Crime in Union County

UNION COUNTY — Arrests for drug possession and distribution, assault and battery, forgery, child neglect, and even protstitution were made by law enforcement in Union County this past week.

Unlawful Neglect Of A Child

A Union woman ended up in jail after both she and her newborn baby tested positive for marijuana.

Evelyn Trunise Young, 23, 110 Pioneer Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with unlawful neglect of a child.

The incident report states that on Thursday, March 30, the responding deputy received a referral complaint from DSS in reference to a child testing positive for marijuana. The referral states that Young gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday, Feb. 15, who tested positive for marijuana and that on the same day Young also tested positive for marijuana.

The report states that DSS then received a urine drug screen for the baby on Wednesday, March 29 and that the test was positive for marijuana.

The report states the responding deputy was going to take this information to a judge to obtain a warrant for unlawful neglect of a child on Young.

Young was taken into custody Friday, March 31.

Assault And Battery

A Jonesville man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting two women, allegedly stealing the debit card of one of them, and for allegedly slashing two tires on the car of a third woman.

Matthew Dillon Scott West, 23, 210 Youngblood Street, Jonesville, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of assault and battery third-degree, financial transaction card theft, and malicious damage to property.

The incident report states that Friday, March 31, deputies responded to report of a disturbance in Jonesville and were told by the complainant that she and a friend were sitting on her porch when they heard a load argument nearby on Youngblood Street. The complainant said they heard a man and a woman arguing outside a residence on Youngblood Street and that the argument had ended when the man went back into the house there. The complainant said she saw two women then go to 210 Youngblood Streets and heard more arguing.

Deputies then went the residence on Youngblood Street where the complainant had initially heard the argument taking place and spoke with a woman who said she and her friend returned to her home and West had walked up her driveway. At that point, the woman said West was speaking with her friend about some money and a debit car her friend was missing. The woman said she told West not to come on her property and that is when West became very upset and got up in her face. She said that West then pushed her back into her friend and left.

The woman said she and her friend then walked to West’s home and when the walked up on the porch West pushed her friend down on the ground from the porch which she said is about four feet off the ground.

Deputies then spoke to the second woman who said that when she and the first woman were getting out of their car at her home, West walked up to them. She said that West started yelling at and threatening both of them. She said she started trying to get West to leave and go to his house but he pushed the other woman into her. As she was trying to get him to his house, the second woman said West pushed her into a flower pot knocking it over and she fell down the steps hitting the ground. She said she then got up and went back to her friend’s home where West came up and started threatening them, beating on the door wanting them to walk outside. She said that West said he had a gun and was going to shoot them.

The report states deputies then spoke to West who said he was at home when the women came to his home starting with him. West said he was in bed when they came on his porch, turning over a flower pot breaking it. He said he never walked outside and that the women had started hitting his truck with stuff causing damage.

When asked if he would provide a written statement the report states West said he would not and kept stating he had not left his house that evening.

The report states West was then placed under arrest for the assault and transported to the Union County Jail.

After transporting West to jail, the report states deputies received a call from a woman who had been asleep at West’s house asking for a ride because she had gotten some phone calls from a relative of West’s and she felt she was unwanted there and was scared.

While en route to Youngblood Street, the report states deputies got another call from the first victim who said that two of the tires on her mother’s car had been cut and were flat, and she believed West did it. Once deputies got on scene the report the woman who had been asleep in West’s house said she had found one of the victim’s debit card in West’s wallet and returned it to her. The woman said that West told her that he had cut a tire, he did not say who or with what. The woman was then given a ride to a residence in Union. Sanders

The report states that deputies received a call from a woman who said it was her car that West cut the two tires on. She stated that she had two new tires put on that day and you could see the cut in the tire. The woman said that it cost $160 to replace the two tires and that she would like to press charges against West.

Sex Offender Registration

A Union man who is a registered sex offender was arrested earlier this week for allegedly failing to notify authorities of his change of address as required by law.

Tony Young, 50, 4439 Cross Keys Highway, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with failure to change address for sex offender registration.

The incident report states that Young is a registered sex offender with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and is registered at 4439 Cross Keys Highway, Union. The report states that Family Court Bench Warrants were issued on Young for failure to pay child support. It states that on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a deputy attempted to serve a Family Court Bench Warrant at that address and was advised that Young was not living there.

