Free gifts because of Jesus

UNION — Everything was free because of Jesus Christ during the “Gifts of Love” event at Bethlehem United Methodist Church this past Saturday.

The church parking lot was filled with cars and the pews of its sanctuary were filled with those who came in those cars to receive the gifts of gently used men’s, women’s, and children’s clothes, household items, and other necessities the church had made available to those in need. The items were on tables in the church social hall and in many of the rooms within the church itself.

All of it free.

Lunch was also free to those in attendance, with the church providing homemade soup and drinks.

Speaking of food, the church in the social hall was filled with boxes of food on the countertops and floor. All of it was free as well.

Everything was free as all true gifts of love are, especially when they are given in the name of Christ who told His followers that when they ministered to those in need they ministered to Him.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Tables full of clothes, household and other items were set up in the social hall of Bethlehem United Methodist Church last Saturday during the church’s “Gifts of Love” event. The church gave way gently used clothing, household, and other items to any and all who came to the church that day. A free lunch was also served and there were free boxes of food prepared by church members. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Gifts-of-Love-4.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Tables full of clothes, household and other items were set up in the social hall of Bethlehem United Methodist Church last Saturday during the church’s “Gifts of Love” event. The church gave way gently used clothing, household, and other items to any and all who came to the church that day. A free lunch was also served and there were free boxes of food prepared by church members. Charles Warner | The Union Times Homemade soup was on the menu during the “Gifts of Love” event at Bethlehem United Methodist Church this past Saturday. The church gave away gently used clothing, household and other items as well as serving a free lunch to those in attendance. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Gifts-of-Love-5.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Homemade soup was on the menu during the “Gifts of Love” event at Bethlehem United Methodist Church this past Saturday. The church gave away gently used clothing, household and other items as well as serving a free lunch to those in attendance. Charles Warner | The Union Times Boxes full of food were prepared by members of Bethlehem United Methodist Church during the church’s “Gifts of Love” event this past Saturday. The church gave away boxes of food as well as gently used clothing, household and other items to those in need. Those who turned out for the event also had the opportunity to have a free lunch prepared by church members. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Gifts-of-Love-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Boxes full of food were prepared by members of Bethlehem United Methodist Church during the church’s “Gifts of Love” event this past Saturday. The church gave away boxes of food as well as gently used clothing, household and other items to those in need. Those who turned out for the event also had the opportunity to have a free lunch prepared by church members. Charles Warner | The Union Times Children’s clothes like these were among the many items given away during Bethlehem United Methodist Church’s “Gifts of Love” event this past Saturday. The items given away included household items as well as men’s, women’s, and children’s clothes. A free lunch prepared by church members was also served and there were free boxes of food as well. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Gifts-of-Love-6.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Children’s clothes like these were among the many items given away during Bethlehem United Methodist Church’s “Gifts of Love” event this past Saturday. The items given away included household items as well as men’s, women’s, and children’s clothes. A free lunch prepared by church members was also served and there were free boxes of food as well.

Church gives out ‘Gifts of Love’

By Charles Warner cwarner@civitasmedia.com

