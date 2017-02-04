12 going to Upper State Championship

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Wrestling Team has placed second in regional competition and 12 of its members are going to the Upper State Championship Tournament.

In a statement released Friday, Coach John Langenfeld announced that the UCHS Wrestling Team “finished second in Region 2 AAAA this year” with an overall record of 27-9.

The team competed in a tournament at Eastside Thursday evening for the opportunity to compete for the Upper State Championship in their respective weight classes. Langenfeld said Friday that “we had 12 guys qualify for the Upper State Championship last night at Eastside.”

Langenfeld said that the following UCHS wrestlers qualified in their respective weight classes to go to the Upper State Championship:

• 106 — Andrew Treadway — 3rd place

• 113 — Zac Valentine — 2nd place

• 120 — LJ thompson — 2nd place

• 126 — Jarvis Stewart — 4th place

• 132 — Treyvon Hill — 2nd place

• 138 — J Connor Harris — 3rd place

• 152 — Donteye Brandon — 2nd place

• 160 — Jarvis Stewart — 2nd place

• 170 — Cain Foster — 2nd place

• 195 — Jerome Henrey — 2nd place

• 220 — Debo Woods — 1st place

• HWT — Cam Lott — 2nd place

Langenfeld said the team is the #2 seed at Belton Honea-Path for the State Dual competition which is being held there today (Saturday). He said that after that “we have Upper State in two weeks for individual competition.”

Statewide, Langenfeld said the team is currently ranked #12.

In addition to the high rankings it has achieved, the team has achieved other honors this year including with wrestler Debo Woods winning Region 2 AAAA Wrestler of the Year Award and Langenfeld winning Region 2 AAAA Coach of the Year Award.

Langenfeld expressed pride in what the team has accomplished.

“I am very proud of these young guys and look forward to the playoffs,” Langenfeld said. “We are a young team with only three seniors on the team. We have placed in the top three places at every tournament we competed in this year and have met three of five of our team goals so far.”

Photo courtesy of the Union County High School Wrestling Team The Union County High School Wrestling Team celebrates placing 2nd in Region 2 AAAA this year with an overall record of 27-9. They are also celebrating the fact that 12 members of the team have qualified for the Upper State Championship in their respective weight classes. As if that wasn’t enough, the team is ranked 12th statewide. The UCHS Wrestling Team is wrestling today in the State Dual competition which is being held in Betlon Honea-Path. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_20170118_065834.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County High School Wrestling Team The Union County High School Wrestling Team celebrates placing 2nd in Region 2 AAAA this year with an overall record of 27-9. They are also celebrating the fact that 12 members of the team have qualified for the Upper State Championship in their respective weight classes. As if that wasn’t enough, the team is ranked 12th statewide. The UCHS Wrestling Team is wrestling today in the State Dual competition which is being held in Betlon Honea-Path. Photo courtesy of the Union County High School Wrestling Team Zac Valentine of the Union County High School Wrestling Team has his arm raised in victory Thursday night during a tournament at Eastside. Valentine was one of 12 members of the team to qualify in their respective weight classes for the Upper State Championship which will be held in two weeks. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_Screenshot_2016-12-17-15-54-42-2.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County High School Wrestling Team Zac Valentine of the Union County High School Wrestling Team has his arm raised in victory Thursday night during a tournament at Eastside. Valentine was one of 12 members of the team to qualify in their respective weight classes for the Upper State Championship which will be held in two weeks. Photo courtesy of the Union County High School Wrestling Team Andrew Treadway of the Union County High School Wrestling Team gets the upper hand on an opponent during competition Thursday night at Eastside. Treadway was one of 12 members of the team to qualify in their respective weight classes for the Upper State Championship which will be held in two weeks. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_Screenshot_2016-12-17-15-54-42-1.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County High School Wrestling Team Andrew Treadway of the Union County High School Wrestling Team gets the upper hand on an opponent during competition Thursday night at Eastside. Treadway was one of 12 members of the team to qualify in their respective weight classes for the Upper State Championship which will be held in two weeks.

UCHS wrestlers second overall in Region 2 AAAA

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County High School Wrestling Team.

This story courtesy of the Union County High School Wrestling Team.