The report further states that on Friday, Jan. 20, another deputy attempted to serve a warrant at that address and was advised by a relative of Young’s that he had not lived there for a long time.

The report states that a warrant would be signed charging Young with failure to change address as a sex offender.

Young was taken into custody on Monday, April 3.

Prostitution

A Gaffney man ended up in jail after allegedly agreeing over the Internet to travel to Union County to purchase sex only to arrive and find sheriff’s deputies waiting to arrest him.

Timothy DeWayne Holsclaw, 38, 126 Meadow Lane, Gaffney, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with soliciting prostitution.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, April 4, deputies with the Union Drug Taskforce were performing an undercover operation using an Internet website when Holsclaw agreed to meet at a designated location and pay $100 for sex. After he arrived, the report states Holsclaw was arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution.

The report states that Holsclaw was then transported to the Union County Jail. It states that, as his request, his vehicle was towed away by Greer’s Towing.

Possession Of A Controlled Substance

A Union man ended up in jail after allegedly being found with two different kinds of pills in his possession following a traffic stop.

Wallace Means, 33, 104 Callahan Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a controlled substance and driving on the wrong side of the road.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, April 4, was out on a traffic stop and requested another deputy to come to the scene. When the second deputy arrived at the location on South Pinckney Street in Union, the first deputy informed him that he had been behind a black Charger which kept cross the yellow line so he stopped. The first deputy said he thought the driver was impaired but could not smell alcohol and asked the second deputy to talk with the driver and see if he could smell anything.

The report states that the second deputy spoke with the driver, identified as Means, but did not smell alcohol. However, the report states the second deputy did notice other signs of impaired driving. As he talked to Means, the report states the second deputy noticed a piece of aluminum foil on the top of his shoe and asked Means about it. The report states Means said he had got four Valium pills from a friend until he could get his filled and that is what he had wrapped them in.

The report states Means pulled it out of his shoe and a small blue pill fell out on to the seat. While searching the car, the report states deputies found three more small blue pills in the seat. Means was then placed under arrest for the controlled substance.

The report states that when deputies searched Means a small white pill fell out of his wallet. He was then transported to the Union County Jail. His car was towed by Greer’s.

The report states that a warrant would be obtained on the pills and that the pills would be sent to SLED. It further states that, upon returning to the office, deputies identified the blue pills as Alprazolam 1 mig and the white one was Quetiapine.

Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana

A Union man was arrested after allegedly being found with marijuana, digital scales, and baggies in his car.

Wade Garrett Flint, 20, 125 Highland Drive, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, April 4 at approximately 11 p.m. while on patrol along Highland drive in Union, a City of Union Public Safety officer observed a white male sitting inside a vehicle parked next to the roadway in front of a residence with its interior light on. The officer pulled in behind the vehicle, activated his blue light, and then exited the patrol vehicle to investigate.

The report states Flint was found to be the only occupant inside the vehicle. It states that while speaking with Flint, the officer could smell a very strong odor of marijuana coming from inside Flint’s car. It further states the officer noticed digital scales and small baggies in the driver’s side door compartment. The officer then seized these items and asked Flint if there was any marijuana in the vehicle.

The report states Flint initially answered no, but then admitted there was some marijuana in a glass jar under a book bag in the passenger’s side floorboard area. It states the officer found the marijuana in the glass jar and while searching the book bag area located even more marijuana.

All the evidence was photographed by the officer and Flint was transported to the Union County Jail by two sheriff’s deputies.

Possession Of Meth With Intent To Distribute

A traffic stop resulted in a Union man being arrested for allegedly having meth and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Michael Cody Allison, 28, 253 Williford Road, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, April 4, a public safety officer made a traffic stop on a green Honda Accord for failure to dim headlights on Old Buffalo Road and Thompson Boulevard. One the car stopped, the officer called out its license number, then approached the driver’s side of the car, and identified the driver. The officer identified the driver of the vehicle and ran her identity and, according to the report, it came back that her driver’s license had been suspended.

The officer then had the driver and her three male passengers exit the vehicle. A subsequent search of one of the males, identified as Allison, turned up a Pro Gear case containing a needle, a scale, a bowl, a clear glass container with a white powdery substance inside believed to be meth, and one clear baggy with approximately 1.3 grams of a white powdery substance inside believed to be meth.

