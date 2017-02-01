Life is easier when God is with us

Wednesday, Feb. 1
5:30 p.m.: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will hold a Poor Man’s Supper.
The menu will include pinto beans, stewed potatoes, cabbage, corn bread, drink, and dessert.
Kelly Allen will be singing at 6 p.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Noon: The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at the USC-U gazebo. Please come and join with fellow citizens of Union County, and with others in other places as we pray for our country, our community, our state, and also for our world, and for the Church.
Let us give thanks for our country, and pray fervently for its future. Pray for God’s guidance for our leaders, new and old, especially for our new president. Please pray for our military, our police, firefighters, EMS personnel, and others who risk their lives to serve and protect us.
ALL ARE WELCOME. If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take some time for special prayer during the day.
Saturday, Feb. 4
11 a.m.: Sardis United Methodist Church UMW Circle 1 will be selling Chicken Stew for $6 a quart.
Proceeds will go for missions.
Sardis United Methodist Church is located on the Sardis Road in the Union area.
Sunday, Feb. 5
11 a.m.: The Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, Santuc Community, will celebrate its 127th Church Anniversary Pastor, Rev. Roderick Oglesby, Sr., will deliver the message for this special occasion.
Noon-Until: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will be serving Sunday dinner.
The menu will include fried chicken, roast beef, steak & gravy, creamed potatoes, rice & gravy, macaroni pie, green beans, lima beans, slaw, rolls, tea, and dessert.
Cost is $8 per person.
Call 864-427-1622 for takeouts. (Ready at 11:45 a.m.)
6 p.m.: Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson Street, Clinton, is inviting everyone to spend “An Evening with Michael Combs” who will be “Singing for Jesus” in concert.
Admission is a love offering.
The public is urged to “come worship with us.”
Saturday, Feb. 11
10 a.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will host a “Loving Yourself” Workshop.
Guest speaker will be Antonio Johnson, founder of Pass the Torch Inc., and an employee at the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.
Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.
Sunday, Feb. 12
2 p.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will present the initial sermon of Brother Bryan Good. Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.
Sunday, Feb. 19
3 p.m.: We the Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church Family of Jonesville will be celebrating our Annual Blanche Hughes Johnson Memorial Spiritual Hour.
Minister Samuel Benson Johnson of Mikes Creek Baptist Church of Gaffney will be our guest speaker for this very special occasion.
The public is invited to attend.
Rev. Edward Pressley, Pastor.
6 p.m.: St. Paul Baptist Church, 308 Wallace Street, Union, will hold a Candlelight Service.
Theme “Jesus is the Light of the World.”
Everyone is asked to bring a white sheet and a candle for the service.
Sunday, March 5
3 p.m.: The Male Choir of Friendship Baptist Church located at 250 Morningside Drive, Spartanburg will hold an anniversary program.
The public is invited.
The Rev. Dr. Michael A. Glenn is Church Pastor.