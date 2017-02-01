Three sign letters of intent

UNION COUNTY — Three standout Yellowjackets are going to continue their athletic careers — and their educations — after signing to play college football.

In a signing ceremony at Union County High School this morning, the following members of the Union County High School Football team signed letters of intent to play for the following institutions of higher learning:

• Christian Johnson — Limestone College

• Tyrese “Ty” Washington — Newberry College

• Shiyun “Shi” Smith — University of South Carolina

Stats

The three have amassed the following records on the field during as members of the Yellowjackets:

Johnson

• 17 Tackles

• 10 Assisted Tackles

• 2 Sacks

• 7 Pressures

• 1 Tackle for Loss

Washington

• 42 Tackles

• 28 Assists

• 6 Sacks

• 1 INT

• 15 Pressures

• 3 Pass Break ups

• 7 Tackle for Loss

• 1 Forced Fumble

• 1 Fumble Recovery

Smith

• 67 Receptions for 907 Yards

• 10 Receiving TD’s

• 15 Carries for 54 Yards

• 1 Rushing TD

• 12 TD’s

For more about this story, see Saturday’s edition of The Union Times and online at our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Accompanied by his sister, Princess Johnson (left), and his mother, Utrena Johnson (right), Christian Johnson (center), signs a letter of intent to play football for Limestone College. Johnson was one of three Union County High School Yellowjackets to sign letters of intent during a ceremony in the high school gym Wednesday morning, http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SigningJohnson.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Accompanied by his sister, Princess Johnson (left), and his mother, Utrena Johnson (right), Christian Johnson (center), signs a letter of intent to play football for Limestone College. Johnson was one of three Union County High School Yellowjackets to sign letters of intent during a ceremony in the high school gym Wednesday morning, Charles Warner | The Union Times With his mother, Terra Washington (left), and his father, Anthony Curenton (right), looking on, Tyrese “Ty” Washington (center) signs a letter of intent to play football for Newberry College. Washington was one of three Union County High School Yellowjackets to sign letters of intent during a ceremony in the high school gym Wednesday morning. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SigningWashington.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times With his mother, Terra Washington (left), and his father, Anthony Curenton (right), looking on, Tyrese “Ty” Washington (center) signs a letter of intent to play football for Newberry College. Washington was one of three Union County High School Yellowjackets to sign letters of intent during a ceremony in the high school gym Wednesday morning. Charles Warner | The Union Times Surrounded by family members and friends, Shyun “Shi” Smith (second from right), signs a letter of intent to play football for the University of South Carolina. Attending the ceremony in support of Smith were his brother, Shaquille Barber (left); his mother, Tiffany Henderson (second from left); his grandmother, Vivian Smith (right); family friends Laura and Jim “Coach” Gault (standing, left and second from left); his godmother, Rochelle Glenn (standing, center); his aunt, Joella Hardy (standing, second from right); and his “auntie mama” Calaudra Barrett (standing, right). http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SigningSmith.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Surrounded by family members and friends, Shyun “Shi” Smith (second from right), signs a letter of intent to play football for the University of South Carolina. Attending the ceremony in support of Smith were his brother, Shaquille Barber (left); his mother, Tiffany Henderson (second from left); his grandmother, Vivian Smith (right); family friends Laura and Jim “Coach” Gault (standing, left and second from left); his godmother, Rochelle Glenn (standing, center); his aunt, Joella Hardy (standing, second from right); and his “auntie mama” Calaudra Barrett (standing, right).

Johnson, Washington, Smith to play college football

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.