Crime Reports

The Union Public Safety Department reported the following arrests this week.

• A 15-year-old juvenile charged Sept. 2 with drug/narcotic violations.

• Jeremy DeWayne McDaniel, 31, 120 S. First St., Union, charged Sept. 2 with pointing and presenting a firearm.

• Christopher Keshaud Green, 21, 318 Dove Court, Spartanburg, charged Sept. 3 with obtaining property by false pretenses (enhanced) and four counts of shoplifting (enhancement).

• Keiston Quay Bishop, 23, 107 Carson St., Union, charged Sept. 2 with domestic violence second-degree and malicious damage.

• A 16-year-old juvenile charged Sept. 3 with disorderly conduct.

• Phillip Eugene Foster, 31, 106 Partridge Road, Union, charged Sept. 3 with driving under suspension.

• Darryl Maurice Phillips Jr., 29, 110 Park Drive, Apt. #4, Union, charged Sunday with seat belt violation, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

• Lisa Todd Epps, 53, 232 Harwood Heights, Union, charged Sept. 3 with domestic violence first-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of meth.

• Stacy Michelle Fincher, 29, 257 Naturewoods Road, McConnells, charged Sunday with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jonathan Shane Patrick, 30, 159 Neal Shoals Road, Union, charged Sunday with driving under suspension second offense.

• Davis Rodriguez Silva, 17, 153 Old Petrie Road, Spartanburg, charged Monday with having no SC driver’s license and improper use of a license plate.

• Michael Ray Anthony, 44, 101 Pine St., Union, charged Tuesday with disorderly conduct.

• Avery Roshun Davis, 33, 107 Apple Orchard Circle, Laurens, charged Tuesday with shoplifting.

• Jamie Tyrone Brannon, 39, 111 Woodlawn Avenue, Union, charged Wednesday with trespassing after notice.

• Kennethy Roger Jeter, 27, 208 Hamlet St., Union, charged Wednesday with domestic violence second-degree.

• Latoria Lakita Beasley, 28, 103 Anderson Road, Union, charged Wednesday with domestic violence second-degree.

• Cynthia Ann Miller, 41, 206 Sulphur Springs Road, Pauline, charged Thursday with obtaining a controlled substance by deception.

• Daja Laquita Williams, 21, 202 North Gadeberry Street, #107, charged Thursday with shoplifting.

• Jonathan Lynn Johnson, 40, 280 Pineland Road, Union, charged Friday with open container.

The Union Public Safety Department reported the following incidents this past week.

• An officer was dispatched Monday in reference to a vandalism at a residence on Church Street. When he arrived, the officer spoke with the victim who said that when she returned home that morning she noticed her window air conditioning unit had been tampered with. The victim said that there there were spaces beneath and on top of the unit that were not there before she left home. She said she believed someone tried to wiggle the unit out of the window.

The report states the officer inspected the air conditioner and saw slight spacing on the side but found no signs of damage to the unit or surrounding area. It further states the victim said that people around the neighborhood are always tampering with her things and that someone had stolen an air conditioning unit of hers in the past. The officer then informed her that a report would be done on the incident.

• An officer was dispatched Wednesday to a residence on Williams Street in reference to a larceny. When he arrived the officer spoke with the victim who said that on Tuesday his daughter had dropped off a Murray push mower, Stihl weed eater, and a gas can, placing them under his residence. He said that when he attempted to retrieve the items from under his residence he discovered they were missing. The victim said he observed that the padlock used to lock the door underneath his residence was laying in the yard approximately five feet from the door.

The report states the officer retrieved the padlock for evidence. It was dusted for fingerprints by investigators and returned to the victim through the responding officer. The case has been turned over to investigations.

• An officer was dispatched Wednesday to a residence on Meansville Road in reference to a larceny. When he arrived, the officer spoke with the victim who told him Tuesday afternoon was the last time she saw her yard hand shovel which was laying in a chair outside her apartment. The report states the victim discovered the shovel missing Wednesday afternoon and that she told the officer she did not know who would have taken it.

The report states the officer then told the victim that a report would be done and the matter turned over to investigators. It further states that the hand shovel is valued at $15.

• An officer was dispatched Thursday to Rose Hill Garden Apartments on Industrial Park Road in reference to the vandalism of a window. When he arrived, the officer spoke with the apartment manager who said she noticed that someone had damaged one of the side windows.

