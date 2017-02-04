Sheriff addresses Rotary Club

First Steps Board Meeting

The Union County First Steps Partnership Board will hold its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 6 at 5:15 p.m. at the Union County School District Office Annex, located at 120 Lakeside Drive, Union. The public is invited to attend.

Anyone wanting to attend who requires special assistance due to disability is encouraged to contact Laura Wade, Executive Director, at 864-429-1748, Ext. 722, prior to the start of the meeting.

Civitans Meet

The Union Civitans Club meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month from 1-2 p.m. at the Inn at Merridun. Lunch is served.

‘Power For Pints’ Blood Drive

Broad River Electric Cooperative will hold a blood drive called “Power for Pints” on Friday, February 24 at the Upstate Family Resource Center in Boiling Springs, SC. A Blood Connection mobile unit will be in the parking lot, located at 1850 Old Furnace Road, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

As an added incentive, Broad River Electric Cooperative will credit any member’s balance $5 for a donation that day. Members do not have to donate at the Upstate Family Resource Center to receive the credit. Proof of donation on February 24 at any location will be acceptable. Blood Connection has a Donor Center at 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive in Spartanburg. Creditable donations may also be made at any Blood Connection mobile units in the area.

The need for blood is great. Someone needs a blood transfusion every two seconds, and one in ten patients entering a hospital will need blood. Over 500 people need to donate every day to meet the daily needs of area hospitals and be prepared for emergencies.

In order to collect the units needed, The Blood Connection must screen between 550-600 people a day for blood, platelet, plasma and double red cell units. Blood is good for only 42 days, so donors are needed every day to ensure a stable blood supply.

Donors are encouraged to register for a time slot between 2-7 p.m. by visiting our website, www.broadriverelectric.com.

Miracle League Registration Under Way

The Miracle League of Union County is now registering players and buddies for its upcoming baseball season. Registration will continue through Saturday, March 11.

Registration forms for the 2017 baseball season can be picked up at the Miracle League office at 115 Thomas Street, Union, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. You can also request registration forms be mailed to you by emailing the Miracle League at unionmiracleleague@gmail.com or by calling Amy Austin at 864-466-7879. You can also “like” the Miracle League on Facebook and visit its website at www.themiracleleagueofunioncounty.org.

There will also be “in person” registration at the Timken Sports Complex Monday, Feb. 20 from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Uniforms for players and buddies will be distrbuted March 31 from 4-6 p.m. at the Timken Sports Complex.

The MLUC baseball season will get under way the 2nd week of April and continue through the last week of May.

A leaflet providing registration information states that “Everyone CAN play ball! No baseball experience is required. This league is specifically for boys and girls, men and women who need assistance playing baseball. Buddies are provided to keep your player safe and assist them around the field and at bat. Miracle League Baseball will improve your child’s confidence, self-esteem, independence and development of coordination and motor skills.”

Teens Sought For Summer Jobs

The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking young men and women, ages 15-18, who are interested in summer employment with the USDA Forest Service in the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). Crew members will earn minimum wage (7.25 p/h), working 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June 11-August 5, 2017).

The YCC program teaches young adults about the forest environment by engaging them in the management of its natural resources. Students gain hands-on experience in trail building; campground maintenance and renovation; noxious weed removal and planting projects. These and other projects all serve to benefit the forest and its ecosystems. It’s a great introduction for kids interested in pursuing a natural resources career.

Applicants must be prepared for hard physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. Crew members are responsible for their own daily transportation to the Enoree District Office. Each participant must provide his/her own work boots, proper work clothes, a backpack and a daily lunch. The USDA Forest Service will provide project tools and transportation to and from project work sites each morning.

The district will choose enrollees based upon answers to application questions contained on the form. So be succinct and diligent in answering the questions. An equal number of men and women will be chosen. Applications must be submitted in “hard copy” form to USDA Forest Service, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178 by April 24, 2017. E-mails will not be accepted.

Interested persons may pick up an application from the guidance counselors at local high schools in Union, Newberry, Chester, Laurens, and Fairfield counties. The Enoree District Office will also have applications available: Enoree Ranger District, 20 Work Center Rd., Whitmire, SC 29178, telephone (803) 276-4810.

