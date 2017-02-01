LOCKHART — Patience, hard work, going above and beyond the call of duty, and putting her students first are the qualities that made Shelley Vaughan Teacher of the Year at Lockhart School.

Vaughan, who teaches 1st grade, was named Teacher of the Year by her peers earlier this year. She was formally recognized as Teacher of the Year during a ceremony in which Principal Jerry Wood presented her with a plaque and a bouquet of flowers in honor of her achievement.

A native of Union County and graduate of Union High School, Vaughan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Winthrop University and a Master’s in Teaching from Converse College. Vaughan has been employed by the Union County School District since 2009. She worked for one year as a 1st grade teacher at Foster Park Elementary School and then transferred to Lockhart Schools. Vaughn and her husband, Troy, have a son, Ryan, who is a senior at Union County High School, and a daughter, Alexis, who is a freshman at UCHS. The family attends Philippi Baptist Church.

Vaughan thanked her fellow teachers at Lockhart Schools for naming her Teacher of the Year.

“I just feel like it is an honor that my peers think that highly of me to name me Teacher of the Year,” Vaughan said Monday. “As long as you put your students first you will be successful.”

Wood praised Vaughan for her work at the school and her commitment to her students.

“She’s great with all the children, she’s very patient, she’s hard working, she goes above and beyond the call of duty,” Wood said. “Literacy is really important and in her class her students are excited to learn. We’re very fortunate to have her here.”

Photo courtesy of Lockhart School Lockhart School 1st grade teacher Shelley Vaughn is presented with a bouquet of flowers and a plaque recognizing her as the school’s 2016-2017 Teacher of the Year by Principal Jerry Wood. Vaughn, who has taught 1st grade since 2009, was named Teacher of the Year by her peers at the school. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Shelly-Vaughan.jpg Photo courtesy of Lockhart School Lockhart School 1st grade teacher Shelley Vaughn is presented with a bouquet of flowers and a plaque recognizing her as the school’s 2016-2017 Teacher of the Year by Principal Jerry Wood. Vaughn, who has taught 1st grade since 2009, was named Teacher of the Year by her peers at the school.

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

