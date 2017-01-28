Everybody can play baseball

UNION COUNTY — Would you like to play baseball? Would you like to help someone play baseball?

If you answered yes to either or both of those questions the Miracle League of Union County would like to sign you up for its upcoming baseball season.

MLUC Executive Director Amy Austin announced this week that registration for the League’s upcoming baseball season is now under way and will continue through Saturday, March 11. The season will get under way the 2nd week of April and will continue through the last week of May and while there are already players and buddies who assist the players who are already signed up to play, Austin said more are needed and wanted.

“We’re excited, this will be our 7th season,” Austin said Friday morning. “Our ballplayers are excited and we’ve had lots of comments from volunteers and buddies who are ready for the season to start.”

A leaflet providing registration information states that “Everyone CAN play ball! No baseball experience is required. This league is specifically for boys and girls, men and women who need assistance playing baseball. Buddies are provided to keep your player safe and assist them around the field and at bat. Miracle League Baseball will improve your child’s confidence, self-esteem, independence and development of coordination and motor skills.”

Registration forms for the 2017 baseball season can be picked up at the Miracle League office at 115 Thomas Street, Union, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. You can also request registration forms be mailed to you by emailing the Miracle League at unionmiracleleague@gmail.com or by calling Amy Austin at 864-466-7879. You can also “like” the Miracle League on Facebook and visit its website at www.themiracleleagueofunioncounty.org.

Austin added that there will be “in person” registration at the Timken Sports Complex Monday, Feb. 20 from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Uniforms

The leaflet states that uniforms for players and buddies will be distributed March 31 from 4-6 p.m. at the Timken Sports Complex.

All-Inclusive Playground

Miracle League games are played on the Miracle League Field at the Timken Sports Complex which is specially designed to accommodate physically and mentally challenged players.

Soon, however, there will be a second Miracle League facility at the Complex which will provide recreational activities for the physically and mentally challenged and their families.

Ground was broken in 2016 on the “Allstar Park,” an All-Inclusive Playground which will be located next to the Miracle League Field. The park will be designed to provide play and recreation for everyone including children and adults with disabilities or diseases like multiple sclerosis, older adults with physical challenges, injured veterans, and children with Autism.

Austin said that even as the League’s baseball season gets under way and progresses, it is hoped that the All-Inclusive Playground will be completed and opened.

“Besides the excitement of the season starting we’ll also see some progress being made on the All-Inclusive Playground,” Austin said. “We hope, weather permitting, there will be the completion of the playground by late spring.”

Image courtesy of the Miracle League of Union County

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

