Crime Report

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests this past week.

— Steve Lee Dabbs, 27, 222 South Enterprise Street, Union, charged Saturday, Aug. 20 with shoplifting.

— Malik Eugene Jeter, 17, 141 Oak Grove Road, Union, issued a ticket Sunday for consumption of alcohol by a minor.

— Tevin Markeith Littlejohn, 23, 217 Elm Street, Jonesville, charged Sunday with assault and battery third-degree, resisting arrest, and malicious injury to property.

— Suzette Nicole Bates, 44, 540 Linersville Road, Buffalo, charged Sunday with disorderly conduct.

— James Robert Anaya, 26, 320 Hunter Street, Union, charged Monday with public drunk.

— Robert Edward Lee Fowler, 28, 1265 Kelly Road, Union, charged Monday with driving under suspension and being a habitual offender.

— Ansel Bradley Wallen, 45, 1971 Highway 66, Whitmire, charged Monday with breaking into a motor vehicle and petit larceny.

— Steven Ryan Williford, 25, 116 Walker Heights, Union, charged Tuesday with petit larceny.

— Rhonda Denise Johnson, 38, 614 Belcher Road, Boiling Springs, charged Tuesday with four counts of forgery/uttering a forged instrument.

— George Henry Sims Jr., 46, 158 Shady Hill Drive, Union, charged Wednesday with trespassing.

— Candas Lynette Houghton, 39, 107 Wedgewood Court, Union, charged Wednesday with trespassing.

— Takiera Sanders, 19, 321 Leaman Avenue, Whitmire, issued a ticket Wednesday for shoplifting and placed on trespass notice.

— Edward Matthew Sweezy, 35, 1223 Arthur Boulevard, Union, charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and driving under suspension.

— Rebecca Nance Sweezy, 36, 1223 Arthur Boulevard, Union, charged Wednesday with permitting an unauthorized person to drive.

— Katherine Ann Henderson, 32, 117 South St., Buffalo, charged Wednesday with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

— Terance Jamal Jeter, 22, 230 Vaughan Road, Union, issued tickets Thursday for driving under suspension and simple possession of marijuana.

— Kacie Renee Inabinet, 37, 3752 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Jonesville, charged Thursday with grand larceny over $2,000 but less than less than $10,000 and burglary.

— Dennis Ray Bevis III, 18, 906 Flat Drive, Buffalo, charged Thursday with shoplifting.

— Haylee Mekell West, 18, 102 Antioch Drive, Buffalo, charged Thursday with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child by legal custodian.

— Jon Gregory Lindler, 51, 267 Eaves Road, Union, charged Thursday with two counts of attempted purchase of Ephedrine within 30 days.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents this past week.

— On Friday, Aug. 19, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Morris Farm Road in Jonesville in reference to an act of vandalism. When the deputy arrived, the victim said that sometime between 3 p.m. Aug. 16 and 10:30 a.m. that morning, someone took some type of object and tried to pry off a window screen on the back of her house. The report states that damage to the screen was estimated at $25. The responding deputy took pictures of the damage and issued the victim a victim’s form.

— Also on Friday, Aug. 19, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Bailey Road in Buffalo in reference to a larceny. When the deputy arrived the victim said that he’d went to check on his firearms and noticed they were gone. The victim said the missing firearms were a 20-gauge shotgun made by Browning and a .45 caliber pistol made by Springfield. He said he was also missing two boxes of .45 caliber ammunition. The victim said the pistol was in a case which also contained two extra clips and three extra grips. The report states the shotgun is valued at $500 and the pistol at $800. The victim said there were no signs of forced entry.

— On Monday, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Deertrail Road in Jonesville in reference to a burglary call. When the deputy arrived the victim said that he came to the property that morning to cut grass and bush hog for deer season. He said that when he went in the house he noticed the bedroom door was open, pointing out that he always closes all the room doors when he leaves. The victim said he then went through the living room and found the front door open. While the victim said he did not notice anything missing the report states that the incident will be investigated further by the Sheriff’s Office.

— Also on Monday, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Main Street in Buffalo in reference to a possible attempted burglary. When the deputy arrived the victim said that someone may have tried to gain entry through the roll-up door of his shop. The deputy photographed the interior and exterior of a roll-up door window that had been damaged when it was pulled lose by someone attempting to gain entry to the building.

— On Tuesday, a deputy was dispatched to a residents on Buffalo Street in Buffalo in reference to a computer scam. The victim told the deputy he was having an issue with a tablet he had borrow from his cousin. He said that he’d been looking on the Internet on the tablet that morning when it suddenly locked up and a message popped up saying the FBI was watching him. The victim said the message stated the computer had been scanned by the FBI and was found to have illegal pornographic pictures on it. He said the message went into great detail stating laws against pornographic pictures and stated that in order for the victim not to be arrested he needed to deposit $500 into an account. The victim said that the tablet was locked and would not go to any other screen.

