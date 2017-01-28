Rotary Club gives YMCA $7,868

UNION — The Union County YMCA’s efforts to improve its equipment, facility, and services got a boost this week with a $7,868 donation from the Union Rotary Club.

During the club’s regular meeting Tuesday afternoon at Covenant Baptist Church, President Torance Inman presented Rotarian and YMCA Director Scott Sandor with a check for $7,868. Inman said the donation is a combination of a grant the club applied for and received from Rotary District 7750 and the local match raised by the club itself. He said it is a part of the club’s ongoing efforts to help local organizations that, like Rotary itself, seek to serve the public. In the YMCA’s case, Inman said the primary purpose of the funds will be to help the YMCA purchase defibrillators.

“We apply for grants annually from the district and in years past we have applied for grants for the Miracle League’s all-inclusive park, exercise equipment at Foster Park, benches on Main Street in Union, for the Union County Carnegie Library and for Timken Park, and other community organizations and institutions,” Inman said. “This year we chose the YMCA with an emphasis on defibrillators to coincide with the Y’s upgrade with their cardio equipment and improvements in their weight room.”

Inman said that the donation is made up of the $2,868 grant the club received from the district and a $5,000 local match the club provided. Originally, however, Inman said that the club had hoped to get a $5,000 grant from the district and provide an equally large match. While it did not get the hoped for $5,000 grant from the district, the club nevertheless decided to include the planned $5,000 match in the donation anyway.

“Our goal was to have a number of $10,000 with a $5,000 grant and matching funds of $5,000,” Inman said. “Unfortunately, the grant came in under $5,000, but Rotary honored its commitment for the $5,000 local match.”

