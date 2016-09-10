Man killed in car crash

JONESVILLE — A single vehicle accident this (Saturday) morning that left a Smyrna man dead is under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol and the Union County Coroner’s Office.

In a statement released this afternoon, Union County Coroner William E. Holcombe announced that his office and the SCHP are investigating a single car collision that occurred around 8:35 a.m. this morning in the 1200 block of Mt. Tabor Church Road, Jonesville.

Holcombe said that the driver of the vehicle, Michael Gene Kirby, 67, 4551 River Road, Smyrna, was pronounced dead at the scene.

L/Cpl Gary Miller of the SCHP reported that Kirby’s vehicle, a 2006 Honda 4-door Sedan, was traveling south on SC 105 toward SC 9 when the car traveled off the left side of the road, struck a tree, overturned, and then struck another tree.

Miller said that Kirby, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of accident, was fatally injured and entrapped in the vehicle.

Neither the Coroner’s Office nor the SCHP had any further information to report about the accident beyond that it was still under investigation.

Accident still under investigation

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

