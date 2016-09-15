Man’s death ruled a homicide

JONESVILLE — The death of a Jonesville man whose body was found lying in a road Wednesday afternoon has been ruled a homicide.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department announced that they had received the preliminary results of an autopsy performed this morning on the body of Kenneth “Kenny” C. Therrell. The press release states the autopsy, which was performed at Newberry Pathology Associates determined Therrell’s death to be a homicide. It further states that Therrell died from a single gunshot would to the right side of the head.

Therrell’s body was found around 12:49 p.m. Wednesday lying in the road on Upper Pump Hollow, a dead end road off of Pump Hollow Road in the Town of Jonesville.

While the incident took place in Jonesville, the Jonesville Police Department called in the Sheriff’s Office to assist in the investigation. The State Law Enforcement Division’s Crime Scene Unit was also called in to gather evidence at the crime scene.

Therrell was 38 at the time of his death and was a resident of 414 C. Street in Jonesville.

The press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department states that the investigation is continuing and that both agencies along with SLED are continuing to work the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 864-427-0800.

For more about this story visit our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page and see upcoming editions of The Union Times.

http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_UCSOstar-2.jpg http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_JPD.jpg

Death due to gunshot wound to the head

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4009.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4009.