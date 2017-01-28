Library Notes

Library Hours

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

864-427-7140

www.unionlibrary.org

Restoration Brick Project

The Friends of the Union County Library are pleased to offer the Union County residents an opportunity to participate in a unique engraved brick project. The proceeds of this project will go to the library renovation. Engraved bricks may be purchased as a way to honor family members, friends, organizations, and special groups. These beautiful memorials will be placed in a walkway of honor on the library grounds. Please stop by or contact the library for additional information.

Preschool Storytime

Winter/Spring

Tuesday Mornings

Ages — Birth-5

Time: 10 a.m.

864-427-7140, Ext. 302

January 31 — I Have a Hat

February 7 — Penguins

February 14 — Valentine

February 21 — Emotions

February 28 — Colors

March 7 — Senses

March 14 — St. Patrick’s Day

March 21 — Spring Flowers

March 28 — Counting

April 4 — Music

April 11 — Easter

April 18 — Art

April 25 — Wild Things

After School Events

Ages 6-12

Time: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Children under 12 need adult supervision

Wednesday, January 25 — Tower Building with Marshmallows.

Wednesday, February 8 — Puppet Making Part One

You make it PART ONE

You perform PART TWO

You can work together!

Tuesday, February 21 — Puppet

Presenting Part Two

Wednesday, March 1 — Dr. Seuss

READ ACROSS AMERICA EVENT

Activities and snacks

Wednesday, March 22 — With Technology

Wednesday, April 5 — Games

Technology Games

Wednesday, April 12 — Easter Egg Hunt

New Books — Available Now

Adult Fiction

This Was A Man by Jeffrey Archer

The Wangs Vs. The World by Jade Chang

Death’s Mistress: Sister Of Darkness by Terry Goodkind

A Hustler’s Dream 2 by Ernest Morris

A Hustler’s Dream by Ernest Morris

The Obsidian Chamber by Douglas Preston, Jr.