DSN Board Meetings

The Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board will meet at the following times in 2017:

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 12 p.m.

All meetings will be held at 226 S. Gadberry Street Union, SC 29379, in the conference room.

Lunch will be provided.

Grants Available

The Spartanburg Regional Foundation will provide $646,000 in health-related grants in 2017, as part of its continuing efforts to improve the health and wellness of communities across the Upstate. These grants will be awarded to designees this spring; made possible by the financial support of Spartanburg Regional Foundation donors.

The Spartanburg Regional Foundation will evaluate funding opportunities for projects within Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s service area, including Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties.

Letters of intent for grant applications will be accepted from Jan. 27 to Feb. 17, 2017.

If invited to submit a full grant proposal, the deadline to submit is March 17 at 5 p.m. Final funding decisions will be announced June 7 at a special reception. Please visit RegionalFoundation.com to review the 2017 grant guidelines.

The Foundation generally does not fund endowment requests, operating expenses, ongoing salary expenses, multi-year requests, recurring requests, and grants to individuals or loans.

Beekeepers Association

The Union County Beekeepers Association will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Clemson Extension Meeting Room at the fairgrounds. Light refreshments are served at 6 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Brad Cavin, our state bee inspector, will present a program on American Foulbrood and Varroa Mites. Everyone interested in bees is encouraged to attend.

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Clemson Club Membership Drive

The Union County Clemson Club is holding a membership drive and is seeking all Clemson fans who are “All In” to join.

Club membership is open to all Clemson fans, alumni and non-alumni alike.

The Union County Clemson Club annually hosts two major events, a kickoff event in August and a chicken roast in November leading up to the annual football game between Clemson and South Carolina.

Each year, two Union County students who will attend Clemson as freshmen receive a scholarship from the club, allowing them to further their education and join the Clemson family.

Annual club dues are $25 which cover all Tigers in the household, with dues supporting the activities of the club, specifically scholarships.

For more information, contact club president Virgil Childers at 864-251-0094.

Relay For Life Schedule

Union County Relay For Life Team Captain meetings are now under way and will continue into spring with the 2017 fundraising campaign culminating in May with this year’s Relay For Life Event.

This Team Captain meetings will held on the following dates:

• Tuesday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church Family Life Center.

• Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Anyone wanting to start a Relay Team is welcome at any meeting.

The 2017 Relay For Life campaign will conclude May 12 at the Union County Fairgrounds. The event will get under way at 6 p.m. with the Survivor Reception followed by the Opening Ceremonies at 7 p.m. The rest of the evening’s activities will continue through the rest of the evening with the Closing Ceremony held at 1 a.m. Saturday, May 13.

For any information about Relay For Life contact Beth Lancaster, Event Co-Chair, at 864-426-3438 or Torance Inman, Event Co-Chair, at 864-426-0883 or Cheri Standridge, American Cancer Society Community Manager, at cheri.standridge@cancer.org.

Senior Citizens Planning Trip

The Union County Senior Citizens are planning a trip to the beach on Feb. 15-17. This includes transportation, room, two shows, two meals, shopping and much more. For more information call 427-0936. There will be more trips throughout the year, like Kentucky and Ohio.

February At The UCAC

The following activities and events will take place at the Union County Arts Council in February.

• Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Jam at Lunch — Do you have lunch plans? Join us Thursday, Feb. 2 from 11a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the musical talents of local members of our community. Do you sing? Play? Feel free to join in!

• Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

• Monday Night Music — Looking for something new to do? Join us Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

• Toddler Time — Friday, Feb. 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m.will be all about the little ones! Any child 4 years old or younger is invited to join us! $10.

• Mini Monet — Join us on Saturday, Feb. 18 for a morning full of creativity! We will be celebrating Mardi Gras by making our masks! This class is open to all students, Kindergarten-5th Grade. $15 members/ $20 nonmembers

• Mellow Night Concert — This Indie Pop/Rock group will fill our gallery with their unique style on Friday, Feb. 10. All proceeds from this event will go towards the funding of our 2017 children’s programming. Tickets can be purchased at UCAC $10 members/$15 non members

• 2017 Photography Exhibt Reception — Union is home to some very talented photographers! Come by UCAC to view the work of 5 different local photographers. The closing reception for this exhibit will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 5:30 -7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

• 2017 Photography Exhibit — Our first exhibit of the year is here! We are honored to house the works of 5 local photographers. We invite you to join us on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 6-7 p.m. for a closing reception honoring our artists. Refreshments will be served.