— Also on Tuesday, a deputy responded to a call from a residence on Whitmire Highway in Union about an assault. When the deputy arrived the complainant said that 30-year-old family member had punched an 11-year-old in the nose and left cheek with his fist while they were sitting in the car in the driveway of the residence. The complainant said that when the man heard he was calling 911 he left the residence on foot. The report states the deputy was unable to locate the man. It further states that the 11-year-old had a bruise on his left cheek which the deputy photographed. The report states that the child’s mother saw the man strike her son on the cheek with his right fist. She provided the deputy with a written statement about the incident. The report states the deputy will sign a warrant on for assault and battery third-degree

— Tuesday also saw a deputy provided the name and number of the owner of some property on the Gaffney Highway in Jonesville in regard to an act of larceny. The deputy contacted the property owner who said that he is in the process of building a house on the site and that over a week before someone had stolen 20 sheets of plywood that had been stacked beside the unfinished building. The victim said he didn’t initially report the theft of the plywood, but that during the night of Aug. 22 someone had cut a steel cable he was using to secure the new front door. He said that nothing was taken at that time, but that the cable was cut. The report states that the plywood sheets and the steel cable had a combined of $410.

— On Wednesday a deputy was dispatched to the Scotchman store on Main Street in Buffalo in reference to a shoplifting that had already occurred. When the deputy arrived the store manager told him that she was watching a the security video camera when she noticed a white male conceal a quart size bottle of Pet milk valued at $1.49 in the front of his pants and an Oreo Quest candy bar valued at $3.59 in the left front pocket of his pants. The report states that the store manager is making a copy of the security camera video for the deputy and that the deputy will speak to the magistrate about signing a warrant on the shoplifter.

— Also on Wednesday, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Hill Street in the Buffalo community in reference to a larceny. The victim told the deputy that he had been away from his home since Aug. 9 and that when he returned Wednesday that the gel cell battery he was borrowing was gone. He said that some people had been staying in his home while he was gone and that he saw one of them on the Deepwater Road 10 days earlier trying to sell a battery like the one that is missing. The report states the missing battery is made by MK Powered, is gray in color, weighs 60-70 pounds, and is valued at $200.

— On Thursday, a deputy was dispatched in reference to the Anduran Office Building on the Jonesville Highway in the Union area in reference to a burglary. The victim told the deputy that he’d left the office the previous day around 6:15 p.m. and when he returned that morning at 8:15 a.m. he found the office door had been kicked open. He said a large steel Fire King safe had been been taken from the office along with a Remington .20-gauge shotgun. The safe which was empty at the time is valued at $600. It weighs approximately 300 pounds and is green in color. The shotgun is valued at $200. Pictures were taken of the damage to the door. The case will be investigated further by the Sheriff’s Office.

— Also on Thursday, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on the Monarch Highway in reference to a larceny of a mini-bike. The victim told the deputy that he returned home that day from being out of town for three weeks and found that his mini-bike was gone. The mini-bike has a black frame with a whiter tiller motor and green rims. It is valued at $200.

The Union Public Safety Department reported the following arrests this past week.

— Robert Edward Lee Fowler, 28, 1265 Kelly Road, Union, charged Monday with intimidation/threatening of a witness.

— Raymond Xavier Antigua, 25, 221 East Main Street #406, Union, charged Tuesday with disorderly conduct and stalking.

— Rhonda Austin Gregory, 44, 114Culbreth Heights, Union, charged Monday with driving under suspension.

— Tyler Anthony Brown, 22, 203 Toney Road, Union, charged Wednesday with shoplifting.

— Erica Renee Dean, 27, 1111 Lakeside Dr. #36D, Union, charged Wednesday with disorderly conduct.

— Marcus Lashawn Gist, 34, 301 Foster St., Union, charged Thursday with malicious damage to property.

— Tammy Winchester, 55, 206 Pine Street, Union, charged Thursday with neglect of a vulnerable adult.

— Johanathan Trevasiane Sims, 28, 106 Academy Street, Jonesville, charged Thursday with petit larceny and assault and battery.

— Marcus Lashawn Gist, 34, 301 Foster Street, Union, charged Thursday with malicious damage.

The Union Public Safety Department reported the following incidents this past week.

— On Wednesday, an officer was dispatched shortly after midnight to a residence on East Lee Street in reference to a break-in. The victim told the officer that she was in her bedroom shortly before midnight when she heard someone trying to break through her back door. She said the only thing she saw of the man trying to break in was the top of his head. The victim said she asked the man what he wanted and he ran away. She said she could not him. The report states the officer observed a footprint on the door and that the impact of the kick had damaged the door frame. He advised the victim to call 911 if she had any more trouble.

— On Tuesday, an investigator received a call from from a Barnado Road resident asking him to come to his house as he had something to show him. The report states that there is an open vandalism case concerning the victim’s property. When the investigator arrived, the victim showed him where the left rear window of his 1997 GMC van had been broken with pieces of glass in the van and on the ground around it. The victim showed the investigator a piece of glass which appeared to have a hole in it from a projectile. He then showed the investigator a pellet that appeared to have struck the window and broke it. The investigator took the piece of glass and the pellet as evidence.