Court Report

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge John C. Hayes III of York and Judge George C. James Jr. of Sumter in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse this week.

— Donald Wayne Alexander, 35, 532 Eaves Road, Whitmire, to first offense possession of meth, one year suspended upon one year probation with two days credit for time served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Dechard Antoine Farr-Byrd, 27, 235 Foxhall Road, Spartanburg, to possession of marijuana more than one ounce, six months suspended upon six months probation with two days credit for time served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Joann Palmer Canaday, 47, 2 Woodward Street, Greenville, to possession of crack cocaine first offense, one year suspended upon one year probation with one day credit for time served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Tronda Lorraine Land, 48, 1063 Peach Orchard Road, Union, to resisting arrest, 90 days suspended upon six months probation with one day credit for time served and to pay $634.75 in fines and court costs.

— Christopher Scott Rogers, 35, 202 Hillcrest Drive, Union, to attempt and conspiracy to purchase Ephedrine while blocked, one year suspended upon one year probation with two days credit for time served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Nathaniel Cole Smith, 17, 885 Webber Lake Road, Union, to possession of marijuana more than one ounce, six months suspended upon six months probation with one day credit for time served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Nicholas Scott Lemons, 19, 237 Gin Circle, Buffalo, to grand larceny, five years suspended upon time served and two years probation and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and $800 in restitution; to burglary second-degree (non-violent), five years suspended upon time served and two years probation and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to first offense obtaining prescription drugs by fraud, two years suspended upon time served and two years probation and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Robert Anthony Owens, 25, 136 Rainbow Lane, to second-degree assault and battery, two years and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Stuart Darane Robinson, 52, 2226 Harper Street, Columbia, to shoplifting (enhanced), two years to run concurrent with current sentence with three days credit for time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Angela Christine Sinclair, 52, 528 Police Club Road, Union, to neglect of a vulnerable adult, three years suspended upon time served and two years probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Shanna Leigh Bailey, 36, 169 Magner Road, Union, to obtaining goods by false pretense, five years suspended upon 120 days and two years probation with 76 days credit for time served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Kyle Ray Bess, 29, 300 Spring St., Union, to domestic violence second-degree, 90 days with 65 days credit for time served and to pay $128.75 in court costs.

— Paul O’Neal Bobo Jr., 34, 141 Oak Grove Road, Union, to shoplifting (enhanced), two years, sentence to run concurrent with current sentence and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Jamie Eugene Brown, 29, 634 Riley Road, Buffalo, to failure to stop for a blue light, 30 months with 42 days credit for time served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to resisting arrest, one year with 52 days credit for time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to burglary second-degree (non-violent), 30 months with 40 days credit for time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to child endangerment, 18 months with 42 days credit for time served, and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Andrew Lee Epps, 31, 105 Harvey Lane, Union, to possession of meth, 30 months with 38 days credit for time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to possession of a Schedule IV narcotic, one year with 35 days credit for time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Thomas Reid Kirk, 45, 169 MR Cash Drive, Cowpens, to unlawful carrying of a pistol, 32 days with 32 days credit for time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Antwan Lamont Rice, 35, 114 Norris St., Spartanburg, to shoplifting (enhanced), three years with 19 days credit for time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to shoplifting (enhanced), three years with 19 days credit for time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Dontellus Dominique Stevens, 21, 110 Teal Road, Union, to first offense failure to stop for a blue light, 18 months suspended upon 18 months probation and to pay $540.75 in fines and court costs.

— Lisa Annette Betenbaugh, 47, 273 Old Buncombe Road, Union, to possession of contraband, time served with 48 days credit for time served and to serve the 80 days remaining on a current sentence and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Carlie Jane Cook, 19, 216 Raymond Road, Union, to breaking into a motor vehicle, sentenced under Youthful Offender Act not to exceed two years suspended upon two years probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Christopher Deauntray Gist, 24, 120 Woodlawn Avenue, Union, to domestic violence second-degree, one year with 64 days credit for time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.