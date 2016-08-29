Man charged with attempted murder

UNION — A Union man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident Sunday evening that left a man wounded and lying in the street.

In a statement released this afternoon, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that his office had served an arrest warrant on Najm Ahmad Thomas, 18, 103 Talley Drive, Union. He said that Thomas is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of 19 year old Elizawon Malik Gray of Union.

Taylor said that 911 dispatchers received a call Sunday evening at approximately 9:30 p.m. about a person lying in the road on the 200 block of Munro Street. He said that when deputies arrived they found Gray lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. Taylor said that EMS was called to the scene and transported Gray to Union City ballpark where he was airlifted to Spartanburg Medical Center. He said Gray was taken into surgery immediately upon arrival at Spartanburg Medical Center where he is currently listed in critical condition in ICU.

Despite his wounds, Taylor said Gray was conscious when deputies arrived and was able to give them a description of the driver and the vehicle from which the shots were fired at him, hitting him multiple times as he walked down the road.

Taylor said that while EMS was administering medical attention to Gray, deputies observed a vehicle fitting the description given them by Gray at the intersection of Siam and Munro streets. When they approached the vehicle, Taylor said deputies noticed that the driver matched the description of the person described to them by the victim. He said the driver of the vehicle was identified as Thomas.

When they approached the vehicle, Taylor said deputies could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside it. Taylor said that when asked if he had marijuana, Thomas handed a deputy a hand-rolled marijuana cigarette. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Union County Jail.

Deputies continued with the shooting investigation and the SLED Crime Scene Unit was called to process the crime scene. Taylor said a search warrant was obtained for Thomas’ car and the ensuing search turned up more marijuana, money, and a black 9mm automatic pistol. He said pistol, which was located behind the glove compartment of the vehicle, matched the shell casings found at the scene.

While Thomas has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident, Taylor said his office does not have a motive for the shooting at the present time He said that Thomas has asked for a lawyer.

A bond hearing is scheduled to be held for Thomas at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon at the jail.

Taylor commended the people of the Munro Street area for the helpful assistance they gave law enforcement during the investigation of the incident. He said it was because of the information provided by both witnesses and the victim that law enforcement was able to quickly apprehend Thomas.

This story courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

