Three debut at Cotillion Ball

UNION — The old year drew to a close on a classy, genteel note when three debutantes made their debut during the 2016 Union Cotillion Club Debutante Ball.

The Debutante Ball was held Dec. 30, 2016 at the National Guard Armory and featured not only the debut of the debutantes but also the recognition of the sons of Cotillion members and a newlywed couple.

Debutantes

The debutantes making their debut were:

Miss Hannah Nicole Morris

Miss Morris is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Lynn Morris of Buffalo, South Carolina.

She was sponsored by her aunt, Mrs. Lisa Morris, and presented by her uncle, Mr. Rubin Brenton Morris.

Miss Morris attends Presbyterian College.

Miss Morris was escorted by Mr. Tyler Cameron Gregory of Union, South Carolina. Mr. Gregory is a Junior at the University of South Carolina-Upstate, majoring in Psychology. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Bruce Gregory of Union, South Carolina.

Miss Kayla Denise Vanderford

Miss Vanderford is the daughter of Mrs. Janie Denise Ward Palmer and Mr. Lawrence Lemond Vanderford of Union, South Carolina.

She was sponsored by her aunt, Mrs. John L. Ward, and presented by her uncle, Mr. John L. Ward.

Miss Vanderford attends the University of South Carolina where she is pursuing a degree in nursing.

Miss Vanderford was escorted by Mr. James Mack Cunningham, III. Mr. Cunningham is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Mack Cunningham, Jr. of Union, South Carolina.

Miss Lacey Elizabeth Watkins

Miss Watkins is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Lee Watkins of Wesminster, South Carolina.

She was sponsored by family friend, Mrs. Robert Lawrence Cody.

Miss Watkins attends the College of Charleston where she is pursuing a degree in Early Childhood Education.

Miss Watkins wass escorted by Mr. Cagney Butler of Greenwood, South Carolina. Mr. Butler attends Charleston Southern University and is pursuing a Nursing degree. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Butler of Greenwood, South Carolina.

Bride and Groom

The newlywed couple recognized at the ball were:

Mr. and Mrs. Dillon Kyle Barber

Miss Kayla Sprouse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Luther M. Pittman, Jr. and Mr. Dillon Barber were married on June 4, 2016 at The Duncan Estate in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Mr. and Mrs. Barber make their home in Union, South Carolina.

Sons

The sons of Cotillion Club members recognized during the ball were:

Mr. James Mack Cunningham III

Mr. Cunningham is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Mack Cunningham, Jr. of Union, South Carolina. He is a sophomore at Presbyterian College pursuing a Business Management degree with a minor in Accounting.

Mr. Jacob Price Gault

Mr. Gault is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William F. Gault of Union, South Carolina. He attends Spartanburg Methodist College, will be graduating in May and is pursuing a degree in Special Education.

Miss Hannah Nicole Morris
Miss Kayla Denise Vanderford
Miss Lacey Elizabeth Watkins

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union Cotillion Club.

