Man died of natural causes

JONESVILLE —The driver of a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle accident died of natural causes before his car crashed.

Union County Coroner William E. Holcombe said Friday that an autopsy performed Monday at Newberry Pathology Associates on the body of Michael Gene Kirby determined that Kirby’s death was “health-related, not crash-related” and that Kirby had died before the crash occurred.

Kirby, 67, 4551 River Road, Smyrna, was traveling south on SC 105 toward SC 9 last Saturday (Sept. 10) when his car, a 2006 Honda 4-door Sedan ran off the road around 8:35 a.m. in the 1200 block of Mt. Tabor Church Road (SC 105) in the Jonesville area. According to the SC Highway Patrol, Kirby’s vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree, overturned, and then struck another tree.

The report by the SCHP on the accident states that Kirby was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was entrapped. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

