Vehicles collide Sunday afternoon

UNION — A collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of SC 215 and US 176 on the North Duncan Bypass is being investigated by the Union Public Safety Department.

The accident occurred at 3:45 p.m. when a 2003 Toyota pickup truck traveling east on SC 215 collided with a 2005 Jeep SUV traveling south on US 176.

The report filed by the Union Public Safety Department states that collision did $5,000 worth of damage to the pickup truck and $8,000 damage to the SUV. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene by Greer’s Wrecker Service.

The report states that the driver of the pickup truck was Lawrence B. Camp Sr. of Pauline while the driver of the SUV was Debra M. Mills of Union. It did not mention whether Camp or Mills were injured in the collision.

The accident is still under investigation.

Charles Warner | The Union Times A pickup truck that was involved in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of SC 215 and US 176 on the North Duncan Bypass is ready to be towed away. The collision, which occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday caused $5,000 worth of damage to the truck. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_0003Accident.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times A pickup truck that was involved in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of SC 215 and US 176 on the North Duncan Bypass is ready to be towed away. The collision, which occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday caused $5,000 worth of damage to the truck. Charles Warner | The Union Times Brett Owens picks up some of the larger debris from a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon while his father Aaron Slaughter sweeps up the smaller debris on the North Duncan Bypass. They were assisting Paul Greer of Greer’s Wrecker Service in cleaning up the accident scene. The collision involved a pickup truck and an SUV that collided at the intersection of SC 215 and US 176. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_0007Accident.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Brett Owens picks up some of the larger debris from a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon while his father Aaron Slaughter sweeps up the smaller debris on the North Duncan Bypass. They were assisting Paul Greer of Greer’s Wrecker Service in cleaning up the accident scene. The collision involved a pickup truck and an SUV that collided at the intersection of SC 215 and US 176. Charles Warner | The Union Times Paul Greer of Greer’s Wrecker Service (left) is assisted by Aaron Slaughter (right) in sweeping up the debris from a collision on the North Duncan Bypass that occurred Sunday afternoon. The collision involved a pickup truck and an SUV that collided at the intersection of US 176 and SC 215. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene by Greer’s Wrecker Service. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_0008Accident.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Paul Greer of Greer’s Wrecker Service (left) is assisted by Aaron Slaughter (right) in sweeping up the debris from a collision on the North Duncan Bypass that occurred Sunday afternoon. The collision involved a pickup truck and an SUV that collided at the intersection of US 176 and SC 215. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene by Greer’s Wrecker Service. Charles Warner | The Union Times This SUV was one of two vehicles involved in a collision that occurred Sunday afternoon at the intersection of US 176 and SC 215. The collision caused $8,000 worth of damage to the SUV. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_IMG_0012Accident.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This SUV was one of two vehicles involved in a collision that occurred Sunday afternoon at the intersection of US 176 and SC 215. The collision caused $8,000 worth of damage to the SUV.

Collision causes a total of $13,000 damage

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.