The report states the officer observed a small circle cut in the window. He also noticed the screen protecting window was not damaged but had been removed. The officer took photos of the window and was advised by the apartment manager that nothing had been taken. The case was turned over to investigations.

Damage to the window is estimated at $80.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests this past week.

• Robert Dillion Williams, 19, 388 Vernon Foster Road, charged Sept. 2 with public drunk and not having a moped license.

• Ashley Nicole Hooper, 32, 125 Christian Lane, #A, Union, charged Sept. 3 with possession of meth.

• Javon Otis Lathan, 27, 137 Nomad Lane, Lancaster, charged Sept. 3 with resisting arrest.

• Ryan Kristopher Riddle, 28, 206 Buffalo St., Buffalo, charged Sunday with domestic violence second offense.

• Justin Morgan Phillips, 31, 1981 Walnut Grove Road, Spartanburg, charged Sunday with having an expired tag, not wearing a seat belt, failure stop for a blue light, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth with intent to distribute, resisting arrest, and possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

• Shanijela Shamichael Williams, 18, 213 Ray St., Rock Hill, charged Monday with consumption of beer by a minor and giving false information.

• Timothy Michael Hueble, 19, 555 Smith St., Whitmire, charged Monday with assault and battery.

• Thomas Dustin Hueble, 23, 272 Alexander Road, Whitmire, charged Monday with assault and battery.

• David Keith Paige, 28, 124 Boyd St., Union, charged Monday with petit larceny.

• Jared Kyle Harvey, 26, 2177 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Union, charged Tuesday with three counts of assault and battery second-degree.

• Joshua Neal Moore, 30, 139 Hill St., Buffalo, issued a ticket Wednesday for driving under suspension.

• Nathan Harold Smith, 19, 119 Poppy Lane, Union, charged Wednesday with disorderly conduct.

• Jonathan Lee Blackwell, 25, 125 Bird St., Union, charged Wednesday with disorderly conduct.

• Brandon Lee McGhinnis, 28, 615 Old Buncombe Road, Union, charged Wednesday with assault and battery third-degree.

• Cynthia Ann Miller, 41, 206 Sulphur Springs Road, Pauline, charged Thursday with driving under the influence, no child restraint, shoplifting, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of Schedule IV drugs.

• Terry Nathaniel Sumner, 42, 129 Buffalo Street, Buffalo, charged Thursday with assault and battery third-degree.

• Chase Monte Thomason, 32, 303 North 1st Street, Lockhart, charged Thursday with criminal sexual conduct.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents this past week.

• On Tuesday, a deputy met with a resident of the Webber Lake Road in the Union area about a burglary. The victim told the deputy that he’d went to the beach Aug. 29 and when he returned Tuesday afternoon he found that someone had been in his residence. He said he found the a rear window that was open that he did not think he had left open. The victim said he found that his home had been gone through and items moved around and that some items were missing. He said the following items were missing:

— A .32 Smith and Wesson pistol, described in report as being a revolver with a bone handle and valued at $300.

— A .22 rifle described as having a scope and a synthetic stock and valued at $250.

— Bullets for both weapons which are valued at $30.

— Five batteries with charger which are valued at $200.

— A black leather computer case valued at $60.

The report states the scene was processed and photographed by an investigator. It further states that the victim said he did not give anyone to be at his residence while he was gone.

• Deputies were dispatched Sept. 2 to a residence on Cross Street in the Union area in reference to a break-in. When they arrived, deputies spoke to the victim who said his home had been broken into and vandalized.

The report states that upon walking inside the house deputies saw glass and several other times inside the building broken. Deputies then spoke to the victim’s father who the report states had been keeping watch on the house while his son was away. The victim’s father told the deputies that the last time he’d checked on the house was in April or May and everything was fine.

The victim told the deputies that the only that he knew was missing is a 32-inch flatscreen Sanyo TV valued at $200.

The report states it appeared to deputies that the house had been vandalized using a baseball bat due to the shattered glass throughout the house and a baseball bat found laying in the middle of the floor along with two hammers. The refrigerator and the walls had been spray-painted with some kind of unknown symbols.

