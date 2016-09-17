Homicide investigation continuing

JONESVILLE — The investigation by three law enforcement agencies into the shooting death of a man whose lifeless body was found lying in the road is continuing.

Kenneth “Kenny” C. Therell, 38, 414 C Street, Jonesville was found lying in the road on Upper Pump Hollow, a dead end road off of Pump Hollow Road in Jonesville around 12:49 p.m. Wednesday.

Therrell was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy performed on his body on Thursday at Newberry Pathology Associates determined that his death was a homicide. The autopsy found that the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head.

The case is being investigated by the Jonesville Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED which dispatched its Crime Scene Unit to assist in the gathering of evidence.

After Therrell’s body was discovered, the lower end of Pump Hollow Road was closed to traffic for much of the afternoon while personnel from all three agencies gathered evidence during the initial phase of the investigation.

Sheriff David Taylor said Friday that the investigation is continuing and that personnel from all three agencies were back at the scene Thursday continuing to look for and gather evidence.

When asked about a possible motive for the shooting, Taylor declined to comment beyond saying it was still too early in the investigation to speculate about motives or other aspects of the case.

One of those other aspects is whether or not the investigation has turned up any suspects. When asked about this, Taylor said “we do have people of interest” but declined to give further details.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 864-427-0800.

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-672-4090.

