JONESVILLE — A dead body found lying on a road in Jonesville appears to have been the victim of foul play according to Union County Sheriff David Taylor.

The body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. off Pump Hollow Road and since then the area has been the scene of an investigation by the Jonesville Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the SLED Crime Scene Unit.

Pump Hollow Road was closed to traffic except for law enforcement and other emergency response vehicles throughout much of the afternoon as the SLED Crime Scene Unit worked to gather evidence from the scene.

Initially, authorities were unable to identify the body but late this afternoon Sheriff David Taylor said the identity of the deceased had been determined. Taylor said the deceased is Kenneth C. Therrell, 38, 414 C St., Jonesville. He said Therrell, who he described as a white male 6 feet in height and weighing 180 pounds, was found lying in the road on Upper Pump Hollow, a dead end road off of Pump Hollow Road.

Taylor said that “it appears to be foul play involved” in Therrell’s death and that “the cause of death is suspicious,” but would reveal no more details. He did say that an autopsy would be performed on Therell’s body Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. at Newberry Hospital.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 864-427-0800.

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

