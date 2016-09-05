Crime Report

The Union Public Safety Department reported the following arrests this past week.

— Antonio Dean Moore II, 18, 1111 Lakeside Drive, Union, charged Sunday with petit larceny.

— Zachary Tyler Braxton, 18, 122 Monarch Highway, Union, charged Aug. 28 with trespassing.

— Tracy Littlejohn Gregory, 36, 311 Hicks St., Union, charged Aug. 27 with shoplifting third offense.

— Jovarion Casselle Spears, 20, 119 Scenic Drive, Union, charged Aug. 26 with shoplifting.

— Tracy Littlejohn Gregory, 36, 203 Third St., Union, charged Monday with trespassing.

— Kenneth Michael Austin Jr., 27, 2249 Lockhart Highway #A, Union, charged Monday with driving under suspension.

— A 12 year old juvenile charged Tuesday with using a motor vehicle without consent and having no South Carolina driver’s license.

— Randall Scott Revis, 27, 143B Main Street, Buffalo, charged Thursday with two counts of shoplifting.

— Cedrick Deon Green, 30, 308 Wilbur Street #C6, Union, charged Thursday with abuse of animals and inoculation required.

— Gladys Louise Blair, 59, 25 Lovers Lane, Whitmire, charged Thursday with burglary second-degree, assault and battery third-degree, and domestic violence first-degree.

The Union Public Safety Department reported the following incidents this past week.

— On Aug. 27, an officer was dispatched to a residence on Second Avenue in reference to the vandalism of a vehicle. The incident report states that when the officer arrived he noticed a grey Dodge Charger with a black female standing next to it. The woman was the victim who told the officer that her vehicle had been vandalized.

The victim said she had left her vehicle at that location around 11 p.m. the previous night because she had went out and did not want to drive home. She said the next morning a resident discovered the vehicle had been damaged. The report states the officer noticed scratches on the driver’s side front window and that the passenger side window had been busted out with a brick that was laying on the side.

The officer then took pictures of the damage with his body camera.

The victim said she did not know who would damage her car or why they would do it. She added that she doesn’t leave her car at that location often. The officer then told the victim that a report would be documnted for the incident and forwarded to investigations. Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $900.

— On Tuesday, an officer was dispatched to a residence on Barron Street in reference to a break-in. Upon arrival the officer spoke to the victim who said he had driven by the residence where he keeps some personal items and noticed that the front door was open.

The report states the officer observed that the front door had been kicked open by someone who’d left a dirt spot on the door. The officer then took photographs of the door. The report states the victim said he did not notice anything missing from the residence. The case was then turned over to investigations.

— On Monday, an officer spoke with a woman who had came to the Public Safety Department to report a vandalism.

The victim said she had parked her car at a business on the South Duncan Bypass on Aug. 23. She said that a short time later she found that someone had let the air out of her left rear tire.

The victim said she had spoke to an employee at a nearby store about the store’s video cameras. She said the employee told her the police would need to come and look at the video.

The victim said she believes whoever did it had her vehicle mixed up with that of a woman who used to work there.

The report states the victim’s vehicle is a 2005 Chevy Cavalier.

The victim said she had someone come and take a look at her tire and they said there were no nails or holes in it. She said the valve cap, however, was missing from the tire.

The damage is estimated at $100.

— Also on Monday, an officer was dispatched to a residence on Lakeside Drive in reference to a break-in.

The victim told the officer that she and her boyfriend had left the residence around 12 p.m. Sunday to go to Walmart. She said that when they returned around 12:30 p.m. they noticed they could not get into the their residence through the front door. The victim said the top lock was broken.

The report states the officer observed that the door latch was bent and the door broken from the inside. The officer then advised the victim that a report would be done and turned over to investigations.

The damage is estimated at $500.

— On Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to the 400 block of South Mountain Street in reference to a report of shots being fired into a vehicle.

When the officer arrive, he spoke to the victim who told him that she was traveling south on South Mountain Street and around Wagon Alley when she heard gunshots. The victim said she then pulled over into the driveway of what the report states was a vacant house on South Mountain Street.

