Are you rising or are you falling?

Sunday, Jan. 29

4 p.m.: Bishop Tyra Parham of ChamberTown Community Light House Church (413 South Mountain Street, Union) invites all to come fellowship with us on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The guest speaker will be Bishop Leepolian Turner from Greer, SC.

We look forward to having a blessed time in the Lord.

Dinner will be served after service.

6 p.m.: Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church, 843 Old Buncombe Road, Union, will host a concert by the Southern Gospel Music group Eternal Vision.

Please make plans to invite your friends and come join us. We expect the church to fill up quickly so plan to get there early to make sure you get a good seat.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

5:30 p.m.: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will hold a Poor Man’s Supper.

The menu will include pinto beans, stewed potatoes, cabbage, corn bread, drink, and dessert.

Kelly Allen will be singing at 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcome.

Saturday, Feb. 4

11 a.m.: Sardis United Methodist Church UMW Circle 1 will be selling Chicken Stew for $6 a quart.

Proceeds will go for missions.

Sardis United Methodist Church is located on the Sardis Road in the Union area.

Sunday, Feb. 5

11 a.m.: The Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, Santuc Community, will celebrate its 127th Church Anniversary Pastor, Rev. Roderick Oglesby, Sr., will deliver the message for this special occasion.

Noon-Until: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will be serving Sunday dinner.

The menu will include fried chicken, roast beef, steak & gravy, creamed potatoes, rice & gravy, macaroni pie, green beans, lima beans, slaw, rolls, tea, and dessert.

Cost is $8 per person.

Call 864-427-1622 for takeouts. (Ready at 11:45 a.m.)

6 p.m.: Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson Street, Clinton, is inviting everyone to spend “An Evening with Michael Combs” who will be “Singing for Jesus” in concert.

Admission is a love offering.

The public is urged to “come worship with us.”

Sunday, Feb. 12

2 p.m.: Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will present the initial sermon of Brother Bryan Good. Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

Sunday, Feb. 19

6 p.m.: St. Paul Baptist Church, 308 Wallace Street, Union, will hold a Candlelight Service.

Theme “Jesus is the Light of the World.”

Everyone is asked to bring a white sheet and a candle for the service.

Sunday, March 5

3 p.m.: The Male Choir of Friendship Baptist Church located at 250 Morningside Drive, Spartanburg will hold an anniversary program.

The public is invited.

The Rev. Dr. Michael A. Glenn is Church Pastor.

