School Board, Carlise hold meetings

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of School Trustees will meet this evening and the Carlisle Town Council will meet Tuesday.

School Board

The Union County Board of School Trustees will holds its January meeting this evening at 6 p.m. at Lockhart Schools. The meeting’s agenda includes the following:

• Lockhart Band and Orchestra students will perform for the board.

• Les Marchant with Salkehatchie Summer Service will speak to the board regarding the use of Sims Middle School for the 2017 summer camp.

• Kimberly Booker will speak to the board about a situation at Union County High School during the 2015-2016 school year.*

• Two personnel items.*

• Official School Board signing of the Ethical Principles. Trustee Jane Hammett will read the principles aloud and then the entire board will sign the poster.

• School report card updates from the principals of Foster Park Elementary, Lockhart, and Sims Middle schools. The link to the report cards is http://ed.sc.gov/data/report-card/state-report-cards/2016//

• Three overnight field trips requests.

• Monthly Budget Report.

• Personnel Report.

• First reading of Policy GCB (Professional Staff Contracts and Compensation).

* Executive Session items.

Carlisle

The Carlisle Town Council will meet in regular session Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Carlisle Town Hall.

Tonight and Tuesday evening, respectively