Have you joined UCAC yet? NOW IS THE TIME! February is the annual membership drive for UCAC! Call, email, or stop in today to join! All members receive special pricing on camps, classes, and events. For more information contact Amber at 864-429-2817

Startup Weekend Spartanburg

Startup Weekend Spartanburg, an immersive weekend for budding entrepreneurs to learn, network and pitch their businesses, will be held February 24-26, 2017, at the George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics at the University of South Carolina Upstate, located at 160 E. St. John St., in downtown Spartanburg, S.C.

Recognized as one of the world’s starting points for entrepreneurship, Startup Weekend is a 54-hour event where designers, developers, marketers and startup enthusiasts come together to share ideas, form teams and launch business startups. In addition, this event offers participants direct access to experts, resources and support that can help launch a venture.

Since 2009, more than 234,000 people have participated in Startup Weekends in over 1,142 cities throughout 140 countries. Each event is organized by the local community and provides an opportunity for participants, sponsors and business experts to engage with budding entrepreneurs, as well as share relevant tools for taking an idea to the next level.

USC Upstate’s Johnson College of Business and Economics, host and Premier sponsor, along with American Credit Acceptance welcomes other area sponsors, including the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce and SCAR (South Carolina Research Authority) in support of this in-depth three-day experience.

To register or learn more about Startup Weekend Spartanburg, go to http://spartanburg.up.co/events/10054.

Shag Night

The Union County Healthcare Foundation hold “Shag Night 2017” Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m. at the Union National Guard Armory.

Shag Night 2017 will feature dancing with live music provided by the “Band of Oz.” Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served and there will be both a live auction and a silent auction.

Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance as there will be none available at the door.

Shag Night 2017 is an annual fundraiser of the Healthcare Foundation which uses the funds raised to purhcase health-care equipment and related items for Union Medical Center, Ellen Sagar Nursing Center, and the medical community of Union County.

For more information about Shag Night 2017 and how to purchase your tickets call 864-301-2466.

A One Day Trip

Betsy & Company along with Over The Hill Gang Relay for Life Team presents a one day trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, March 11. First pick up at 7 a.m. at Jonesville Municipal Building; second pick up at 7:30 a.m. in Union at the Old Walmart Parking Lot. If interested feel free to contact Betsy at 864-674-6799.

Lions Club

Lions Brooms for sale every Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Friends on Main, 126 East Main Street, Union.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at Grace United Methodist Church at 5:30 p.m.

For more information contact Penny Adamo at 864-427-8322.

Bereavement Program

Medi Home Hospice is sponsoring a Bereavement Program. Anyone who has lost a loved one and needs guidance with their loss is invited to attend.

2017 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2017 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates. All meetings will be held at 6 p.m.

• February 27, 2017 — Sims Middle School

• March 27, 2017 — Union County High School (Teacher of the Year Recognition)

• April 24, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Academic Recognition)

• May 22, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 12, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 26, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 24, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 28, 2017 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 25, 2017 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 23, 2017 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 27, 2017 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 11, 2017 — Union County Career and Technology Center

Additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2017 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• February 14, 2017

• March 14, 2017

• April 11, 2017 at Lockhart Town Hall

• May 9, 2017

• June 13, 2017

• July 11, 2017

• August 8, 2017

• September 12, 2017 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 10, 2017

• November 14, 2017 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 12, 2017

Photo courtesy of the Union Rotary Club At a recent meeting of the Union Rotary Club Rotarian William Holcombe (left) welcomed Union County Sheriff David Taylor (right), and his wife, Betty Jo (center), to the club.Sheriff Taylor addressed Rotarian about Union County's law enforcement statistics for 2016, drug and gang activity in Union County, and Union County Crime Stoppers.