Jonesville falls to Chesnee

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Wildcats came up short against Chesnee in basketball action Thursday afternoon.

The teams took to the court in the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School gym and the Wildcats took an early lead.

Even though the Wildcats were in the lead, the game remained tight and as the minutes and the quarters went by the game continued to tighten until the teams were tied.

Chesnee then moved into the lead and continued to pull away despite the best efforts of the Wildcats to stop them and turn things around.

The game ended with a 44-34 win for the Eagles.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Jonesville Wildcats squared off against the Chesnee Eagles in basketball action Thursday afternoon. Here Wildcat TJ Smith (#1) is weighing his options as he prepares to throw the ball with fellow Wildcats Caleb Bright (#10), Jabryson “Bryson” Hunter (#4), and Harold E. “Third” Farr IIII (#3) standing ready to receive it and move it past some nearby Eagles. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0019.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Jonesville Wildcats squared off against the Chesnee Eagles in basketball action Thursday afternoon. Here Wildcat TJ Smith (#1) is weighing his options as he prepares to throw the ball with fellow Wildcats Caleb Bright (#10), Jabryson “Bryson” Hunter (#4), and Harold E. “Third” Farr IIII (#3) standing ready to receive it and move it past some nearby Eagles. Charles Warner | The Union Times The action was fast and furious as the Jonesville Wildcats and the Chesnee Eagles squared off on the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School basketball court Thursday afternoon. Here a Wildcat tries to get the ball down the court and away from an Eagle determined to get it away from him. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0015-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The action was fast and furious as the Jonesville Wildcats and the Chesnee Eagles squared off on the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School basketball court Thursday afternoon. Here a Wildcat tries to get the ball down the court and away from an Eagle determined to get it away from him.

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

