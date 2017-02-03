Area students recognized by PTC

GREENWOOD — Three students from Union County have been honored for academic achievement at Piedmont Technical College by being named to the President’s List, Dean’s List, and Merit List, respectively.

President’s List

Students at PTC who had outstanding academic accomplishments during the 2016 fall semester have earned inclusion on the President’s List. To be named to the list, students must be full time and earn a term GPA of 4.00. Students will receive a certificate of achievement signed by the college president.

The President’s List student from Union County is Kandice B. Blackwood of Union.

Dean’s List

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must be attending full-time and have earned term GPAs of 3.75 or higher.

The Dean’s List student from Union County is Acquanetta Washington of Carlisle.

Merit List

The Merit List recognizes students who are registered for 6-11 credit hours and have earned term GPAs of 3.75 or higher.

The Merit List student from Union County is Zachary Pettit of Union.

Named to academic honors lists

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Piedmont Technical College.

