Millwood, 44, 165 Odell St., Whitmire, charged Tuesday with assault and battery third-degree.

— Rickey Jennings Brawley, 55, 113 Magnolia Circle, Union, charged Wednesday with public drunk.

— Chris Elijah Jordan, 28, no address, charged Wednesday with larceny.

— William Earl Allen, 54, 386 Mt. Joy Church Road, Jonesville, charged Thursday with breach of peace.

— Rhonda Denise Johnson, 38, 614 Belcher Road, Boiling Springs, charged Wednesday with contraband in jail.

— Cody Sean Ingle, 22, 431 Pacolet Street, Jonesville, charged Thursday with no SC driver’s license.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents this week.

— On Sept. 8 a woman contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report that the previous night someone had entered her car while it was parked in her yard on Meansville Road in the Union area. She said that nothing appeared to have been taken, but the suspect left the center console up and the driver’s seat was slid back.

— Also on Sept. 8, a woman reported that some took three of her rings from the counter top in the kitchen of her home on Oakland Road in the Union area. She said the thief or thieves also took her husband’s gold wedding band from a nightstand in their bedroom.

The items stolen and their respective values are:

• 1/3 karat diamond and yellow gold women’s size ring — $1,100

• Past Present Futur with 1/2 karat diamond with gold band — $1,200

• Ladies size 1/4 gold wedding band — $300

• Men’s gold wedding band — $300

Total value — $2,900

— Deputies were dispatched Sept. 9 to a residence on Vernon Foster Road in the Jonesville are in reference to a larceny. Upon their arrival, the victim told them that he had left his home at 1 p.m. that day and when he returned at 3 p.m. he didn’t immediately notice anything out of place. A short time later, however, he noticed some items were missing from inside his home. The victim said he did not lock his home while he was out.

The report states a victim’s form was issued. It also states that the missing items are valued at $1.

— On Sept. 10, a deputy spoke with the complainant about a larceny that occurred at a residence on Homestead Drive in the Union area.

The report states the complainant said he’d been contacted by the owner of the property to do some repairs on the house. He said he was also asked to check the property for vandalism and when he did he found the top portion of the indoor portion of the heating and air unit as well as the entire outside portion had been stolen.

The report states the system is a Nordyne, Model Number E2EB-017H, Serial Number E3E040700078, and is valued at $7,000.

The report states the deputy photographed the scene and called in the on call investigator to come and process the scene. It further states that not signs of forced entry had been found at the time of the initial report and that the complainant said the house was locked and secure upon his arrival. The incident has been turned over to investigations.

— A deputy was also dispatched on Sept. 10 to a residence on Valley Lane in Buffalo in reference to larceny of coins. The victim told the deputy that she was missing a coin collection from her home. She said the missing items included coin jewelry, two framed coin displays, and a metal box of collectible coins.

The report states the stolen items have a combined value of $7,000.

— On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office recovered a vehicle that had been stolen in another county. The report states a deputy was on patrol on the Jonesville Highway when he noticed a vehicle sitting on the side of the highway with its flashers on. The deputy stopped to check the vehicle but found no one around it.

The deputy then advised dispatch of location and tag number displayed on the car. Dispatch advised the deputy the tag displayed on the vehicle was to a Cadillac. The deputy then obtained the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and gave that to dispatch. Dispatch then advised that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Anderson County.

Greer’s Wrecker Service was dispatched to the scene and removed the vehicle. The report states the tag displayed on the vehicle did not come back as stolen.

— Deputies were dispatched Monday to a residence on Spring Valley Lane in the Union areas in reference to a larceny of a golf cart. As they arrived on the scene, dispatch advised them that the golf cart had been taken just 15 minutes before law enforcement had been notified.

The victim told the deputies that he was outside cutting grass when his burgundy colored EZGO 48 Volt golf cart with Carolina Gamecock decals on the sides, a black roof, and beige front and back seats, serial number 3185881, had been stolen. He said that just before the theft he and several neighbors had seen three white males who no one had seen before walking around the area.

One of the males was described as having sandy blonde hair, one as wearing shorts, and with blue jeans on.

The report states deputies began to ride around the area trying to locate the stolen golf cart and/or the three suspects. It further states that deputies got out on foot behind a house at the end of Sweet Water Drive and began walking through woods. The deputies located the golf cart in the woods beside creek with no one around it.