The report states the officer noticed three bullet holes in the rear of the victim’s 2007 Honda Accord I-X. Two holes were in the rear bumper and one in the trunk. The report states another officer helping search the area noticed some spent shell casings in the roadway at Wagon Alley and South Mountain Street. An investigator was then called to the scene and the the first responding officer taped off the area and put numbered tags on the shell casings found in on the street.

In the course of the investigation, the first responding officer spoke with the passenger who’d been riding with the victim at the time of the shooting.

The report states the passenger said he saw two black males walking north on South Mountain Street around Wagon Alley. The passenger said the male who did the shooting was approximately 6 ft. 2 inches tall wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, black shoes, and appeared to be 30 years old. He said the male walking with the shooter was wearing black jogging pants with a white stripe down the side, a black shirt and with a white tee shirt under it, a do rag on his head, and was approximately 20 years old.

While his was happening the investigator arrived, processed the scene, and collected the evidence. The investigation is continuing.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests this past week.

— Tommie Lee Means Jr., 47, 770 Bailey Town Road, Union, charged Aug. 26 with simple possession of marijuana.

— Edward Matthew Sweezy, 35, 1223 Arthur Blvd., Union, charged Aug. 26 with breach of peace.

— Rebecca Nance Sweezy, 36, 1223 Arthur Blvd., Union, charged Aug. 26 with breach of peace.

— Shannon Nicole Sanders, 32, 118 C Vaughan Road, Union, charged Aug. 27 with petit larceny.

— Gena Marie Gregory, 32, 3647 West Springs Highway, Buffalo, charged Sunday with two magistrate’s bench warrants, possession of less than one gram of meth, issued a ticket for possession of marijuana, and issued a county ordinance ticket for possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Vickie Lynn Boulware, 46, 101 Long Twelve, Union, charged Sunday with breach of peace.

— Monty Paul Caldwell, 48, 4902 Cross Keys Highway, Union, charged Sunday with breach of peace.

— Rebecca Nance Sweezy, 36, 1223 Arthur Blvd., Union, charged Tuesday with petit larceny.

— Pamela Teresa Lawson, 55, 207 Osbourne St., Union, charged Tuesday with breach of peace.

— Patrick Neil Sinclair, 39, 1300 S. Pinckney St., Union, charged Tuesday with petit larceny.

— Jada Lashea Thomason, 37, 173 Oak Hill Road, Union, charged Thursday with assault and battery third-degree.

— Jonathan Scott Pettie, 34, 1103 Arthur Boulevard, Union, charged Thursday with failing to register as a sex offender.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents this past week.

— On Aug. 26, a woman reported that sometime between 8 a.m. Aug. 6 and 10 p.m. Aug. 20, someone stole the following items from her:

• A Memphis 15-inch speaker box valed at $350.

• A Walmart brand silver diamond ring valued at $80.

• $50 in currency.

The victim said the thefts took place at a resident on Pioneer Road in the Union area.

— Also on Aug. 26, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Happy Valley Road in the Union area in response to a burglary.

The victim told the deputy that had entered through the locked back door of his residence and stole a 40 inch flatscreen TV from Rent A Center. He said an older Verizon Wireless flip phone was also taken.

The stolen items have a combined value of $550.

— Aug. 26 also saw a deputy dispatched to a residence on 215 Loop in the Union area in reference to a larceny.

The victim told the deputy that someone took money from his wallet, a small bag of flip phones, and a new iPhone he had purchased.

The stolen items have a combined estimated value of $500.

— Deputies were also dispatched Aug. 26, this time to the 4500 block of the Jonesville-Lockhart Highway in the Union area near the Hot Spot in reference to a report of someone shooting at a man as he walked along the road.

The report states deputies met with the victim at the intersection of the highway and Mt. Tabor Church Road. The victim told the deputies he was walking back to his home in Pacolet from Lockhart and was in front of the car wash when he heard two shots fired from a car towards him. He said he could hear the bullets pass by his head and only got a quick look at the car which he thought may have been a small, dark colored 4-door.

The victim said he continued walking along Highway 9, but would run into the woods whenever a car came by. He said the same car passed by several times.

