Library Notes

Library Hours
Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
864-427-7140
www.unionlibrary.org
Restoration Brick Project
The Friends of the Union County Library are pleased to offer the Union County residents an opportunity to participate in a unique engraved brick project. The proceeds of this project will go to the library renovation. Engraved bricks may be purchased as a way to honor family members, friends, organizations, and special groups. These beautiful memorials will be placed in a walkway of honor on the library grounds. Please stop by or contact the library for additional information.
Preschool Storytime
Winter/Spring
Tuesday Mornings
Ages — Birth-5
Time: 10 a.m.
864-427-7140, Ext. 302
January 31 — I Have a Hat
February 7 — Penguins
February 14 — Valentine
February 21 — Emotions
February 28 — Colors
March 7 — Senses
March 14 — St. Patrick’s Day
March 21 — Spring Flowers
March 28 — Counting
April 4 — Music
April 11 — Easter
April 18 — Art
April 25 — Wild Things
After School Events
Ages 6-12
Time: 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Children under 12 need adult supervision
Wednesday, January 25 — Tower Building with Marshmallows.
Wednesday, February 8 — Puppet Making Part One
You make it PART ONE
You perform PART TWO
You can work together!
Tuesday, February 21 — Puppet
Presenting Part Two
Wednesday, March 1 — Dr. Seuss
READ ACROSS AMERICA EVENT
Activities and snacks
Wednesday, March 22 — With Technology
Wednesday, April 5 — Games
Technology Games
Wednesday, April 12 — Easter Egg Hunt
New Books — Available Now
Adult Fiction
This Was A Man by Jeffrey Archer
The Wangs Vs. The World by Jade Chang
Death’s Mistress: Sister Of Darkness by Terry Goodkind
A Hustler’s Dream 2 by Ernest Morris
A Hustler’s Dream by Ernest Morris
The Obsidian Chamber by Douglas Preston, Jr.