Skills for a computer-driven world

UNION COUNTY — In a world in the which the workplace, the classroom, and even every day life are increasingly driven by computers basic computer skills are a must and that’s what the new Basic Computer Skills Class is designed to provide.
The class, which will run for six weeks meeting for two hours a day twice a week, is being taught under the auspices of the Union County Adult Education Program at the Union Campus of Spartanburg Community College.
“This is something special that we’re able to offer this year through the State Department of Education,” Adult Education Director Betsy Trakas said Monday. “It is called an Employability Enhancement Initiative.
“Basically, we saw a need for computer skills for our students and the community,” she said. “So we had to propose a course outline and have it approved by the State Department. Approved courses receive some funding assistance.”
The course proposed by Adult Education and approved by the State Department of Education is the Basic Computer Skills Class which got under way Monday. The class is open not only to students enrolled in the Adult Education Program but to the community as a whole.
Trakas said opening the class to not only Adult Education students but the community as a whole reflects the need for basic computer skills because of the increasing use of computers, especially in the workplace. She said it also reflects the fact that many people in the community, especially those older residents who grew up before computers became commonplace, do not have the basic computer skills that younger generations have and are growing up with.
“A lot of the work done now is on computer and many don’t have the basic computer skills to allow them to do their work easily,” Trakas said. “We do have some students who come in the 18-24 years of age range who are very proficient in computers, but those who are a little older didn’t have as much access to the technology when they were in school and now have some difficulties with it.”
To help those Adult Education students and members of the community who have such difficulties, the class covers such skills as desktop computers, the World Wide Web, email, and word processing. Upon successful completion of the course, students will receive a certificate stating the skills they have acquired, skills that could be beneficial to the student in applying for a job or in their work for their current employer.
There were 18 seats in the class and Trakas said that all 18 were filled with even more people wanting to take it having to be placed on a waiting list.
“We have 18 in the class, but we have a waiting list large enough to form another class,” Trakas said. “So we’re hoping to offer this again early in March.”
Trakas said that persons interested in taking the class — which costs $25 — should get on the waiting list as soon possible before the seats are filled on a first come, first served basis.
For more information about the Basic Computer Skills Class and/or to register, call Judi Lancaster at 864-466-0349.
Charles Warner can be reached at 864-672-4090.