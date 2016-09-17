Search for missing man continues

UNION COUNTY — The search for a Union man missing since Tuesday continued Friday and the Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

According to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office Thursday’s afternoon, Tuesday was the last time family and friends had spoken with Russell Dean Vassey. The press release states that Vassey left his home at 390 Happy Valley Road, leaving behind his cellular phone and keys and have left the TV in the house.

Vassey is described as being 57 years of age, standing 6’3 and weighing 230 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

An incident report accompanying the press release states that deputies had attempted to serve Vassey with a subpoena on Wednesday. It states that the Sheriff’s Office entered Vassey into the NCIC.

The press release states that any contact with Vassey should be directed to Crime Stoppers at 864-427-0800 or Union County Emergency Communications at 864-429-1611.

Vassey http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_vassey-1.jpg Vassey

Russell Vassey missing since Tuesday

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