The deputies took pictures of the damage to the residence and the graffiti. They also took the baseball bat and hammer as evidence. The report states that the case will be investigated further by the Sheriff’s Office.

• On Sept. 3, a deputy met with a woman described by the report as the victim of an assault which had just occurred at a residence on Franklin Street in Jonesville. Upon making contact with the victim, the report states the deputy observed that there was a cut on the right of her neck as well as her right cheek and that there was dirt on her pants and shirt.

The victim told the deputy that she’d allowed the suspect to visit her house earlier in the day and that he’d left without incident. She said that shortly before she call 911 she had stepped over to a neighbor’s and while there suspect came over uninvited and entered her home without her permission. The victim said that when she went back to her home and confront the suspect, he came out on the porch, grabbed her by the throat and started choking her. She said he said he was going to choke her until she died.

While he was choking her, the victim said the suspect dragged her around on the porch and slammed her head into the window of the door several times, breaking the window. She said that when her friend came to help her, the suspect threw her down and ran off.

The report states the deputy photographed the cuts on the victim’s cheek and neck, as well as a deep scratch on the tip of her left big toe. The deputy also photographed the dirt on the victim’s shirt and pants. In addition to this visible evidence, the report states the deputy found the victim had several large knots on the top and back of her head that he could feel but not photograph because of her long hair.

Damage to the door of the residence was initially estimated at $200.

Both the victim and the friend that came to assist her provided written statements about the incident. The victim was also issued a victim’s form.

The report states that the deputy would be meeting with a magistrate to obtain the appropriate warrants.

• A deputy was dispatched Sunday to a residence on the John Hart Road in the Jonesville area in reference to a scam call. Upon arrival the deputy spoke with the victim who said that she had a company working on her computer and that they had taken $900 from her savings account. She said she was contacted by the suspect about the balance she owed and had given her instructions on how to send him the money or he would lose his job. The victim said she did in fact send the suspect two money grams but could not explain the two different amounts

The reports states that she provided deputies with a photo number for the suspect, adding that this was not the first time she’d been taken for money by a scam. The victim was then advised that the case would be investigated further by the Sheriff’s Office.

• Also on Sunday, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Main Street in the Buffalo Community in reference to a vandalism. When the deputy arrived he spoke with the victim who said that someone had vandalizes his 2006 GMC by throwing some unknown object at the windshield.

The report states that were several chipped places in the windshield and a crack in the glass. There were, however, no signs of rocks or any other debris on the vehicle.

Damage to the windshield is estimated at $400.

• On Tuesday, a deputy was dispatched to Janie Glymph Goree Boulevard in Carlisle in reference to a stolen vehicle. When the deputy arrived he spoke with the victim who said he had been robbed.

The victim said he pulled into the Li’L Cricket store parking lot to get some gas. He said he only had cash on him and noticed you had to have a debit or credit card to get gas at the pump because the store was closed. The victim said he had seen three black males getting gas in a white SUV and asked them if he gave them cash would they let him use their debit card so he could get gas to get home. He said they agreed.

One of the males then asked him how much he had and the victim said he told them he had only about $11. The victim said the male then told him that he had to have more than that. He said the male then tried to grab him. The victim said he hit the male in an attempt to get him off of him. He said he then went to the middle of the road and that is when the male jumped in his vehicle and pulled off, heading toward Chester County.

The victim valued his vehicle, a blue 2010 Dodge Nitro, at $12,000. He added that he had $700 in cash in the vehicle when it was stolen.

A be on the lookout alert was sent out to surrounding counties and the victim was told that a report would be done and the matter over to an investigator.

• A deputy spoke with an individual Sunday who said that someone had taken money from her account while she was the Magnuson Inn. The victim said that she and another person were staying in a room at the motel when they left the room around 2 p.m. and walked to a friend’s house a few miles away. She said she left her pocketbook with her debit card inside it in the room.

While they were at the friend’s house, the victim said the person she’d been at the motel left on foot saying he had somewhere to be. The victim said she got a ride back to the motel at approximately 8 p.m. She said she had called the person she’d been at the motel with and he’d told her he was already back there. When she arrived, however, the victim said he was not there.

Later, when she went to use her debit card, the victim said she discovered all her money had been taken from her account. She said the missing amount was $1,400.

The report states the case will be turned over to investigations.