Allison was then placed under arrest.

Distribution Of Cocaine

A Union man was arrested this week a little more than two months after he allegedly sold cocaine to a police informant.

DeWayne McKeith Spencer, 38, 105 Pine Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with distribution of cocaine.

The warrant issued for Spencer’s arrest states that in Union on Thursday, Jan. 26, Spencer distributed a quantity of cocaine to a confidential informant in exchange for funds provided by law enforcement.

Spencer was taken into custody on Thursday, April 6.

Distribution Of A Non-Controlled Substance

A Union man was arrested this week a little more than two months he allegedly sold a non-controlled substance to a police informant.

Justin Elliot Applegate, 28, 101 Pine Street #D, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department distribution of a non-controlled substance.

The warrant issued for Applegate’s arrest states that in Union on Monday, Jan. 23, Applegate distributed a quantity of a non-controlled substance to a confidential informant in exchange for funds provided by law enforcement.

Applegate was taken into custody on Thursday, April 6.

Forgery

A Buffalo woman was arrested this week a little more than two months after she allegedly forged a check at a local grocery store.

Paige Marie Tadlock, 28, 137 Riley Road, Buffalo, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with forgery.

The incident report states that on Thursday, Feb. 16, an investigator went to the Fresh Air Galaxy at 907 East Main Street, Union to get video on an unrelated case. While there, the report states the investigator was talking with the store’s owner about the video when the owner told him he needed to make a report about a returned check. The report states the store owner gave the investigator a copy of the returned check and said he would save the video of the female who came in and passed the check to his flash drive which the investigator could come back later and get.

The report states the store owner said that the cashier who took the check also took the identification card of the female, records on the check, the female’s driver’s license number, date and time the check was taken, the phone number the female gave, and what register the check was taken at.

The report states the investigator would follow up the investigation.

The warrant for Tadlock’s arrest states she wrote the check on Saturday, Jan. 21. It further states the check was in the amount of $476.53.

Tadlock was taken into custody on Thursday, April 6.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals:

— David Lee Minch, 35, 200 Brooklyn Road, Spartanburg, charged Monday, April 3 with public drunk.

— Timohty Lee O’Sullivan, 27, 111 Youngblood Street, Jonesville, charged Tuesday, April 4 with open container and giving false information.

— James Frank Fincher, 64, 257 Naturewood Road, McConnells, charged Tuesday, April 4 with driving under suspension.

— Paige Marie Tadlock, 28, 137 Riley Road, Buffalo, charged Wednesday, April 5 with petit larceny.

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals:

— Lori Anne Deal, 44, 102 Wedgewood Court, Union, charged Wednesday, April 5 with theft of utilities.

— Jeanie Gayle Thompson, 42, 103 Crawford Street, Union, charged Wednesday, April 5 with shoplifting.

— Rebecca Nance Sweezy, 37, 311 Maple Street, Union, charged Monday, April 3 with trespassing after notice.

— Danielle Nicole Benton, 24, 209 Wilbur Street, Union, charged Tuesday, April 4 with driving under suspension.

— Aubrey Jeter, 63, 410 Henrietta Street, Union, charged Monday, April 3 with disorderly conduct.

— Robert Gene Sisk, 28, 112 Catawba Street, Cowpens, charged Tuesday, April 4 with obtaining property under false pretenses and giving false information to law enforcement.

— Priscilla Cody Morton, 24, 105 Scarborough Drive, Union, charged Sunday, April 2 with operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

— Christopher Chamberlain, 42, 210 Wallace Street, Union, charged Saturday, April 1 with trespassing.

— Karla Marie Hill, 31, 102 Lipsey Street, Union, charged Saturday, April 1 with disorderly conduct.

— James Otis Bright, 48, 213 Scott Street, Union, charged Friday, March 31 with driving under suspension.

— Richlin Jonnae Brown, 21, 415 Shalimar Drive, Gaffney, charged Thursday, March 30 with disorderly conduct.

— Nicklaus Bruce Bevis, 33, 609 Happy Valley Road, Union, charged Thursday, March 30 with disorderly conduct.

— Takiera Sanders, 19, 321 Leaman Avenue, Whitmire, charged Saturday, April 1 with leaving the scene of an accident.

— Joshua Clay Willard, 26, 404 Wilson Street, Union, charged Thursday, April 6 with trespassing.