Investigators were dispatched to the scene where they tried to get fingerprints off the golf cart collected one of the ignition keys as evidence. A victims form was issued to the complainant and the report states the case will be investigated further by the Sheriff’s Office.

The report states that the golf cart is valued at $7,500.

— A deputy responded Monday to a call from a residence on the Jonesville Highway in the Union area about a break-in at that location. The complainant said that sometime between 9 p.m. the previous night and 5:15 a.m. that morning, someone went through her 1998 Nissan Altima and ransacked the vehicle, taking an iPod valued at $125.

In addition, the victim said that the thief or thieves also went through her 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier and ransacked it but that nothing was taken from the vehicle.

The report states the stolen item is valued at $125. It further states a victims form was issued to the victim.

— While the deputy was at the residence on the Jonesville Highway, he was approached by another are resident who said that sometime between 10 p.m. the previous night and 7 a.m. that morning, someone tried to steal his blue 1995 Toyota SR5 truck from his residence which is also on the Jonesville Highway in the Union area.

The victim said that some took some type of vehicle key and placed it in the ignition switch and broke it off in the switch. He said they also ransacked the vehicle and took the registration card out of it which he later found at the top of his driveway.

The report states the victim had taken the broken key out of the ignition and gave it to the deputy. The piece of the key was placed in the evidence box and a victims form issued to the victim.

— On Wednesday, a woman reported that while she was at work at Belk’s someone went into her 2005 blue Chevy Colorado while it was parked in the F Mode Area. The door was unlocked.

The victim said missing from her car were CDs valued at $200, a necklace valued at $10, a wallet and pocketbook valued at $50. She said that all of her identification cards were in her wallet.

— Also on Wednesday, a man came in to the Sheriff’s Office to report that he had five rings missing from inside his 2005 Dodge Caravan. The victim said the last time he saw the rings in the vehicle was Sept. 5 around lunch time. At that time they were in a bank bag in the center console.

The missing rings and their respective values are:

• Single stone 1.60 karat — $20,000

• Two-piece white female wedding band — $1,000

• A female dinner ring with several stones — $500

• Tiger Eye — $250

• Horseshoe Ring — $500

A victims form was issued to the victim and incident was turned over to investigations.

— A deputy was also dispatched Wednesday to a residence on the Jonesville-Lockhart Highway in the Jonesville area in reference to a larceny. The victim said that he had went to school and when he returned he found his Playstation 4 along with two games and a pair of Red and White Michael Jordan sneakers missing from his room.

The deputy looked around the residence and found no sign of force entry into the residence. He then advised the victim that a report would be done and the matter turned over to investigations.

The report states the stolen items have a combined value of $500.

— A deputy was dispatched Wednesday to the water tower in Lockhart in reference to a person or persons trespassing and causing damage. Before he arrived, however, the deputy was advised that the subjects had left the scene in a dark-colored SUV and that the complainant/victim was following them. The deputy was advised that the subjects had turned into the Broad River Mart and fled from the vehicle.

The report states that the owner of the vehicle said that her brother and a friend had dropped her off at a residence on North First Street to visit a friend of hers and said they would return shortly.

The complainant said that when he came by the Lockhart School he saw a dark-colored SUV leaving the school parking lot headed in the direction of the water tower. He said the vehicle then went around the fence and fled toward Highway 49 then left towards Chester. The complainant said he tried to stay behind the subject but was unable to and once into Chester County saw the vehicle had stopped at the Broad River Mart but there was no one inside it.

The report states the deputy will follow up with this case and attempt to identify the driver of the vehicle and make the appropriate charges.

— On Thursday, a woman reported that she had opened the glove box in her blue 2011 Honda CRV and found her Beretta pistol was missing.

The report describes the gun as a Beretta Auto Model 950 BS, Caliber 22, Serial Number BR18217T.

The victim said she believes someone took it out of the vehicle sometime within the last six months. She said she did not know the when or where the gun was removed from her car.

The report states the pistol was put into NCIC as stolen.

— Also on Thursday, a deputy met with a woman at her property on Haywood Street in Buffalo in reference to her finding her back door open. The victim said the door was locked when she came by the previous day.

The report states the deputy cleared the residence and found a window still up on the side that the victim said was not up before. The victim said she could not find anything missing, but the report states a cover was found on a couch that the victim said had not been there the last time she was in the building.

The deputy did not find any damage to the door or the window at the time of the report.