The report states a deputy then escorted the victim to the Jonesville Police Station to obtain a written statement and issue a victim’s form. It further states that the victim was transported to his home by an officer with the Jonesville Police Department.

— On Aug. 27, a deupty was dispatched to a resident on Neal Shoals Road in the Union area in refernce to a larceny.

The deputy spoke with the victim who said that someone had come on to his property and removed a Huskavarna 16-inch chainsaw, a “Hot Dog” air compressor, an impact driver, and a drill. He said the impact drive and the drill were Porter Cable 18-volt. The victim said he had no idea who could have taken the items.

The stolen items have a combined estimated value of $319.

— On Sunday, a deputy responded to the Belk Distriburtion Center in the Jonesville area and spoke with the center’s loss prevention officer.

The loss prevention officer stated that when people were leaving their shift he was conducting searches as he always does. He said that an employee came to be searched and place a pack of cigarettes on the table. The loss prevention officer said that when he felt the pack it felt heavier than it should have been. He said he then asked the employee to empty the pack only to have him say he did not want to.

The loss prevention officer said he then looked in the pack and found to gold in color earrings with a clear stone in each, one gold in color necklace with a pink oval shaped pendant, one silver in color ring with eight small clear stones and one large clear stone, and one ring with 10 small clear stones. He said he told the employee to come into the office and wait for law enforcement to arrive only to have the employee say he was going to leave and exited the building.

The items recovered by the loss prevention officer have a combined value of $130.

— Also on Sunday, deputies were dispatched in reference to a disturbance at a residence on the Buffalo-West Springs Highway. Before they reached the scene, deputies were notified that the male causing the disturbance had left in a dark SUV headed towards Mudbridge Road. A deputy headed toward Mudbridge Road to try and locate the male subject while another deputy proceeded on to the incident scene.

When he arrived at the scene, the deputy was met by the victim who the report states was bleeding from the left side of her neck. The victim told the deputy that the male subject had came over to confront her and two other women about something that was posted on Facebook. She said the man got out of his vehicle, charged at them with a stick and bottle. The victim said he then proceeded to swing a lawn mower blade at one of the women, striking her in the neck and back. She said he then struck her in the left side of her neck with the lawnmower blade causing lose her hearing and movement of her left arm. The third woman then intervened in an effort to protect her daughter and was struck by the male subject across her stomach with a tree branch.

The report states the deputy was able to locate the both the branch and the lawnmower blade but the other deputy’s search for the male subject on the Mudbridge Road was unsuccessful. Deputies took photos at the crime scene and issued victim’s forms to the women. The report states that warrants will be signed on the male subject for two counts of assault and battery second-degree and one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

— On Wednesday, a deputy received an alarm call to the Pit Stop on the South Duncan Bypass.

When the deputy arrived he noticed the two glass front doors were facing outwards and that the power meter had been removed from the side of the building. Other deputies subsequently arrived and the building was cleared.

The report states that a person or persons unknown moved the air conditioner on the roof and used the hole beneath it to enter the building. After entering the building, the burglar or burglars destroyed the alarm panel, and which through the cash register which at the time contained no money.

When the alarm went off, the report states that the burglar or burglars fled by forcing open the front doors. A pack of Newport cigarettes was found on the floor at the front door.

An investigator was called to the scene and took photos and dusted for fingerprints.

Damage to the roof and front door is estimated $3,000.

The report states that the owner of the Pit Stop was not sure if anything was missing.

— The City of Union was the victim of one of the crimes reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

The report states that a deputy was dispatched to the City of Union Municipal Building in reference to the theft of an electrical meter. It further states that the meter was taken from vacant apartment on Haywood Street in Buffalo.

The serial number of the meter is 68046619 and the ERT number is 24902394. The report states that replacing the meter will cost $250.

— Also on Wednesday, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Lockhart Highway in the Union area in reference to a possible burglary.

The homeowner told the deputy that when she arrived home she could see what looked like mud on her front door and the storm door appeared to be broken.

The deputy took photos of the scene and advised the victim that a report would be done.