Six named to SMC academic lists

SPARTANBURG — Dr. Anita K. Bowles, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Development, is pleased to announce the students included on the Spartanburg Methodist Dean’s List and President’s List for grades earned during the fall 2016 academic semester.

Dean’s List

Dean’s List students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.

The students named to the Dean’s List at SMC for the fall 2016 academic semester include four from the Union County area:

• Bradley James Scott of Buffalo

• William Austin Ayers of Union

• Benjamin Tyler Heatherly of Jonesville

• Olivia Pauline Shetley of Union

President’s List

President’s List students have achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher.

The students named to the President’s List at SMS for the fall 2016 academic semester include two from the Union County area:

• Jonathon Martin Lerch of Pacolet

• Fabian Salinas of Pacolet

About Spartanburg Methodist College

Located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Spartanburg Methodist College is a private liberal arts college open to students of all religious and non-religious backgrounds. The college serves an approximately 800 student body and offers six associate degrees as well as paths to bachelor’s degrees. Affiliated with the United Methodist Church and established in 1911, students experience the transformative powers of academic excellence, intellectual exploration, social awareness and character development. SMC is the college of choice for local, regional, national and international students who desire the advantages of a church-related education in a supportive community where they can thrive.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Methodist College.

