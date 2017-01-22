Two sign with Lady Bantams

UNION — USC Union Lady Bantams signed two new players during the month of January. The Bantam Athletics are now playing under the National Junior College level.

Madison Lampretch lives in Rocky Mount, NC and attends Northern Nash High School. She plays for the Carolina Pride Elite travel team as pitcher and middle infield. Her stats are: Batting Average .426, On Base Percentage (OBP) .521, 15 Runs Batted In (RBI), 6 Doubles, 2 Homeruns. She also received First Team All-Conference as an infielder in 2016.

Kiara Lee lives in Evans, GA and attends Lakeside High School. Her position on the field is middle infielder and her stats are: Stats: Batting average .400, OBP .456, 23 RBI, 7 Doubles, 6 Homeruns. She also received First Team All-Conference as an infielder in 2016.

“I expect Kiara and Madison to make an immediate impact offensively as well as defensively. I am very excited to have these two great girls here next fall,” Amanda Warley, Bantams Softball coach, stated.

For more information about the Bantams, please call USC Union at 864-424-8100.

Photo courtesy of USC Union Madison Lampretch (center) has signed to play with the USC Union Lady Bantams. Here she is pictured with her mother, Sarah Roark, father, Richard Lampretch, and her travel coach. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_madison-lampretch-1-20-17.jpg Photo courtesy of USC Union Madison Lampretch (center) has signed to play with the USC Union Lady Bantams. Here she is pictured with her mother, Sarah Roark, father, Richard Lampretch, and her travel coach. Photo courtesy of USC Union Kiara Lee (center) has signed to play with the USC Union Lady Bantams. Here she is pictured with her mother, Kimberly Lee, brother Devin Craig, grandmother, Lula Mills, and great-grandmother Sallie Mills. http://uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_kiara-lee-1-20-17.jpg Photo courtesy of USC Union Kiara Lee (center) has signed to play with the USC Union Lady Bantams. Here she is pictured with her mother, Kimberly Lee, brother Devin Craig, grandmother, Lula Mills, and great-grandmother Sallie Mills.

Lampretch, Lee to play in the fall

Special to The Union Times

