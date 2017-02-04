Don’t ever lose your temper

Saturday, Feb. 4

11 a.m.: Sardis United Methodist Church UMW Circle 1 will be selling Chicken Stew for $6 a quart.

Proceeds will go for missions.

Sardis United Methodist Church is located on the Sardis Road in the Union area.

Sunday, Feb. 5

11 a.m.: The Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, Santuc Community, will celebrate its 127th Church Anniversary Pastor, Rev. Roderick Oglesby, Sr., will deliver the message for this special occasion.

Noon-Until: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will be serving Sunday dinner.

The menu will include fried chicken, roast beef, steak & gravy, creamed potatoes, rice & gravy, macaroni pie, green beans, lima beans, slaw, rolls, tea, and dessert.

Cost is $8 per person.

Call 864-427-1622 for takeouts. (Ready at 11:45 a.m.)

6 p.m.: Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson Street, Clinton, is inviting everyone to spend “An Evening with Michael Combs” who will be “Singing for Jesus” in concert.

Admission is a love offering.

The public is urged to “come worship with us.”

Tuesday, Feb. 7 & 21

8:30-10:15 a.m.: The food distribution at First Presbyterian Church will be on the first and third Tuesdays this month.

Please note that this is a change from the usual second and fourth Tuesdays. The change is for February and March only.

Saturday, Feb. 11

8 a.m.-2 p.m.: The Corinth Baptist Church Family will hold its Park Festival Bazaar. The bazaar will consist of:

• Fish Fry

• Bake Sale

• Indoor Bazaar sale including jewerly, household good, shoes, clothing, and furniture.

• Breakfast and lunch with fish and grits plates all day.

• Baked goods will be available for sale.

• Free coffee and apple cider will be served.

The Park Festival Bazaar will be held at the future home of Corinth Baptist Church Park at the corner of North Pinckney and Academy streets and Corinth Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 302 North Herndon Street.

Come eat and shop until you drop.

Rev. J.A. Calhoun, Pastor.

10 a.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will host a “Loving Yourself” Workshop.

Guest speaker will be Antonio Johnson, founder of Pass the Torch Inc., and an employee at the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

2:30 p.m.: Ain’t God Good Christian Church would like to invite you to our Women of Purpose Program.

Our guest speaker will be Apostle Annie T. Broughton from A Shepherd’s Heart Ministries in Greenville, SC. She is the host of the cable television show, “Just Call Me Sarah.”

We look forward to having you; we’re located at 310 West Main Street, Clinton, SC.

Sunday, Feb. 12

2 p.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will present the initial sermon of Brother Bryan Good. Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

Sunday, Feb. 19

3 p.m.: We the Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church Family of Jonesville will be celebrating our Annual Blanche Hughes Johnson Memorial Spiritual Hour.

Minister Samuel Benson Johnson of Mikes Creek Baptist Church of Gaffney will be our guest speaker for this very special occasion.

The public is invited to attend.

Rev. Edward Pressley, Pastor.

4 p.m.: The Epsilon Nu Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will their third annual Black History Scholarship Worship and Fundraiser Service at Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 700 South Converse Street. Spartanburg, SC.

The Rev. Dr. Antwoin Yowe, Senior Pastor of Reedy River Missionary Baptist Church of Mauldin, SC, will be the guest Messenger.

The group will honor retired educators.

The public is invited.

6 p.m.: St. Paul Baptist Church, 308 Wallace Street, Union, will hold a Candlelight Service.

Theme “Jesus is the Light of the World.”

Everyone is asked to bring a white sheet and a candle for the service.

Sunday, March 5

3 p.m.: The Male Choir of Friendship Baptist Church located at 250 Morningside Drive, Spartanburg will hold an anniversary program.

The public is invited.

The Rev. Dr. Michael A. Glenn is Church Pastor.

Saturday, March 18

10 a.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church Buffalo, will host “Harvest Rally,” a workshop on substance abuse. Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

Sunday, March 19

3 p.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church Buffalo, will host “Harvest Rally Part 2” which will feature performances by Harvey Watkins Jr. and Canton Spirituals. A $10 will be requested. Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

