Search under way for missing man

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Tuesday.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office stated that Tuesday was the last time that family and friends had spoken with Russell Dean Vassey. The press release states that Vassey left his home at 390 Happy Valley Road, Union, without his cellular phone and keys and with the TV still on in the house.

The statement describes Vassey as 57 years of age, standing 6’3 and weighing 230 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

An incident report accompanying the press release states that deputies had attempted to serve Vassey with a subpoena on Wednesday. It states that the Sheriff’s Office entered Vassey into the NCIC.

The press release states that any contact with Vassey should be directed to Crime Stoppers at 864-427-0800 or Union County Emergency Communications at 864-429-1611.

Vassey http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_vassey.jpg Vassey

Union man missing since Tuesday

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-5090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-5090.