St. Paul Adult Daycare given $1,000

UNION — A church’s adult day care center that has been serving the elderly for nearly 20 years got a much-needed financial boost this week when a local philanthropist presented the staff and clients with check for $1,000.

Located at 308 Wallace St., Union, St. Paul Adult Day Care Center has been providing adult daycare services for its clients since 1999.

On Tuesday, the staff and clients received a delightful surprise when Barbara Rippy paid them a visit and presented them with a donation of $1,000.

The donation was welcomed by clients and staff including Center Director Mary Curenton who said the funds would be used to help the center continue providing its services to its clients.

“We were so happy to receive that thousand dollars,” Curenton said. “It was a tremendous help for us. We are so happy to receive it.”

Curenton said all the clients and members of the staff thanked Rippy for her generosity.

“We thanked her and we hugged her,” Curenton said. “She was so very nice.”

Rippy said that she made the donation to help the Center continue to provide adult day care services. She said she hopes that people who have family members in need of such services will contact the Center and enable their loved ones to enjoy the services it provides.

St. Paul Adult Day Care Center has a staff of four and is licensed for 32 clients but currently has only six. Those clients, however, get to five hours of activities each day including devotional services, singing, arts and crafts and more that keep them active and involved.

The Center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

For more information about St. Paul Adult Day Care Center call 864-429-8771.

Donna McMurray | The Union Times Barbara Rippy presents St. Paul Adult Daycare Center Director Mary Curenton with a check for $1,000 Tuesday afternoon. Curenton said that the donated funds will go to help fund activities at the center which has been providing adult daycare services since 1999. Taking part in the check presentation ceremony was (front row) Carrie Brown, Franklin Gist, Ruby Peak, Eva Mae Smith, Lillie Mae Tucker, (back row) Eddie Norman, Mary Curenton, St. Paul Baptist Church Pastor the Rev. A.L. Brackett, Barbara Rippy, Odell Curenton, and Martha Jeter. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_IMG_4821.jpg Donna McMurray | The Union Times Barbara Rippy presents St. Paul Adult Daycare Center Director Mary Curenton with a check for $1,000 Tuesday afternoon. Curenton said that the donated funds will go to help fund activities at the center which has been providing adult daycare services since 1999. Taking part in the check presentation ceremony was (front row) Carrie Brown, Franklin Gist, Ruby Peak, Eva Mae Smith, Lillie Mae Tucker, (back row) Eddie Norman, Mary Curenton, St. Paul Baptist Church Pastor the Rev. A.L. Brackett, Barbara Rippy, Odell Curenton, and Martha Jeter.

